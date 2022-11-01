ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ridge, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Vacca’s golden goal sends West Milford into North Jersey, Group 2 semifinals - Field Hockey

Avery Vacca is battered and bruised and was being pushed to her limit along with the rest of the West Milford field hockey team. The junior midfielder suffered a black eye on Monday in the Highlander’s first round win of the sectional tournament, and then in the first quarter of Thursday’s quarterfinal took a ball to the mouth that busted her lip, causing it to swell up.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: North 1, Group 4 semifinal recap for Nov. 1

Isabella Winn scored two goals to lift top-seeded Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over fifth-seeded Kearny in the semifinals of the North 1, Group 4 tournament in Ridgewood. Winn netted a goal in each half for Ridgewood, which now holds a perfect 18-0...
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

5 N.J. girls soccer players make roster for All-America game

Five players were selected this week to play in the All-American game in December. Freehold Township’s Gabby Koluch and Kayla Wong, Hunterdon Central’s Reagan Schubach, Pennington’s Ava Brass and Watchung Hills’ Jenna Tobia were all picked to play in the nation’s elite showcase. That game will be played on Dec. 10 in Panama City Beach, Fla.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Uh, oh: Devils’ Mackenzie Blackwood leaves with injury in game vs. Oilers

Bad news for Devils fans. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, who has a history of lower body injuries, abruptly exited his start against the Oilers on Thursday with 11 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in the second period. Vitek Vanecek replaced Blackwood in the contest. Before leaving, Blackwood had 16 saves on 18 shots in 28 minutes, 41 seconds of play.
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy