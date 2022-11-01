ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

luxury-houses.net

A Lakefront Chateau in Boca Raton Set on A Special Expansive Lot with Endless Long Lake Views Listed for $3.3 Million

9179 Redonda Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9179 Redonda Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a custom lakefront Chateau in the prestigious Sanctuary section of The Oaks set on a special expansive lot with endless long lake views. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9179 Redonda Drive, please contact Brian Bahn (Phone: 561-213-4227) & Lisa Hindin (Phone: 561-843-1146) at Lang Realty/BR for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL
NewPelican

Fishing Report: Lots of mahi mahi close to home

I am writing this fishing report from the vessel “Lisa B” out of Lighthouse Point Yacht Club. We just found a nice piece of floating debris in 138 feet of water off Boca Raton. The mahi fishing has been absolutely insane this last week as boats are putting up double digits regularly. This weekend you will probably not have to go far to find the fish. Please check the weather Friday as we may get a bit of wind on Saturday and Sunday.
BOCA RATON, FL
boatinternational.com

22m Pearl 72 makes debut in Fort Lauderdale

British shipyard Pearl Yachts has premiered its 21.9 metre Pearl 72 model at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2022. The new model features a signature Pearl exterior by Dixon Yacht Design and an interior styled by Kelly Hoppen CBE, which aims to maintain the brand's heritage while adding an "indulgent' theme.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Evolution of Hallandale Beach - A Quiet Coastal Town’s Billion-Dollar Boom

South Florida’s quiet coastal town of Hallandale Beach is quickly becoming one of the most luxurious places to live, work and play thanks to a wave of new high-end residences that are attracting affluent buyers in droves. As a result, the city is experiencing a wave of new investment in the area, with a whopping $1 billion worth of development underway according to the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency. These projects run the gamut from luxury residences to dining and entertainment attractions, all meant to cater to these new ultra-wealthy residents.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pickleball complex coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park. Critics calling it another land giveaway.

How in the world can that oh-so-popular sport of pickleball turn controversial in Fort Lauderdale? When it involves loaning 8 acres of public land at Snyder Park to a private developer for as little as $100,000 a year — and when the vote to seal the $10 million deal comes a week before three new people will be elected to the five-member commission. With three outgoing commissioners still in ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamibeachfl.gov

Miami Beach to Begin Issuing Leaf Blower Warnings

Miami Beach will begin issuing warnings today, Nov. 1 under the city’s recently adopted leaf blower ordinance that will prohibit gasoline-powered leaf blowers starting next summer. “There are a number of viable options available for residents to comply with the new ordinance while still retaining a well-manicured look for...
MIAMI, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Delray Beach: Late-night club decides to open at Delray Market, not Atlantic Crossing

Bounce Sporting Club has abandoned its game plan to open in downtown Delray Beach at Atlantic Crossing, where neighbors opposed the late-night crowd the club sought to serve. The sports bar/nightclub is going into Delray Beach Market instead, four blocks to the west. The market is inside the city’s Entertainment District, where staying open until 2 a.m. on weekends does not require special City Commission approval.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Brightline on track to open new station in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Brigtline’s plan to expand is on track. A new station being developed in Aventura will be key to the company’s future in Florida. Anyone who has been to Aventura knows that traffic is a problem, but officials with Brightline said they will soon open a station in the area.
AVENTURA, FL
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West

Famous for its weather, the largest subtropical wilderness in the United States and its own archipelago, Sunshine State is beautiful all year round and the road trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West will take you through you all of the highlights Florida has to offer. The 200-mile road trip...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Rain Chances Increase Wednesday Across South Florida Ahead of Drier Weekend

South Florida will be feeling the heat Wednesday and with the increased temperatures comes the increased chance of rain across parts of the area. We are locked into this painfully warm and humid pattern for a couple more days. Look for highs Wednesday to approach 90 degrees once again with high humidity. Feels like temperatures will be well into the 90s.
MIAMI, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Developer charged in investment scheme

Work has stopped on the Estates at Ocean Delray, at 1900 S. Ocean Blvd., with the developer in bankruptcy proceedings and now facing federal charges. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. New Jersey developer National Realty Investment Advisors brought sleek modernism to the Old Florida feel of the county pocket next to...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Boca Raton: Wildflower blossoms

The Upshaw family from Boca Raton — (l-r) Nichole, Harper, 7, Blake, 4, and Donnie — walks through Wildflower Park on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway north of Palmetto Park Road. City welcomes new waterfront park downtown. By Steve Plunkett. Wildflower Park’s first official visitors had...
BOCA RATON, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Along the Coast: Insurance rates spike: Now what?

Residents blown away by new bills fear Ian will only multiply toll. Early estimates predict Hurricane Ian will become Florida’s costliest storm ever, but even before it made landfall eye-popping jumps in insurance costs were already arriving in mailboxes and phone apps all over southeastern Palm Beach County. “After...
FLORIDA STATE
Talk Media

Coral Springs Police Officer Wins Big on Wheel of Fortune

A Coral Springs Police officer was the big winner on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night, winning $39,000 in cash and prizes including a trip to Hawaii. Officer Brody Scott, a Wheel Fan since childhood, has served as a police officer since 2009 and joined the Coral Springs force in 2012. Scott’s wide-ranging career has seen him work as a road patrol officer, field training officer, crisis intervention officer, police diver, breath tech operator, motorcycle officer, and traffic homicide investigator.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
