San Antonio, TX

KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in Austin and San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is announcing the arrest of two of the state’s 10 Most Wanted fugitives. Kim Cooks, 56, of Austin was arrested in the same city on October 26th. He had been wanted since September 2021, when the Austin Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest in connection to a family-oriented assault causing injuries. Just two months later, the Killeen Police Department issued a warrant for Cooks’s arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans in San Antonio This Year

See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans Day in San Antonio on November 11th. Read on to see who will be honoring Veterans in San Antonio, the military city. Various restaurants & bars will be saluting Veterans on November 11 this year in San Antonio. See The list is below:. This...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

These 9 neighborhoods are home to San Antonio's best high schools

Setting teenagers on a path of educational success is among the top priorities for parents, but in a city as large as San Antonio, it can be difficult to find top high schools. When it comes to traditional public schools, the No. 1 ranking high school in San Antonio ranks No. 111 in Texas and No. 920 in the country, frustrating numbers for any parent to see. Factor in the 17 different school districts inside the city limits, and the amount of data can be daunting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Q92

Elderly Texas Woman Home Destroyed and Pinned Down By Car

An elderly Texas woman was involved in a terrifying accident that left her pinned down by a car. A 79-year-old woman was inside her San Antonio home when something terrifying happened. In the blink of an eye, a car came crashing through the entire left side of her house. LIKE...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texas Woman Accidentally Shoots Baby at Halloween Party

It was a Halloween nightmare for a Texas family this weekend. Gun training 101 that everyone should know. Do not EVER treat a gun like a toy and treat EVERY gun like it is loaded. Unless your gun has the Nerf logo on it, these are the rules that everyone should follow. Unfortunately, one Texas woman was not following these rules this past weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Prank call leads to lockdown at San Antonio High School

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A prank call set off a lockdown at a San Antonio high school Monday afternoon. Someone called in to report an active shooter situation at Central Catholic High School on North St. Mary’s. San Antonio Police Officers arrived and didn’t find any shooting...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

