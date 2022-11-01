Read full article on original website
Angst over youth outmigration emerges in Alaska campaign rhetoric and debates
For nine straight years, more people have left Alaska than moved to the state, and for eight of those years, Alaska’s total population declined. It is the longest stretch of net outmigration recorded in Alaska since World War II. This election season, those demographic trends have been invoked in campaign rhetoric and some finger-pointing. Challengers […] The post Angst over youth outmigration emerges in Alaska campaign rhetoric and debates appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer proclaims Nov. 1 as “Extra Mile Day”
Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road.
alaskasnewssource.com
Election worker shortage in 3 western Alaska communities solved
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the Nov. 8 general election under a week away, three Alaska voting precincts have solved their election worker shortage, according to the Division of Elections. Director of Elections Gail Fenumiai said yesterday that three rural Alaska communities — Wainwright, St. Mary’s, and Goodnews Bay —...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage Police Department and its officers’ union are likely headed...
alaskasnewssource.com
Cruising industry in Juneau just shy of 100,000 people of hitting 2019 tourism numbers
Cruising industry in Juneau just shy of 100,000 people of hitting 2019 tourism numbers
alaskapublic.org
How Alaska handles election security
Alaska Division of Elections officials say they have a solid system of checks and balances in place that have long proved that state elections are fair, honest and secure. But misinformation, skepticism and hostility around election integrity are taking their toll on Alaska election workers. They’ve had a lot of practice addressing frequently asked questions, like these.
Natives radicalized against farms block bridge to state agricultural land meant for food sustainability in Alaska
The Nenana Tribe and the radical Native Movement out of Fairbanks have blocked a bridge to the new agricultural district outside of the City of Nenana, where 26 of 27 state parcels have been sold to private entities for the purpose of growing food for Alaska. The tribe and Native Movement say that the bridge to the area belongs to the tribe.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report November 03, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Part Two of our visit to a meeting of the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, the Bycatch Reduction vs. Optimum Yield Edition.
alaskasnewssource.com
Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road
Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road
alaskasnewssource.com
Up to 2 feet of snow fall across parts of Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly two feet of snow have fallen across Southcentral Alaska over the last 24 to 36 hours, as the system is finally winding down. While we’ll see some additional snow, the greatest accumulation will occur along the Anchorage and Eagle River hillsides. The snow will...
kinyradio.com
Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A lawsuit is challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat. The lawsuit alleges that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements on the date she filed to run for office. The complaint seeks an injunction barring...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska election officials now say all voting precincts will be staffed on Election Day
Alaska election officials now say that all of the polling precincts in the state will be staffed for Election Day, next Tuesday. “What a difference a day makes,” wrote Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai in an email announcing the turn of events Thursday morning. Fenumiai said the regional...
alaskasnewssource.com
Black soldiers who helped build Alaska-Canada Highway celebrated
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Black soldiers who were an integral part of building the Alaska Highway were celebrated last week on the 80th anniversary of the ALCAN’s completion. Photojournalist Luke Patrick captured the words of those soldiers in this week’s “Telling Alaska’s Story.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Constitutional convention supporters make case for Ballot Measure 1
Constitutional convention supporters make case for Ballot Measure 1

Voters will decide at the ballot box whether to approve a review of the Alaska Constitution. The decision about whether to approve a constitutional convention is presented to voters every 10 years but has never been enacted. This year, both sides expect a tight vote, which is why they've been gearing up for a battle at the ballot box.
alaskasnewssource.com
Meyer says he’s satisfied with Alaska’s ballot count process
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer says he is satisfied with Alaska’s ballot counting process and says there are no plans for a statewide hand-count audit of a race like the one he called for two years ago. The Republican oversees elections in Alaska. After the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter weather returns to Southcentral and Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow is falling across Southcentral this morning, as the storm that impacted Southwest Alaska Monday moves into the region. The extent of the storm is still being felt across the state, where many areas remain under a multitude of warnings and advisories. The greatest impacts from the current storm will be felt in Southcentral and Southeast Alaska through the end of the week.
alaskasnewssource.com
Port of Alaska receives $68.7M federal grant to kick start 10-year rebuilding program
Port of Alaska receives $68.7M federal grant to kick start 10-year rebuilding program
alaskapublic.org
Line One: Thriving with HIV/AIDS in Alaska
HIV/AIDS diagnoses have decreased by 8% in the US. In Alaska there are approximately 700 people living with this disease. By decreasing the associated stigma and shame we can better serve those living with the disease while continuing to decrease and eliminate its incidence. Join Dr. Jillian Woodruff MD for...
thealaska100.com
Give thanks for these great events around Alaska this November
Break out the turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy and make time for family, fun and community this Thanksgiving. We’ve carved out a list of events that’ll provide a bounty of good times:. • Anchorage’s tree lighting ceremony: Gather downtown to see Santa and his reindeer as they light...
alaskasnewssource.com
ACA health insurance open enrollment period now underway in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage residents can check out health insurance plans when checking out books at the Loussac Library in Midtown Anchorage. Today, the open enrollment period began for Americans to pick from an array of affordable, comprehensive healthcare insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. In Alaska, the United Way offers cost-free, statewide assistance until the end of the enrollment period on Jan. 15 of 2023. In-person United Way plan navigators will work with language interpreters on an as-needed basis, accepting both walk-ins and appointments in Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Fairbanks and the Kenai Peninsula. Virtual consultations are also available to serve rural Alaskans across the state.
