San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center is a hub for Veteran care

SAN ANTONIO – Located at 6333 De Zavala Road, in San Antonio’s Medical District, the Veteran Wellness Center at Endeavors is prioritizing health care and well-being for veterans and their families regardless of service, discharge status or family relationship. Their wellness model, the Six Principles of Wellness, integrates...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Wurstfest pedestrian traffic to cause lane closure on Landa Street in New Braunfels

One lane of traffic on Landa Street will be closed to accommodate pedestrian traffic caused by the popular German festival. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Wurstfest will be taking place in New Braunfels, with traffic impacts beginning Nov. 4 and concluding Nov. 13. The westbound lane of Landa Street will be closed to vehicular traffic but open to pedestrian traffic during Wurstfest from Zink Street to Landa Park Drive, according to the city of New Braunfels.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
tpr.org

Rain from latest cold front could create slick drive home Friday

A fasting moving Pacific cold front is expected to trigger some showers during the drive home from work on Friday. The front is expected to arrive around 6 p.m. Some storms could become severe, with gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Wind gusts in the San Antonio area up to 60 miles per hour cannot be ruled out.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Technology company Continental gives $10,000 to Comal ISD, provides student tour

Continental donated $10,000 to Comal ISD (Comal ISD) Technology company Continental recently opened a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing facility in the Comal ISD district and donated $10,000 to the district’s career and technical education manufacturing program. In addition, Continental offered behind-the-scenes tours of the new facility first to Canyon High...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Missions to be sold to group of local business, civic leaders pending city approval of new Wolff Stadium lease

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions minor league baseball team will soon be sold to a new ownership group, pending city approval of a new lease at Wolff Stadium. According to an agenda memorandum for the Nov. 10 meeting of the San Antonio City Council, the Elmore Group, which currently owns the Missions, wants to transfer the current stadium lease with the city to Designated Bidders, a group of local business and civic leaders. The group includes former Rackspace founder/CEO Graham Weston along with Bruce Hill, Randy Smith and Bob Cohen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

First United gives back to First Responders

(Seguin) — A local bank didn’t want to go another day without showing its appreciation to first responders in Seguin and Guadalupe County. First United Bank in Seguin recently served a catered lunch to all first responders. Employees on Thursday rolled up their sleeves to serve up the meals one by one at the Columbus Club of Seguin.
SEGUIN, TX

