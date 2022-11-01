Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in SpainL. CaneMiami, FL
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
luxury-houses.net
A Lakefront Chateau in Boca Raton Set on A Special Expansive Lot with Endless Long Lake Views Listed for $3.3 Million
9179 Redonda Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9179 Redonda Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a custom lakefront Chateau in the prestigious Sanctuary section of The Oaks set on a special expansive lot with endless long lake views. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9179 Redonda Drive, please contact Brian Bahn (Phone: 561-213-4227) & Lisa Hindin (Phone: 561-843-1146) at Lang Realty/BR for full support and perfect service.
Fishing Report: Lots of mahi mahi close to home
I am writing this fishing report from the vessel “Lisa B” out of Lighthouse Point Yacht Club. We just found a nice piece of floating debris in 138 feet of water off Boca Raton. The mahi fishing has been absolutely insane this last week as boats are putting up double digits regularly. This weekend you will probably not have to go far to find the fish. Please check the weather Friday as we may get a bit of wind on Saturday and Sunday.
boatinternational.com
22m Pearl 72 makes debut in Fort Lauderdale
British shipyard Pearl Yachts has premiered its 21.9 metre Pearl 72 model at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2022. The new model features a signature Pearl exterior by Dixon Yacht Design and an interior styled by Kelly Hoppen CBE, which aims to maintain the brand's heritage while adding an "indulgent' theme.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Evolution of Hallandale Beach - A Quiet Coastal Town’s Billion-Dollar Boom
South Florida’s quiet coastal town of Hallandale Beach is quickly becoming one of the most luxurious places to live, work and play thanks to a wave of new high-end residences that are attracting affluent buyers in droves. As a result, the city is experiencing a wave of new investment in the area, with a whopping $1 billion worth of development underway according to the Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Agency. These projects run the gamut from luxury residences to dining and entertainment attractions, all meant to cater to these new ultra-wealthy residents.
Pickleball complex coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park. Critics calling it another land giveaway.
How in the world can that oh-so-popular sport of pickleball turn controversial in Fort Lauderdale? When it involves loaning 8 acres of public land at Snyder Park to a private developer for as little as $100,000 a year — and when the vote to seal the $10 million deal comes a week before three new people will be elected to the five-member commission. With three outgoing commissioners still in ...
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in Spain
Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication. When you think about the oldest structures in Florida, St. Augustine may come to mind. And when you think about old structures in the western hemisphere, you might think of Cuba or Puerto Rico as candidates.
The drone show will go on: Colorful skies are forecast for Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach – Look up in the sky! It’s a bird; it’s a plane; nope, sorry Superman; it’s a drone show. The skies above Fisher Family Pier, 222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., will be awash with myriad shapes, designs, colors and words on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
miamibeachfl.gov
Miami Beach to Begin Issuing Leaf Blower Warnings
Miami Beach will begin issuing warnings today, Nov. 1 under the city’s recently adopted leaf blower ordinance that will prohibit gasoline-powered leaf blowers starting next summer. “There are a number of viable options available for residents to comply with the new ordinance while still retaining a well-manicured look for...
Click10.com
US Coast Guard finds scuba diver dead after vanishing off Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard announced the recovery of the body of a 36-year-old diver on Wednesday. Vitali Kremez had a scuba tank and was wearing a black wetsuit when he vanished on Tuesday off Hollywood Beach. The U.S. Coast Guard searched for Kremez with some...
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: Late-night club decides to open at Delray Market, not Atlantic Crossing
Bounce Sporting Club has abandoned its game plan to open in downtown Delray Beach at Atlantic Crossing, where neighbors opposed the late-night crowd the club sought to serve. The sports bar/nightclub is going into Delray Beach Market instead, four blocks to the west. The market is inside the city’s Entertainment District, where staying open until 2 a.m. on weekends does not require special City Commission approval.
WSVN-TV
Brightline on track to open new station in Aventura
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Brigtline’s plan to expand is on track. A new station being developed in Aventura will be key to the company’s future in Florida. Anyone who has been to Aventura knows that traffic is a problem, but officials with Brightline said they will soon open a station in the area.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West
Famous for its weather, the largest subtropical wilderness in the United States and its own archipelago, Sunshine State is beautiful all year round and the road trip from Fort Lauderdale to Key West will take you through you all of the highlights Florida has to offer. The 200-mile road trip...
NBC Miami
Rain Chances Increase Wednesday Across South Florida Ahead of Drier Weekend
South Florida will be feeling the heat Wednesday and with the increased temperatures comes the increased chance of rain across parts of the area. We are locked into this painfully warm and humid pattern for a couple more days. Look for highs Wednesday to approach 90 degrees once again with high humidity. Feels like temperatures will be well into the 90s.
thecoastalstar.com
Along the Coast: Developer charged in investment scheme
Work has stopped on the Estates at Ocean Delray, at 1900 S. Ocean Blvd., with the developer in bankruptcy proceedings and now facing federal charges. Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. New Jersey developer National Realty Investment Advisors brought sleek modernism to the Old Florida feel of the county pocket next to...
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: Wildflower blossoms
The Upshaw family from Boca Raton — (l-r) Nichole, Harper, 7, Blake, 4, and Donnie — walks through Wildflower Park on the west side of the Intracoastal Waterway north of Palmetto Park Road. City welcomes new waterfront park downtown. By Steve Plunkett. Wildflower Park’s first official visitors had...
thecoastalstar.com
Along the Coast: Insurance rates spike: Now what?
Residents blown away by new bills fear Ian will only multiply toll. Early estimates predict Hurricane Ian will become Florida’s costliest storm ever, but even before it made landfall eye-popping jumps in insurance costs were already arriving in mailboxes and phone apps all over southeastern Palm Beach County. “After...
Coral Springs Police Officer Wins Big on Wheel of Fortune
A Coral Springs Police officer was the big winner on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night, winning $39,000 in cash and prizes including a trip to Hawaii. Officer Brody Scott, a Wheel Fan since childhood, has served as a police officer since 2009 and joined the Coral Springs force in 2012. Scott’s wide-ranging career has seen him work as a road patrol officer, field training officer, crisis intervention officer, police diver, breath tech operator, motorcycle officer, and traffic homicide investigator.
Cafe Toque Cubano to Open in Dania Beach
Cafe Toque Cubano is bringing more Cuban cuisine to Broward County
ecowatch.com
Evacuations Ordered From Miami Beach Condo on Same Avenue Where Tragic Collapse Happened Last Year
Is the climate crisis catching up to the Miami Beach waterfront?. On Thursday, October 27, an unsafe structure notice was posted on a 14-story oceanfront Miami Beach condominium, forcing its residents to evacuate in only two hours. “We don’t know exactly what’s going on inside there but we can’t stay....
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this week
Pie master and entrepreneur Derek Kaplan, alongside the talented team behind Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, has finally landed in Broward County. After expanding his Wynwood-born shop to Coconut Grove, Kaplan is opening his dessert destination in Fort Lauderdale just in time for the holiday season.
