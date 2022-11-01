Read full article on original website
San Antonio finalizes mass selection of contractors who will take on 2022 bond projects
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is taking on 183 projects in its 2022 bond package, and planning to focus most of the $1.2 billion worth of projects on infrastructure improvements including streets and sidewalks, parks, drainage, public safety facilities, and housing. On Tuesday the San Antonio City Council discussed...
San Antonio working to add 129 miles of sidewalks over the next five years
SAN ANTONIO — Fueled by an allotment of more than $21 million provided through this year's budget, San Antonio crews are embarking on an effort to fix sidewalks around town—while also preparing to improve public safety by adding dozens more. City officials say among their priorities is not...
Buc-ee's Bringing Massive Car Wash To One Texas Location
The new, massive car wash is a $6 million project.
tpr.org
Residents say apartment management retaliated after 11 code violations were uncovered
Residents and the Texas Organizing Project (TOP) say management at the South Point Apartments retaliated against residents with lease violation notices after their efforts led San Antonio Code Enforcement to find 11 code violations on the property. Assistant manager Nora Pelegreen said the lease violation notices were the result of...
KSAT 12
Endeavors Veteran Wellness Center is a hub for Veteran care
SAN ANTONIO – Located at 6333 De Zavala Road, in San Antonio’s Medical District, the Veteran Wellness Center at Endeavors is prioritizing health care and well-being for veterans and their families regardless of service, discharge status or family relationship. Their wellness model, the Six Principles of Wellness, integrates...
Wurstfest pedestrian traffic to cause lane closure on Landa Street in New Braunfels
One lane of traffic on Landa Street will be closed to accommodate pedestrian traffic caused by the popular German festival. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Wurstfest will be taking place in New Braunfels, with traffic impacts beginning Nov. 4 and concluding Nov. 13. The westbound lane of Landa Street will be closed to vehicular traffic but open to pedestrian traffic during Wurstfest from Zink Street to Landa Park Drive, according to the city of New Braunfels.
Parts of Stone Oak Parkway open following gas leak
SAN ANTONIO — Parts of Stone Oak Parkway were shut down following a gas leak, officials say. San Antonio Fire officials said there was a vapor leak at Knights Cross Drive and Stone Oak Parkway. It happened when construction crews hit a gas main, officials said. There were no...
A newbie's guide to celebrating Wurstfest in New Braunfels
Never been? You're not alone.
tpr.org
Rain from latest cold front could create slick drive home Friday
A fasting moving Pacific cold front is expected to trigger some showers during the drive home from work on Friday. The front is expected to arrive around 6 p.m. Some storms could become severe, with gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Wind gusts in the San Antonio area up to 60 miles per hour cannot be ruled out.
The 'Largest Light Display In Texas' Is Returning To San Antonio
The light display has nine-million lights spanning 250 acres.
Technology company Continental gives $10,000 to Comal ISD, provides student tour
Continental donated $10,000 to Comal ISD (Comal ISD) Technology company Continental recently opened a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing facility in the Comal ISD district and donated $10,000 to the district’s career and technical education manufacturing program. In addition, Continental offered behind-the-scenes tours of the new facility first to Canyon High...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Missions to be sold to group of local business, civic leaders pending city approval of new Wolff Stadium lease
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions minor league baseball team will soon be sold to a new ownership group, pending city approval of a new lease at Wolff Stadium. According to an agenda memorandum for the Nov. 10 meeting of the San Antonio City Council, the Elmore Group, which currently owns the Missions, wants to transfer the current stadium lease with the city to Designated Bidders, a group of local business and civic leaders. The group includes former Rackspace founder/CEO Graham Weston along with Bruce Hill, Randy Smith and Bob Cohen.
61st annual Wurstfest commences in New Braunfels on Friday, Nov. 4
During the 10-day festival, guests will enjoy carnival rides, live entertainment, games, dancing, beer and — of course — lots of sausage.
Iconic Texas Venue Is Getting A $17 Million Facelift
The Alamodome will undergo a $16.9 million renovation in 2023.
San Antonio International Airport warns travelers to plan ahead this weekend for road repair
Crews will be repairing a portion of Airport Boulevard from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.
Walmart launches grocery delivery service in San Antonio that brings food right to customers' fridges
The service is fee-free and tip-free for subscribers, and it will create 100 new jobs in San Antonio.
These San Antonio Neighborhoods Have The Best Public High Schools
Schools are a top priority when it comes to choosing a place to live.
New Braunfels Utilities to honor veterans Nov. 10
New Braunfels Utilities is hosting a celebration for veterans at Krause's Cafe Pavilion. (Courtesy Pexels) New Braunfels Utilities is hosting a celebration to honor veterans. The celebration will be held Nov. 10 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Krause’s Café Pavilion. According to New Braunfels Utilities officials, the “Veterans...
seguintoday.com
First United gives back to First Responders
(Seguin) — A local bank didn’t want to go another day without showing its appreciation to first responders in Seguin and Guadalupe County. First United Bank in Seguin recently served a catered lunch to all first responders. Employees on Thursday rolled up their sleeves to serve up the meals one by one at the Columbus Club of Seguin.
Midnight Rodeo dancehall a smoldering ruin after early-morning fire
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters worked for several hours to put out a massive fire at the former dancehall Midnight Rodeo Wednesday morning, first arriving around 4:30 a.m. as smoke was billowing out of the business. The San Antonio Fire Department said it's possible the fire started around 11 p.m....
