The San Antonio Observer Newspaper published an article in January of this year(1/12/22) regarding the foul odors coming from a company located in the Willowwoods Estates. Kens5 television station also reported on this issue on September 1st this year. After all efforts to bring attention to the ongoing problem of horrendous odors coming from the United Site Services portable toilet company in this eastside community, the problem still exists. Local officials have attempted to intervene with code compliance and zoning violations. Yet, the company continues its operation in our community through their requests for numerous rescheduled hearings, extensions on Municipal court hearings and fines, and just outright “in your face” attitude of we’re not going anywhere. This was communicated to our board members attending a meeting with them on August 17th when they were informed that we do not want this type of company in our neighborhood because of the ongoing foul odors, the dispensing of waste in the ground which affects our groundwater, air quality and health. We were actually told by an administrative employee that “We (the company) could be asking you to move.”

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO