Indianapolis, IN

wrtv.com

IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan, others honored at IMPD ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS — February 27, 2022 is a day that forever changed the life of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Thomas Mangan. Mangan was shot in the neck while responding to a call in Fountain Square. After shots were fired, his partner, Officer Dan Majors and four other officers rushed to help their wounded colleague.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Funeral guest killed in shooting in church's parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS — A funeral on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon ended tragically when a guest was shot and killed in the church's parking lot. The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of 25th Street and Ralston Avenue. IMPD officers said a fight in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Person shot, killed outside northeast side church during funeral

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one man has died after a shooting in a church parking lot. Officers responded to the 1700 block of East 25th Street, near Frederick Douglass Park, around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. IMPD Officer William Young says there was a disturbance before the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 2 south side shootings that left 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a pair of shootings Sunday morning on the south side of Indianapolis that left one man dead and another in critical condition. The first shooting occurred in the 600 block of East Hanna Avenue, which is between Madison Avenue and East Street, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police said two parties were taking place inside a business when a man was shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 2 shooting victims who walked into hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating after two people walked into two different hospitals with gunshot wounds early Saturday. Both victims were conscious when they arrived at the emergency rooms, according to IMPD. Details are limited but we know from public police reports that the victim who came to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Anderson Man Arrested for Indy Gas Station Shooting

ANDERSON, Ind.–There was a shooting at a gas station in Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon. Police say they have made an arrest. Bernard Stidhum, 33, of Anderson was taken into custody later. They say Stidhum walked into the gas station and started shooting at Maine Diamond. Diamond was hit by bullets and seriously injured.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

IMPD targets Detroit to attract new officers

DETROIT — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is going across state lines in its search for new officers. The department told 13News this week they are down more than 200 officers. It's part of a nationwide problem that has led IMPD to head south in search for its newest recruits, grabbing officers from Cincinnati and Louisville.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana child care access increases, but so do costs

INDIANAPOLIS — A new report on the state of child care in Indiana finds the state is making gains, but trouble is brewing. Early Learning Indiana updated their “Closing the Gap” report. It measures child care on four values: access, quality, affordability and choice. “It’s a little...
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

IndyGo Blue Line segment on west side canceled

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo has canceled a segment of the Blue Line which would have run from Washington Street and Holt Road to the airport. This also ends 50 million dollars of infrastructure improvements that came with the project - including stormwater drainage and new sidewalks. City-county councilor Jared Evans...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indianapolis educators see disruption, uncertainty

Tina Ahlgren has taught at four different schools since 2012. She may soon move to number five. Ahlgren left T.C. Howe Community High School a decade ago, when the state took over the underperforming school and gave it to a charter operator. She left Shortridge High School in 2015, when...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

HELP FIND BERNARD CAILLOUET

The Carmel Police Department is searching for 24-year-old Bernard Caillouet. Police say he was last seen walking away from his home around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Abney Point Drive on Saturday. Police say he’s 5-foot-11, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he left home without his phone, wallet and medication, but they do not believe he is in danger.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Saturday’s Monumental Marathon to close Indianapolis roads, IndyGo stations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon returns Saturday. The race takes participants through the heart of downtown, past city landmarks, and through historic neighborhoods. Road restrictions are scheduled at various times beginning at 8 a.m. Organizers say some of the closures could last through 5 p.m.,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Knozone Action Day declared in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is under a Knozone Action Day on Wednesday. The designation came from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management over concerns about unhealthy particulate matter in the air. IDEM believes the issue might be a result from leaf burning around the area. Burning leaves is illegal in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IFD responds to troublesome vacant house fire near Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire crews were called to a house fire just off Interstate 65 in a neighborhood south of Fountain Square early Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Crews responded to a familiar address in the 1500 block of Olive Street, near Shelby and Prospect streets, just after 5 a.m. on a report of a house on fire. The vacant, two-story house had heavy flames coming from the second floor attic on both the front and back of the house.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
