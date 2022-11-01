Read full article on original website
Related
Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Drops Another Bombshell
The Republican U.S. Senate candidate claimed to have no idea who the woman could be. But apparently she's the mother of one of his kids.
Christian Walker Faces GOP Blame For Herschel Walker's Troubles
The Republican Senate candidate has said he loves his son unconditionally, although he joked about how he needs to spank the 23-year-old.
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker campaign rocked by accuser’s shocking move
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia, faces Democratic incumbent Reverend Raphael Warnock in a pivotal election that could ultimately decide which political party controls the powerful legislative chamber after next week’s midterm elections. The campaign has been as bruising as you would think with both sides...
Obama's joke about Herschel Walker draws laughter
Former President Obama campaigned for Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams in Georgia. Obama criticized Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker for his lack of experience.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Obama mocks Herschel Walker for 'carrying around a phony badge,' 'pretending' to be police
Former President Barack Obama took a dig at Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday night, mocking him for his past claims of having worked in law enforcement. Obama made the joke during a campaign rally in Georgia, where he discussed rising crime in the country. The former president said that violent crime has been rising over the last seven years, acknowledging that it is "a serious problem."
Pastor Goes Viral With Fiery Sermon About Herschel Walker
The Rev. Jamal Bryant's flaming critique of the Donald Trump-backed GOP Senate nominee has now been seen millions of times online.
Second Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Speaks Out In On-Camera Interview
The woman said the Senate candidate told her she wouldn't be safe due to "his wife's family and powerful people around him."
Kimmel Writer Blaire Erskine Nails Herschel Walker With Brutal Abortion Ad
During his monologue Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel once again brought up the mounting allegations of hypocrisy against Georgia’s Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, including another woman who claims he pressured her into a getting an abortion she didn’t want.“And while a revelation like that could be a five-alarm fire for most campaigns,” the host said, “Herschel Walker is a businessman. And when opportunity knocks…”Did Herschel Walker put a baby in you? pic.twitter.com/VRyff0krKH— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) November 3, 2022 With that, the show launched into a parody commercial for a ride-sharing app called “Oops!r” starring social media sensation-turned-Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer...
Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock face off in bizarre debate
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) faced off against his Republican opponent for the Georgia Senate seat, Herschel Walker, during the pair's only scheduled debate on Friday. The race has become among the most closely watched of the upcoming midterms, and Warnock looked to increase his reported four-point lead in the polls against Walker.
Second woman to allege Herschel Walker paid for abortion says she "felt threatened"
The second woman to accuse Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of paying for her abortion said in an interview Tuesday that Walker pressured her to end her pregnancy because she and the child "would not be safe" if she gave birth. "He was very clear that he did not...
Comments / 0