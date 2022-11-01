The Carmel Police Department is searching for 24-year-old Bernard Caillouet. Police say he was last seen walking away from his home around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Abney Point Drive on Saturday. Police say he’s 5-foot-11, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he left home without his phone, wallet and medication, but they do not believe he is in danger.

