ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
paisano-online.com

State of the City – Week of 11/1/2022

Assistant City Attorney for San Antonio James Kopp is seeking to withhold the release of public information on the case of seventeen-year-old Erik Cantu and ex-police officer James Brennand. On Oct. 2, Brennand shot Cantu in a McDonald’s parking lot. Three days after the incident, the San Antonio Police Department released a portion of graphic body camera footage of the incident. As per the Texas Public Information Act, KSAT News requested the release of additional footage from Brennand’s and other officers’ cameras, as well as the police report. Kopp sent a letter to the Texas Attorney General asking if the public records could be withheld from the public under an exception in state law, as the Attorney General has the authority to decide if records are liable to be released to the public. The Texas Attorney General has not responded to Kopp’s initial request at this time.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Poteet school board recognizes outstanding staff

During the October meeting of the Poteet School Board, principals recognized staff and students who are outstanding in their loyalty and hard work for their classes and campuses. Six students attending Early College High School, who sometimes get overlooked but have strong character and ethics, were among those recognized. The...
POTEET, TX
paisano-online.com

UTSA one of 43 HSIs recognized for participation in Fulbright exchange program

UTSA was awarded the Fulbright HSI (Hispanic Serving Institution) award by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs for its participation in the Fulbright Program. The program, which is run by the State Department, allows students and faculty to travel abroad for various activities using award opportunities. For students, the program offers the opportunity to pursue research, attend graduate programs or teach English abroad.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Chief Priest Report – Lytle

News you can use (or not) from Lytle P.D.: Officers handled 51 calls for service last week and conducted 110 traffic stops. Those stops resulted in 102 citations and eight warnings. We started the week with a lot of arrests and then it fizzled out towards the weekend. In all,...
LYTLE, TX
saobserver.com

The ‘Stinking’ Problem That Won’t Go Away- Company Suggests Eastside Neighbors Should Move Out Instead

The San Antonio Observer Newspaper published an article in January of this year(1/12/22) regarding the foul odors coming from a company located in the Willowwoods Estates. Kens5 television station also reported on this issue on September 1st this year. After all efforts to bring attention to the ongoing problem of horrendous odors coming from the United Site Services portable toilet company in this eastside community, the problem still exists. Local officials have attempted to intervene with code compliance and zoning violations. Yet, the company continues its operation in our community through their requests for numerous rescheduled hearings, extensions on Municipal court hearings and fines, and just outright “in your face” attitude of we’re not going anywhere. This was communicated to our board members attending a meeting with them on August 17th when they were informed that we do not want this type of company in our neighborhood because of the ongoing foul odors, the dispensing of waste in the ground which affects our groundwater, air quality and health. We were actually told by an administrative employee that “We (the company) could be asking you to move.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Health insurance 'family glitch' could cause costs to skyrocket

SAN ANTONIO – Open enrollment for health insurance begins Tuesday at workplaces across the country as well as in the public marketplace. The Trouble Shooters expose a new glitch this year that will impact millions of Americans. The “family glitch” is a gap in the Affordable Care Act that...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Wildcat band makes history with state berth

The Sulphur Springs High School band made history, earning the school's first berth in the state event in the Alamodome in San Antonio. Bands who received a first division at the Region level qualify for the Area contest. The top bands compete at the UIL Area contest for a qualifying spot to the State UIL Marching Band Contest, held in the Alamodome in San Antonio.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTSA

Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded

Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy