Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Walking for safety: New community initiative takes aim at crime in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Walking around Anderson Friday night, reflective vests brightened up the dark roads. They were worn by community volunteers to show those in town they're here to make Anderson a safer space. "We are doing a public safety walk, we are attempting to drum up public support...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 shot and killed at local church on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed Saturday afternoon at a church on the city’s northeast side of town, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD officers responded to the 1700 block of E. 25th Street on report of a person shot. This is Oasis...
wrtv.com
IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan, others honored at IMPD ceremony
INDIANAPOLIS — February 27, 2022 is a day that forever changed the life of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Thomas Mangan. Mangan was shot in the neck while responding to a call in Fountain Square. After shots were fired, his partner, Officer Dan Majors and four other officers rushed to help their wounded colleague.
Residents concerned after antisemitic flyers discovered in Indianapolis neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — Concerns were raised recently in an Indianapolis neighborhood after two people found two different antisemitic flyers at their homes. Grace Phillips told 13News she came home Thursday and found a flyer comparing Judaism to Communism. A man who lives nearby discovered a different flyer when he got...
WTHR
Funeral guest killed in shooting in church's parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS — A funeral on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon ended tragically when a guest was shot and killed in the church's parking lot. The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of 25th Street and Ralston Avenue. IMPD officers said a fight in...
wrtv.com
Person shot, killed outside northeast side church during funeral
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one man has died after a shooting in a church parking lot. Officers responded to the 1700 block of East 25th Street, near Frederick Douglass Park, around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. IMPD Officer William Young says there was a disturbance before the...
IMPD investigates 2 south side shootings that left 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a pair of shootings Sunday morning on the south side of Indianapolis that left one man dead and another in critical condition. The first shooting occurred in the 600 block of East Hanna Avenue, which is between Madison Avenue and East Street, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police said two parties were taking place inside a business when a man was shot.
WTHR
IMPD investigates 2 shooting victims who walked into hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating after two people walked into two different hospitals with gunshot wounds early Saturday. Both victims were conscious when they arrived at the emergency rooms, according to IMPD. Details are limited but we know from public police reports that the victim who came to...
WIBC.com
Anderson Man Arrested for Indy Gas Station Shooting
ANDERSON, Ind.–There was a shooting at a gas station in Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon. Police say they have made an arrest. Bernard Stidhum, 33, of Anderson was taken into custody later. They say Stidhum walked into the gas station and started shooting at Maine Diamond. Diamond was hit by bullets and seriously injured.
IMPD targets Detroit to attract new officers
DETROIT — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is going across state lines in its search for new officers. The department told 13News this week they are down more than 200 officers. It's part of a nationwide problem that has led IMPD to head south in search for its newest recruits, grabbing officers from Cincinnati and Louisville.
Indiana child care access increases, but so do costs
INDIANAPOLIS — A new report on the state of child care in Indiana finds the state is making gains, but trouble is brewing. Early Learning Indiana updated their “Closing the Gap” report. It measures child care on four values: access, quality, affordability and choice. “It’s a little...
Family of 9 displaced by east side house fire, firefighter slightly injured
INDIANAPOLIS — A family of nine was displaced Saturday afternoon by a fire at their east Indianapolis home. Heavy fire broke out at a home in the 2000 block of Sotheby Lane, between East Raymond Street and Brookville Road, at around 1:45 p.m. The fire forced the family to...
wrtv.com
IndyGo Blue Line segment on west side canceled
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo has canceled a segment of the Blue Line which would have run from Washington Street and Holt Road to the airport. This also ends 50 million dollars of infrastructure improvements that came with the project - including stormwater drainage and new sidewalks. City-county councilor Jared Evans...
Inside Indiana Business
Indianapolis educators see disruption, uncertainty
Tina Ahlgren has taught at four different schools since 2012. She may soon move to number five. Ahlgren left T.C. Howe Community High School a decade ago, when the state took over the underperforming school and gave it to a charter operator. She left Shortridge High School in 2015, when...
Suspects wanted for robbery after Target theft, loss prevention officer tased in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are asking for help identifying three female suspects wanted for robbery in connection to a crime that occurred at a store on the east side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Target at 10202 East Washington Street just after 4:30 p.m. on October 15 for a report of […]
readthereporter.com
HELP FIND BERNARD CAILLOUET
The Carmel Police Department is searching for 24-year-old Bernard Caillouet. Police say he was last seen walking away from his home around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Abney Point Drive on Saturday. Police say he’s 5-foot-11, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he left home without his phone, wallet and medication, but they do not believe he is in danger.
WISH-TV
Saturday’s Monumental Marathon to close Indianapolis roads, IndyGo stations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon returns Saturday. The race takes participants through the heart of downtown, past city landmarks, and through historic neighborhoods. Road restrictions are scheduled at various times beginning at 8 a.m. Organizers say some of the closures could last through 5 p.m.,...
Knozone Action Day declared in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is under a Knozone Action Day on Wednesday. The designation came from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management over concerns about unhealthy particulate matter in the air. IDEM believes the issue might be a result from leaf burning around the area. Burning leaves is illegal in...
Man sentenced to 64 years in January murder outside Indianapolis apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Andre Johnson was sentenced to 64 years for the January murder of a man who was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Johnson was found guilty in September. "We are pleased to bring justice for Marlin, his family and friends,"...
IFD responds to troublesome vacant house fire near Fountain Square
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire crews were called to a house fire just off Interstate 65 in a neighborhood south of Fountain Square early Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Crews responded to a familiar address in the 1500 block of Olive Street, near Shelby and Prospect streets, just after 5 a.m. on a report of a house on fire. The vacant, two-story house had heavy flames coming from the second floor attic on both the front and back of the house.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 1