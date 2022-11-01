Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Field Hockey: North, Group 1 quarterfinals recaps: OT goal sends underdog to semis (PHOTOS)
Kaitlyn Harding scored in overtime to give fifth-seeded Newton a 2-1 win in overtime over fourth-seeded Lenape Valley in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Group 1 state tournament in Stanhope. Newton next takes on top-seeded Shore, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the semifinals on Nov. 7.
Three Sisco goals send West Essex to semifinals - field hockey recap
Sophia Sisco scored a hat-trick as first-seeded West Essex beat nintu-seeded West Morris 8-0 in the North Jersey, Group 2 field hockey State Tournament quarterfinals, in North Caldwell. Adelaide Minnella, Gianna Macrino and Cielle McInerney all fired home for West Essex (17-3-1) in addition to Sisco’s stellar performance. Cassie...
Campbell, McMahon lead Oak Knoll to victory over Kent Place - Field hockey recap
Darby Campbell and Lilly McMahon led Oak Knoll with two goals each in an 8-0 victory over Kent Place in Summit. Aside from contributing a goal, Lea Good led Oak Knoll (14-5) with three assists. Emma Ramsey, Julia Ramsey and Maya Bilanin scored a goal apiece.
Field Hockey: Brosie propels Madison to North Jersey, Group 2 semifinals
Madison never seems to get flustered in a low-scoring game. The Dodgers have total faith in their defense to keep them in it long enough for the offense to find its legs at the other end of the field. Thursday’s game against Rumson-Fair Haven was another example of it.
Hackettstown heads to semifinal in win over Hopewell Valley - Field hockey recap
Third-seeded Hackettstown relied on a plethora of goal-scorers to move on to the semifinals of the North Jersey, Group 2 field hockey State Tournament, with a dominant 7-0 win over 11th-seeded Hopewell Valley, in Hackettstown. Brynn Otto, Skyler Sciaretta and Kiara Koeller all had two goals each for Hackettstown (16-5)....
Girls volleyball: Sparta avenges playoff loss, beats Old Tappan in NJ 1, Group 2 semis
The second-seeded Sparta girls volleyball team avenged last year’s playoff defeat with a 25-16, 25-21 victory over third-seeded Old Tappan in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/JAG-ONE Physical Therapy North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament in Sparta. Looking to avoid a second consecutive semifinals defeat against its Bergen County...
Pascack Valley over Glen Rock - North 1, Group 2 boys soccer semifinals recap
Shane Feder netted two goals for third-seeded Pascack Valley in its 3-0 win over second-seeded Glen Rock in the North 1, Group 2 semifinals in Glen Rock. Steven Gifford added one goal in the victory and Julian Pilet recorded five saves in the shutout. Pascack Valley will play at top-seeded Ramsey in final round on Saturday.
Pennington girls soccer caps off perfect season, wins Prep A title
A few days removed from being named an All-American, senior defender Ava Brass laced up her cleats, joined her teammates in pre-game warmups and prepared herself for the end of her career at Pennington. One last game at home to cap off a perfect season. Last fall, Pennington’s season ended...
Roselle Catholic’s star-studded boys basketball squad ranked No. 1 nationally
Roselle Catholic ended the 2021-22 season ranked No. 1 in New Jersey for the third time in eight years after defeating Camden in overtime in the final NJSIAA Tournament of Champions last March. The Lions’ status as a team to fear has broadened substantially in the last seven months, and...
Vacca’s golden goal sends West Milford into North Jersey, Group 2 semifinals - Field Hockey
Avery Vacca is battered and bruised and was being pushed to her limit along with the rest of the West Milford field hockey team. The junior midfielder suffered a black eye on Monday in the Highlander’s first round win of the sectional tournament, and then in the first quarter of Thursday’s quarterfinal took a ball to the mouth that busted her lip, causing it to swell up.
Girls Soccer: North 1, Group 4 semifinal recap for Nov. 1
Isabella Winn scored two goals to lift top-seeded Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over fifth-seeded Kearny in the semifinals of the North 1, Group 4 tournament in Ridgewood. Winn netted a goal in each half for Ridgewood, which now holds a perfect 18-0...
5 N.J. girls soccer players make roster for All-America game
Five players were selected this week to play in the All-American game in December. Freehold Township’s Gabby Koluch and Kayla Wong, Hunterdon Central’s Reagan Schubach, Pennington’s Ava Brass and Watchung Hills’ Jenna Tobia were all picked to play in the nation’s elite showcase. That game will be played on Dec. 10 in Panama City Beach, Fla.
Field Hockey South Jersey, Group 2 quarterfinals recaps: Frenzy finishes galore (PHOTOS)
Jordyn Pepper tallied four goals to give fifth-seeded Robbinsville a 6-5 comeback win over 13th-seeded Haddon Heights in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey, Group 2 state tournament in Robbinsville. Robbinsville next goes to top-seeded Point Pleasant Borough, No. 7 in the Nj.com Top 20, for the semifinals on Monday.
Girls Soccer: No. 1 Westfield, No. 3 Watchung Hills advance in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 after semifinal wins
Sutton Factor made two penalty shootout saves as third-seeded Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, 0-0 (4-2) in a dramatic semifinal in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament, in Flemington. Both teams were able to...
Fort Lee wins first Ivy title since 1983, defeats Teaneck - football recap
Fort Lee won its first Ivy Division title since 1983, defeating Teaneck 28-19 in Fort Lee. A clash of two programs in fine form saw Fort Lee (8-1) snap Teaneck’s seven-game winning streak, with Fort Lee capturing another milestone unbroken from the 80′s- their first eight-win season since 1985.
No. 13 West Orange avenges playoff loss in win over No. 2 Kearny, reaching N1G4 final
The rosters had changed. The venue was different. Even the weather—with temperatures that aligned more with Opening Day than the later rounds in the state tournament—had provided a stark change of tune. But for West Orange, the emotion and pain that it felt a year ago in a...
Who’s lighting it up? Top Union County Conference girls soccer season-long stat leaders
The season is coming to a close and NJ Advance Media is highlighting the best of the best in every single conference and league in the state. Check out the lists below to see the top season-long Union County Conference stat leaders in three statistical categories: points, goals, assists and saves.
MaxPreps
High school basketball rankings: Roselle Catholic opens at No. 1 in Preseason MaxPreps Top 25
Roselle Catholic (Roselle, N.J.) begins the season as our team to beat after capturing its fifth New Jersey Tournament of Champions title last season to finish the year ranked No. 4 nationally with a record of 29-2. The Lions look to continue their ascension this season behind one of the...
Streaking Devils now 8-3-0 after thrilling comeback win over Oilers
Mackenzie Blackwood crouched in a butterfly position, then extended his leg to the left. Four seconds later, the Devils’ injury-riddled goaltender rolled to his chest, before slowly skating off the ice.
Uh, oh: Devils’ Mackenzie Blackwood leaves with injury in game vs. Oilers
Bad news for Devils fans. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, who has a history of lower body injuries, abruptly exited his start against the Oilers on Thursday with 11 minutes, 19 seconds remaining in the second period. Vitek Vanecek replaced Blackwood in the contest. Before leaving, Blackwood had 16 saves on 18 shots in 28 minutes, 41 seconds of play.
