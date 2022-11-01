Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
sanantoniomag.com
8 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend
This 14th annual Diwali festival celebrates the triumph of light over darkness. Watch 2,000 floating diyas as they’re released into the river, enjoy live entertainment and Bollywood tunes plus food, a craft fair and more. A fireworks show caps off the night. Saturday, 4:30 p.m-midnight. 434 S. Alamo St.
New 380-acre nature park announced for San Antonio's Southside
The organizations envision hiking, kayaking, and more.
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
The 'Largest Light Display In Texas' Is Returning To San Antonio
The light display has nine-million lights spanning 250 acres.
MySanAntonio
These 9 neighborhoods are home to San Antonio's best high schools
Setting teenagers on a path of educational success is among the top priorities for parents, but in a city as large as San Antonio, it can be difficult to find top high schools. When it comes to traditional public schools, the No. 1 ranking high school in San Antonio ranks No. 111 in Texas and No. 920 in the country, frustrating numbers for any parent to see. Factor in the 17 different school districts inside the city limits, and the amount of data can be daunting.
KTSA
San Antonio Christmas Showcase set for Freeman Coliseum in November
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The 43rd Annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is now set for November 19-20 at Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. This year’s event will feature more than 300 craft shops, small businesses, food, decoration experts, entertainment, and more. “As the largest event of its kind...
Celebrate National Sandwich Day at these 11 tasty San Antonio spots
Bread never looked so good.
easttexasradio.com
Local High School Bands Headed To State UIL
The North Lamar, Paris, and Sulphur Springs High School bands have qualified at the UIL State Band Tournament in San Antonio at the Alamodome. All three schools will perform next Wednesday, Nov 9. North Lamar will play at 9:00 am, and Paris will perform at 2:00 pm. Sulphur Springs will play at 10:45. Finalists will compete on Wednesday evening, beginning at 7:00 pm, and announce the winners at 9:45 pm.
New Braunfels, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
travelawaits.com
Everything You Need To Know About This Texas Festival Full Of Bavarian Fun
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Deep in the heart of Texas, they’re celebrating life with pints of cold beer and bratwursts. Forget tacos, barbecue, and Texas chili; in New Braunfels, it’s Wurstfest time. For more than 60 years, people from around the world have gathered in the Texas Hill Country city, located midway between San Antonio and Austin, to celebrate its German heritage. This year’s Wurstfest happens November 4–13.
fsrmagazine.com
Bombshells to Provide Free Entrees for Veterans
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. announced all 12 company-owned and franchised Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free entrees for veterans on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022. Other items will be discounted 20%. In addition, families accompanying veterans as well as active servicemembers and accompanying families will receive a 20% discount on entrees and other items on Veterans Day. Alcoholic beverages are excluded from all Bombshells discount programs.
paisano-online.com
UTSA one of 43 HSIs recognized for participation in Fulbright exchange program
UTSA was awarded the Fulbright HSI (Hispanic Serving Institution) award by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs for its participation in the Fulbright Program. The program, which is run by the State Department, allows students and faculty to travel abroad for various activities using award opportunities. For students, the program offers the opportunity to pursue research, attend graduate programs or teach English abroad.
paisano-online.com
State of the City – Week of 11/1/2022
Assistant City Attorney for San Antonio James Kopp is seeking to withhold the release of public information on the case of seventeen-year-old Erik Cantu and ex-police officer James Brennand. On Oct. 2, Brennand shot Cantu in a McDonald’s parking lot. Three days after the incident, the San Antonio Police Department released a portion of graphic body camera footage of the incident. As per the Texas Public Information Act, KSAT News requested the release of additional footage from Brennand’s and other officers’ cameras, as well as the police report. Kopp sent a letter to the Texas Attorney General asking if the public records could be withheld from the public under an exception in state law, as the Attorney General has the authority to decide if records are liable to be released to the public. The Texas Attorney General has not responded to Kopp’s initial request at this time.
sanantoniomag.com
San Antonio Teachers We Love
Education was a tough field before the pandemic, but since 2020, the demands have only multiplied. There were the months of online instruction and lessons being taught to Zoom screens, and now, as things are back to “normal,” educators are tasked with helping students catch up from learning lost during the last few years. Add to that a statewide teacher shortage and it’s no surprise that in a survey by the Charles Butt Foundation earlier this year, 77 percent of teachers said they had seriously considered leaving the profession in 2022, up 19 percent from 2020. Below, we spotlight four teachers making a difference. Each told us while the challenges are real, they’re far outweighed by the reward of impacting students’ lives.
sanantoniomag.com
Elizabeth Chambers Reflects on 10 Years of SA’s Bird Bakery
Bird Bakery’s monster cookies, carrot cupcakes and signature chicken salad have become San Antonio staples over the last 10 years, but founder Elizabeth Chambers says it’s the memories associated with each dish that matter most. The San Antonio native recalls selling cupcakes to a couple who were on their first date shortly after opening Bird Bakery in Alamo Heights in 2012 and then getting to watch as they returned years later to place an order for a wedding cake. For others, the cafe’s sweets have become a tradition for family celebrations or treats with friends. “Just being part of our community’s story like that is what I love,” says Chambers, who is also a host and judge on the Food Network and a Today show contributor. The bakery now has locations in Dallas and Denver but Chambers says San Antonio is the place that still feels most like home, both to her and her children, Harper, 7, and Ford, 5.
Midnight Rodeo in San Antonio was more than just a building to some people
SAN ANTONIO — An iconic dancehall is demolished. Midnight Rodeo is now just a pile of rubble. The massive fire was no easy task for firefighters, which destroyed the legendary nightspot. From dark-to-day, crews spent hours putting out the flames that tore through the building. The smoke filled the...
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
devinenews.com
Devine Fall Festival this SaturdayParade at 10am, followed by food, carnival, live music and shopping
The 61st Annual Devine Cactus Fall Festival will be hosted in downtown Devine as usual and will start off with a 10:00 am parade (judging starts at 9am) followed by a carnival and festival, shopping, food, games and live music all day and night. Parade Grand Marshalls will be all...
paisano-online.com
Volleyball extends losing streak to seven games
UTSA volleyball lost its seventh straight game against No. 21 Rice and North Texas. This match was the second time this season the Roadrunners (7-16, 2-9 C-USA) lost to these two teams, and in turn, UTSA finds themselves at the bottom of the Conference USA standings. The ‘Runners played nationally...
