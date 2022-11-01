Read full article on original website
American Legion Bayonne Post 19 coat and food drive; Winter waterfowl walk at Liberty State Park and more
Women’s & Men’s Day at Friendship Baptist Church. Friendship Baptist Church will be hosting their annual Women’s & Men’s Day on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m., when worship service begins. The color attire for the event is purple. Friendship Baptist Church is located at 41-45 West 20th St., Bayonne.
92 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | November 3-6
As we wonder how it’s already November and Election Day is on the horizon, we’re gearing up for all of the fall happenings going on around Hudson County. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like the Hoboken Art Walk + Studio Tour, Sunday Storytime at the Hoboken Fire Museum, Irish dance classes at Grassroots Community Space, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, November 3rd – November 6th, 2022.
Founder of the Jersey Shore’s iconic Circus Drive-In dies at 95
The “ringmaster” of the Circus Drive-In diner, a recently demolished Monmouth County landmark remembered for its 12-foot-tall clown sign, has died at the age of 95. Richard J. “Dick” Friedel, the founding owner of the circus-themed drive-in restaurant on Route 35 in Wall Township, died peacefully in his home on Oct. 27, according to his obituary.
Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor
While New York’s Halloween season saw its fair share of topical pop culture costumes, one intrepid theater artist took on 2022’s unofficial and least-liked celebrity: the spotted lanternfly. Freelance designer Brendan McCann turned to the infamous invasive pest for inspiration, then risked being squished in a spectacular photo shoot which he generously shared with W42ST. […] The post Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor appeared first on W42ST.
Jersey City Removes Curb Parking in Favor of Bike Lanes
Jersey City’s bike lane network will soon expand after the city council approved the removal of parking along two local streets. As Mark Koosau writes in the Hudson Reporter, the council passed two ordinances aimed at filling gaps in the city’s bike infrastructure. “Two new ordinances will ban...
Kids First would add transparency to Hoboken BOE; Honor, thank America’s veterans | Letters
If the Leadership That Listens slate wins, Hoboken’s school board remains a 9-0, unanimous majority. If Kids First wins, the Hoboken school board is turned into a 6-3 majority with the majority aligned with Team Bhalla and those who support Leadership That Listens. Still having the majority, BOE votes...
Jersey City bans parking on sections of Marvin Blvd. and Newark Ave.
Jersey City is banning parking on certain sections of Marin Boulevard and Newark Avenue to help protected bike lanes. Two new ordinances will ban parking on the west side of Marin Boulevard from 18th Street to the Hoboken border, as well as banning it on both sides of Newark Avenue from Chestnut Avenue to Brunswick Street, which is the section of the road that connects Journal Square to Downtown.
Art Fair 14C, N.J.’s biggest art show, returns to Jersey City on Nov. 11-13
Art Fair 14C, a nonprofit event that was created in 2019 to bring opportunities for artists, expand the public’s accessibility to the fine arts and strengthen Jersey City as an arts hub destination, has done all that and more. The event, which will return for its fourth year Nov....
See a flash mob to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' at last night's Village Halloween Parade
New Yorkers went all out for Halloween yesterday. The streets were bursting with energy as kids and adults alike joined celebrations after nearly two years of tapered excitement given a global pandemic that halted life as we know it. And, today, we’re already reminiscing: from insane decorations quite literally hanging...
Newark 360 Shaping Our City Together
To develop Newark’s 10-year Master Plan, 10,000 voices spoke and what they said was heard. This, the essential backbone of the plan, resulted in Newark360, the forward-looking blueprint for the city’s equitable physical development. The title came about organically from the idea that the Master Plan should take...
Jersey City Ranked 5th in US for Having The Best Sandwiches
Whether you say sub or hoagie, pork roll or Taylor ham, we can all agree that we love our sandwiches here in New Jersey. And on National Sandwich Day (November 3rd), we’re especially excited to see a recent sandwich study that placed Jersey City at the top. In a study conducted by Apartmentguide, Jersey City ranked fifth on the list of best cities for sandwich lovers in the US. The study considered 700 cities and towns with a population over 50,000 people and looked at the number of sandwich shops as well as the quality of the sandwiches served. In the end, 50 cities made the list — and we’re thrilled to see Jersey City getting recognition for its awesome sandwiches, especially on National Sandwich Day. Read on to learn more about why Jersey City was ranked one of the best cities for sandwich lovers — along with some sandwich articles to check out to celebrate the holiday.
N.J. ‘Cake Whisperer’ taught himself English, then learned to bake. How he landed on Food Network.
Cristian Rojas was 19 years old and didn’t speak English. His family had decided to move to the United States from Costa Rica in 1998, and he needed to learn the language. His teacher would be TV and the radio. “I learned on my own basically,” he said.
Bergen County man is shot dead in Jersey City
A Bergen County man was shot dead Tuesday night on Dales Avenue in Jersey City, near the Marion Gardens public housing complex, authorities said. Jovahn Horne, 23, of Tenafly, was shot in the abdomen just after 9 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Wednesday morning. He was taken to the Jersey City Medical Center and pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m.
Jersey Proud: Food drive and hiring event held in Elizabeth
A food drive turned into a hiring event in Elizabeth.
2 winners split $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot
NEW JERSEY – Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $464,530 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, October 29, drawing. Each ticket is worth $232,265. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Main Street Liquors, located at 881 Main Street, in Sayreville.
Halloween 1984 shows how much the holiday has changed over the years
Halloween has always been an exciting and fright-filled night, especially for young trick-or-treaters looking to stock up on buckets of candy, but the tradition has changed over the years.
Painting of Mural Celebrating Black Women Suffragists and Black Women Launches in Englewood. Reveal Scheduled for November 14.
(Hackensack, New Jersey; October 28, 2022)—The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen announces the launch of the painting of "The Black Women's Mural: Celebrating Black Suffragists and Black Women in Englewood" on the Women's Rights Information Center's building, located at 108 W. Palisade Avenue in downtown Englewood, New...
6-year-old girl, two adults shot in Newark, NJ
A day of violence in Newark was capped by the shooting of a 6-year-old girl and two adults Tuesday evening. Police officers gathered outside University Hospital in support of two officers shot earlier in the day rushed to help a screaming woman who got out of the back of a police vehicle holding the child, according to News 12 New Jersey.
New York Residents Spot Coyotes Roaming the Streets of the Bronx
People in New York City were shocked when they saw a coyote roaming the streets of the Big Apple. Recently, New York City photojournalist Brenda Rivera captured a video of a coyote roaming a Bronx neighborhood. Residents said they could hear howling at night and wondered if the animals have a den in the area.
New Jersey man creates massive ‘Stranger Things’ display in Fair Lawn
FAIR LAWN, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey man created a massive ‘Stranger Things’ display on the front lawn of his Fair Lawn home. Inspired by the popular Netflix hit, the house is now attracting dozens of visitors, just in time for Halloween. This is the third year that Dave Carota is transforming his home into […]
