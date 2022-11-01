Read full article on original website
Hoax active-shooter calls keep parents and police on edge
This year has seen a significant number of hoax calls across the country. The source of these fake threats remains largely unknown.
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
The powerful story of the grave in the middle of a Texas neighborhood’s road
An unlikely spot for a historic Texas cemetery.
Country’s largest Buc-ee’s to break ground in Central Texas
The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas on Nov. 16.
San Antonio political science experts believe Texas Governor race is closer than polls show
SAN ANTONIO — A new poll shows governor Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The University of Houston poll released one week before Election Day shows Abbott leading by 13 percentage points. However, two political science professors believe the lead is not as large as it appears.
KTSA
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured in Austin and San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is announcing the arrest of two of the state’s 10 Most Wanted fugitives. Kim Cooks, 56, of Austin was arrested in the same city on October 26th. He had been wanted since September 2021, when the Austin Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest in connection to a family-oriented assault causing injuries. Just two months later, the Killeen Police Department issued a warrant for Cooks’s arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.
A San Antonio father and son were given sentences for participating in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol
SAN ANTONIO — A father and son from San Antonio were sentenced Wednesday after entering the U.S. Capitol with a mob on January 6, 2021, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. Chance Anthony Uptmore was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 36 months of...
Savvy San Antonio political operator Trish DeBerry may have become her own worst enemy
While long perceived as a moderate and a disciplined political operator, DeBerry has emerged as a wild card in the campaign for Bexar County judge.
flicksandfood.com
See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans in San Antonio This Year
See Who Will Be Celebrating Veterans Day in San Antonio on November 11th. Read on to see who will be honoring Veterans in San Antonio, the military city. Various restaurants & bars will be saluting Veterans on November 11 this year in San Antonio. See The list is below:. This...
MySanAntonio
These 9 neighborhoods are home to San Antonio's best high schools
Setting teenagers on a path of educational success is among the top priorities for parents, but in a city as large as San Antonio, it can be difficult to find top high schools. When it comes to traditional public schools, the No. 1 ranking high school in San Antonio ranks No. 111 in Texas and No. 920 in the country, frustrating numbers for any parent to see. Factor in the 17 different school districts inside the city limits, and the amount of data can be daunting.
Elderly Texas Woman Home Destroyed and Pinned Down By Car
An elderly Texas woman was involved in a terrifying accident that left her pinned down by a car. A 79-year-old woman was inside her San Antonio home when something terrifying happened. In the blink of an eye, a car came crashing through the entire left side of her house. LIKE...
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
New 380-acre nature park announced for San Antonio's Southside
The organizations envision hiking, kayaking, and more.
Celebrate National Sandwich Day at these 11 tasty San Antonio spots
Bread never looked so good.
Midnight Rodeo in San Antonio was more than just a building to some people
SAN ANTONIO — An iconic dancehall is demolished. Midnight Rodeo is now just a pile of rubble. The massive fire was no easy task for firefighters, which destroyed the legendary nightspot. From dark-to-day, crews spent hours putting out the flames that tore through the building. The smoke filled the...
Texas Woman Accidentally Shoots Baby at Halloween Party
It was a Halloween nightmare for a Texas family this weekend. Gun training 101 that everyone should know. Do not EVER treat a gun like a toy and treat EVERY gun like it is loaded. Unless your gun has the Nerf logo on it, these are the rules that everyone should follow. Unfortunately, one Texas woman was not following these rules this past weekend.
The 'Largest Light Display In Texas' Is Returning To San Antonio
The light display has nine-million lights spanning 250 acres.
Police make arrest in October near-north-side killing
SAN ANTONIO — A 38-year-old man was arrested for murder after a shooting death just north of downtown last month, SAPD says, but a motive remains unclear. Jose Gerardo Gonzalez was taken into custody in west Bexar County. SAPD spokesperson Jennifer Rodriguez said officers arrived to the 1600 block...
KTSA
Prank call leads to lockdown at San Antonio High School
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A prank call set off a lockdown at a San Antonio high school Monday afternoon. Someone called in to report an active shooter situation at Central Catholic High School on North St. Mary’s. San Antonio Police Officers arrived and didn’t find any shooting...
KTSA
Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded
Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
