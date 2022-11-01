ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker campaign rocked by accuser’s shocking move

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock in a pivotal election that could ultimately decide which political party controls the powerful legislative chamber after next week’s midterm elections. The campaign has been as bruising as you would think with both sides...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Obama mocks Herschel Walker for 'carrying around a phony badge,' 'pretending' to be police

Former President Barack Obama took a dig at Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday night, mocking him for his past claims of having worked in law enforcement. Obama made the joke during a campaign rally in Georgia, where he discussed rising crime in the country. The former president said that violent crime has been rising over the last seven years, acknowledging that it is "a serious problem."
TheDailyBeast

Kimmel Writer Blaire Erskine Nails Herschel Walker With Brutal Abortion Ad

During his monologue Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel once again brought up the mounting allegations of hypocrisy against Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, including another woman who claims he pressured her into a getting an abortion she didn’t want.“And while a revelation like that could be a five-alarm fire for most campaigns,” the host said, “Herschel Walker is a businessman. And when opportunity knocks…”Did Herschel Walker put a baby in you? pic.twitter.com/VRyff0krKH— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) November 3, 2022 With that, the show launched into a parody commercial for a ride-sharing app called “Oops!r” starring social media sensation-turned-Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer...
The Week

Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock face off in bizarre debate

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) faced off against his Republican opponent for the Georgia Senate seat, Herschel Walker, during the pair's only scheduled debate on Friday. The race has become among the most closely watched of the upcoming midterms, and Warnock looked to increase his reported four-point lead in the polls against Walker.
