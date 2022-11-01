Avery Vacca is battered and bruised and was being pushed to her limit along with the rest of the West Milford field hockey team. The junior midfielder suffered a black eye on Monday in the Highlander’s first round win of the sectional tournament, and then in the first quarter of Thursday’s quarterfinal took a ball to the mouth that busted her lip, causing it to swell up.

WEST MILFORD, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO