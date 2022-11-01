Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
No. 6 UTSA soccer advances to C-USA semifinal, defeats No. 3 UAB
For the first time in program history, No. 6 seed UTSA advances to the semifinal round of the Conference USA tournament after defeating No. 3 seed UAB 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon. The Roadrunners played UAB earlier in the season; however, they tied the game 1-1. Needing a decided winner, UTSA took down the Blazers in a second overtime period.
Volleyball extends losing streak to seven games
UTSA volleyball lost its seventh straight game against No. 21 Rice and North Texas. This match was the second time this season the Roadrunners (7-16, 2-9 C-USA) lost to these two teams, and in turn, UTSA finds themselves at the bottom of the Conference USA standings. The ‘Runners played nationally...
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
UTSA in a rush to stop UAB
UAB's got one of the most productive running backs in the nation, and he'll be a handful when they host UTSA on Saturday. UTSA, however, has been quick to meet every conference challenge to this point. Here's more.
These 9 neighborhoods are home to San Antonio's best high schools
Setting teenagers on a path of educational success is among the top priorities for parents, but in a city as large as San Antonio, it can be difficult to find top high schools. When it comes to traditional public schools, the No. 1 ranking high school in San Antonio ranks No. 111 in Texas and No. 920 in the country, frustrating numbers for any parent to see. Factor in the 17 different school districts inside the city limits, and the amount of data can be daunting.
New 380-acre nature park announced for San Antonio's Southside
The organizations envision hiking, kayaking, and more.
Men’s golf place sixth at The Clerico, women finish fall season at Jim West Challenge
The men’s and women’s golf teams had separate competitions last week. The men traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to participate in The Clerico, while the women went to San Marcos for the Jim West Challenge. The men finished sixth out of 12 teams, while the women finished 14th out of 15 teams.
Texas Marching Bands Perform in Regional Competition
Over two dozen marching bands from schools all over Texas gathered at McLane Stadium on Saturday to compete in the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. According to KWTX, a total of 28 school bands competed, hailing from South Texas, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin. This...
The 'Largest Light Display In Texas' Is Returning To San Antonio
The light display has nine-million lights spanning 250 acres.
Savvy San Antonio political operator Trish DeBerry may have become her own worst enemy
While long perceived as a moderate and a disciplined political operator, DeBerry has emerged as a wild card in the campaign for Bexar County judge.
Soccer wins season-finale over UTEP
UTSA ends the regular season with two straight wins, including a 1-0 win over UTEP on Oct. 28. The Roadrunners (9-5-4, 4-3-3 C-USA) aggression on offense helped defeat the Miners (4-11-3, 1-7-2) as they had 15 shots to UTEP’s eight. Nine of UTSA’s shots came in the first period,...
Elizabeth Chambers Reflects on 10 Years of SA’s Bird Bakery
Bird Bakery’s monster cookies, carrot cupcakes and signature chicken salad have become San Antonio staples over the last 10 years, but founder Elizabeth Chambers says it’s the memories associated with each dish that matter most. The San Antonio native recalls selling cupcakes to a couple who were on their first date shortly after opening Bird Bakery in Alamo Heights in 2012 and then getting to watch as they returned years later to place an order for a wedding cake. For others, the cafe’s sweets have become a tradition for family celebrations or treats with friends. “Just being part of our community’s story like that is what I love,” says Chambers, who is also a host and judge on the Food Network and a Today show contributor. The bakery now has locations in Dallas and Denver but Chambers says San Antonio is the place that still feels most like home, both to her and her children, Harper, 7, and Ford, 5.
Texas Diaper Bank doubles its efforts to help
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Diaper Bank has been serving San Antonio families since 2013, but just recently because of the financial stress the pandemic and high inflation have put on many families, it is increasing its services. “Ready, all aboard. Choo, Choo,” said Angela Sanchez Urena as she...
'Bad Blood' emerges online as Taylor Swift tour leaves 'Blank Space' for San Antonio
Swift's The Eras tour will make stops in Arlington and Houston, but she won't be playing SA or Austin.
Celebrate National Sandwich Day at these 11 tasty San Antonio spots
Bread never looked so good.
New Braunfels, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
New Braunfels, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bracken Christian School basketball team will have a game with New Braunfels Christian Academy on November 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
San Antonio finalizes mass selection of contractors who will take on 2022 bond projects
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is taking on 183 projects in its 2022 bond package, and planning to focus most of the $1.2 billion worth of projects on infrastructure improvements including streets and sidewalks, parks, drainage, public safety facilities, and housing. On Tuesday the San Antonio City Council discussed...
San Antonio developer could buy Missions, build new stadium
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio developer and investor might be looking to buy the San Antonio Missions baseball team and build a new stadium. According to the San Antonio Express-News, Rackspace Technology co-founder Graham Weston is looking for property for a new stadium that would replace the Missions’ current home, Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium. Weston is reportedly willing to pay $28 million for the San Diego Padres’ Double-A team.
Will the San Antonio Missions get a new stadium? Here's what we know.
An investor is shopping property in the city center.
