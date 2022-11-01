Bird Bakery’s monster cookies, carrot cupcakes and signature chicken salad have become San Antonio staples over the last 10 years, but founder Elizabeth Chambers says it’s the memories associated with each dish that matter most. The San Antonio native recalls selling cupcakes to a couple who were on their first date shortly after opening Bird Bakery in Alamo Heights in 2012 and then getting to watch as they returned years later to place an order for a wedding cake. For others, the cafe’s sweets have become a tradition for family celebrations or treats with friends. “Just being part of our community’s story like that is what I love,” says Chambers, who is also a host and judge on the Food Network and a Today show contributor. The bakery now has locations in Dallas and Denver but Chambers says San Antonio is the place that still feels most like home, both to her and her children, Harper, 7, and Ford, 5.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO