Annual fire safety report shows increase in on-campus liquor violations, rape cases among other crime statistics

Former Bexar County deputy arrested for letting inmates post on social media from his phone
San Antonio inmates allegedly posted videos on instagram and made phone calls while they hid in a utility closet.
BREAKING NEWS: Nine are arrested after four were shot in San Antonio then taken to Houston hotel where they escaped and called cops on 'human smuggling operation'
Four people were shot in a suspected human smuggling incident in West Houston, police said. Police said they detained nine individuals who were discovered at a Motel 6 on Wednesday. Four people escaped from the motel, with two running to a nearby iHop saying they were a part of a...
abc7amarillo.com
Man charged after 2-month-old dies from lacerated heart due to severe abuse, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man after they say he beat his infant son to death. Moises Rodriguez, 34, was charged with injury to the child, a first-degree felony, in the death of his 2-month-old son. According to the arrest report, Rodriguez was taking care of his son on...
KTSA
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responding to active shooter on northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is putting out an alert on an active shooter situation unfolding in the 8200 block of FM 78. A post to Facebook says a suspect headed east at the intersection of FM-78 and Ventura Way in a white sedan.
KSAT 12
SAPD seeks man suspected of stealing vehicles, wheels, tires from tire shop
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing three vehicles that belonged to customers of a tire shop. The man is also accused of stealing wheels and tires from the store located in the...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man accused of stealing bicycle from Target, threatening employee with pepper spray
SAN ANTONIO – A man who San Antonio police say stole a bicycle from a North Side Target was arrested after he turned himself in. Guillermo Lozano, 36, was charged with robbery following the incident on Sept. 12 at the store in the 700 block of NW Loop 410, near Blanco Road, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
Erik Cantu evaded San Antonio cop the night before shooting, SAPD records reportedly show
The plates on Cantu's car did not match the vehicle that the teen was driving, records also show, according to a KSAT report.
KSAT 12
Car salesman arrested after sending intimate photos to himself from customer’s phone, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A local car salesman was arrested after he accessed and sent himself intimate photos from a customer’s phone, according to San Antonio police. The SAPD Human Exploitation Unit arrested Connor McFarland Griffin on the North Side on Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with Invasive Visual Recording.
Police make arrest in October near-north-side killing
SAN ANTONIO — A 38-year-old man was arrested for murder after a shooting death just north of downtown last month, SAPD says, but a motive remains unclear. Jose Gerardo Gonzalez was taken into custody in west Bexar County. SAPD spokesperson Jennifer Rodriguez said officers arrived to the 1600 block...
Woman playing with gun shoots baby at Halloween party, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police said a woman was mishandling a gun when it fired, hitting an 18-month-old boy in the chest. Eloisa Fraga, 33, was arrested Monday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Bexar County court records. The parents brought the child,...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police seeking shooter who gunned down teenager outside his house in 2020
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down three suspects involved in the murder of a teenager over two years ago. Darnilio Garza was shot twice on July 31, 2020 outside a home along McCullough Avenue near Oblate Drive. Before the shooting, police said the 17-year-old received an...
KTSA
Child shot by woman who was mishandling a gun at a Halloween party
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An 18 month old child is in the hospital after he was injured by a woman who was playing with a gun at a Halloween party. KSAT-12 reports 33 year old Eloisa Fraga had the gun Sunday and fired it while reportedly mishandling it.
KSAT 12
SAPD seeking information in fatal ambush of teen outside North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in arresting the person who fatally shot a 17-year-old on the North Side two years ago. Darnilio Garza was ambushed around 4:30 a.m. on July 31, 2020, in the 7600 block of McCullough...
Bexar County authorities ask for assistance in identifying suspect
Authorities in Bexar County are searching for a suspect who broke into a home and sexually assaulted an individual on Monday.
KTSA
San Antonio police: Road rage shooter fired more than 20 rounds, hit driver outside vehicle
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a Monday morning road rage shooting that has left one man hurt. Investigators say someone driving a white truck near the Toyota manufacturing plant fired at least 20 rounds at another truck around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. The victim told police he had seen the driver of the white truck shooting at another vehicle, and when the white truck stopped in the middle of the road, the victim got out of his truck. He tells police the shooter then aimed his gun at him on Watson Road and opened fire.
San Antonio-area car salesman sent customer's personal photos to himself, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities are searching for potential victims whose mobile photos may have been accessed by a local car salesman. Officials with the San Antonio Police Department say 25-year-old Connor McFarland Griffin was arrested on invasive visual recording charges, having allegedly accessed "intimate photos from a customer's phone" while at work before sending them to himself.
KTSA
Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded
Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
San Antonio's Central Catholic High School evacuated after false reports of an active shooter
The report later turned out of be a 'prank phone call,' according to officials.
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new Chief Deputy
(Seguin) — There’s a new second in command at the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office. Guadalupe County this week welcomed the appointment of new Chief Deputy Joshua Ray. Ray comes to Guadalupe County after having served 22 years in law enforcement, the latest of those years of experience has been as a Texas Ranger. Operating out of his office in Comal County, Ray has lived in Guadalupe County for two years. In fact, over the course of his career, he says his family has moved back to this area three times – making this latest move hopefully his last.
KTSA
Fight leads to stabbing at home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for the person stabbed a man at a home on the West side. KSAT-12 reports police were called to the 2300 block of West Poplar at around 3 A.M. Wednesday. The victim and his attacker both live in the house and...
