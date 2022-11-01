Read full article on original website
Related
'The numbers are down,' Bexar County elections staff says about early voting turnout
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — The turnout of early voters in Bexar County so far is down by about 13% from the last midterm election, a development that has surprised local officials given that voter registration is up in 2022. In an updated provided Wednesday morning as the early-voting window...
San Antonio political science experts believe Texas Governor race is closer than polls show
SAN ANTONIO — A new poll shows governor Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The University of Houston poll released one week before Election Day shows Abbott leading by 13 percentage points. However, two political science professors believe the lead is not as large as it appears.
Early voting in San Antonio ends this week. Here's when you can vote.
Polling locations will be open 12 hours every day this week.
Savvy San Antonio political operator Trish DeBerry may have become her own worst enemy
While long perceived as a moderate and a disciplined political operator, DeBerry has emerged as a wild card in the campaign for Bexar County judge.
paisano-online.com
State of the City – Week of 11/1/2022
Assistant City Attorney for San Antonio James Kopp is seeking to withhold the release of public information on the case of seventeen-year-old Erik Cantu and ex-police officer James Brennand. On Oct. 2, Brennand shot Cantu in a McDonald’s parking lot. Three days after the incident, the San Antonio Police Department released a portion of graphic body camera footage of the incident. As per the Texas Public Information Act, KSAT News requested the release of additional footage from Brennand’s and other officers’ cameras, as well as the police report. Kopp sent a letter to the Texas Attorney General asking if the public records could be withheld from the public under an exception in state law, as the Attorney General has the authority to decide if records are liable to be released to the public. The Texas Attorney General has not responded to Kopp’s initial request at this time.
A San Antonio father and son were given sentences for participating in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol
SAN ANTONIO — A father and son from San Antonio were sentenced Wednesday after entering the U.S. Capitol with a mob on January 6, 2021, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. Chance Anthony Uptmore was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 36 months of...
Pleasanton Express
Poteet school board recognizes outstanding staff
During the October meeting of the Poteet School Board, principals recognized staff and students who are outstanding in their loyalty and hard work for their classes and campuses. Six students attending Early College High School, who sometimes get overlooked but have strong character and ethics, were among those recognized. The...
paisano-online.com
UTSA one of 43 HSIs recognized for participation in Fulbright exchange program
UTSA was awarded the Fulbright HSI (Hispanic Serving Institution) award by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs for its participation in the Fulbright Program. The program, which is run by the State Department, allows students and faculty to travel abroad for various activities using award opportunities. For students, the program offers the opportunity to pursue research, attend graduate programs or teach English abroad.
The powerful story of the grave in the middle of a Texas neighborhood’s road
An unlikely spot for a historic Texas cemetery.
San Antonio finalizes mass selection of contractors who will take on 2022 bond projects
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is taking on 183 projects in its 2022 bond package, and planning to focus most of the $1.2 billion worth of projects on infrastructure improvements including streets and sidewalks, parks, drainage, public safety facilities, and housing. On Tuesday the San Antonio City Council discussed...
KSAT 12
One of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives captured in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – One of Texas’ 10 most-wanted fugitives was captured in the San Antonio area last week, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Chris Devon Bardield Slack, 38, had been wanted by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office since January, DPS said in a news release.
tpr.org
Residents say apartment management retaliated after 11 code violations were uncovered
Residents and the Texas Organizing Project (TOP) say management at the South Point Apartments retaliated against residents with lease violation notices after their efforts led San Antonio Code Enforcement to find 11 code violations on the property. Assistant manager Nora Pelegreen said the lease violation notices were the result of...
Pleasanton Express
Chief Priest Report – Lytle
News you can use (or not) from Lytle P.D.: Officers handled 51 calls for service last week and conducted 110 traffic stops. Those stops resulted in 102 citations and eight warnings. We started the week with a lot of arrests and then it fizzled out towards the weekend. In all,...
saobserver.com
The ‘Stinking’ Problem That Won’t Go Away- Company Suggests Eastside Neighbors Should Move Out Instead
The San Antonio Observer Newspaper published an article in January of this year(1/12/22) regarding the foul odors coming from a company located in the Willowwoods Estates. Kens5 television station also reported on this issue on September 1st this year. After all efforts to bring attention to the ongoing problem of horrendous odors coming from the United Site Services portable toilet company in this eastside community, the problem still exists. Local officials have attempted to intervene with code compliance and zoning violations. Yet, the company continues its operation in our community through their requests for numerous rescheduled hearings, extensions on Municipal court hearings and fines, and just outright “in your face” attitude of we’re not going anywhere. This was communicated to our board members attending a meeting with them on August 17th when they were informed that we do not want this type of company in our neighborhood because of the ongoing foul odors, the dispensing of waste in the ground which affects our groundwater, air quality and health. We were actually told by an administrative employee that “We (the company) could be asking you to move.”
KENS 5
Flu cases in Bexar County are rising earlier and faster than previous years. Here's why.
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Flu cases are rising much earlier and faster than the same time last year, and the H3N2 strain is poised to be a problem, according to the Metropolitan Health District. The Health District published their third weekly Influenza Report Tuesday and the reported "Influenza-like Illness"...
Two teens injured in reported shooting on San Antonio's Northeast Side
The teens are 15 and 18 years old.
news4sanantonio.com
Health insurance 'family glitch' could cause costs to skyrocket
SAN ANTONIO – Open enrollment for health insurance begins Tuesday at workplaces across the country as well as in the public marketplace. The Trouble Shooters expose a new glitch this year that will impact millions of Americans. The “family glitch” is a gap in the Affordable Care Act that...
Midnight Rodeo in San Antonio was more than just a building to some people
SAN ANTONIO — An iconic dancehall is demolished. Midnight Rodeo is now just a pile of rubble. The massive fire was no easy task for firefighters, which destroyed the legendary nightspot. From dark-to-day, crews spent hours putting out the flames that tore through the building. The smoke filled the...
ssnewstelegram.com
Wildcat band makes history with state berth
The Sulphur Springs High School band made history, earning the school's first berth in the state event in the Alamodome in San Antonio. Bands who received a first division at the Region level qualify for the Area contest. The top bands compete at the UIL Area contest for a qualifying spot to the State UIL Marching Band Contest, held in the Alamodome in San Antonio.
KTSA
Teens fist-fighting along FM 78 shot by passing car, 2 wounded
Bexar County sheriff Javier Salazar said two teens, 18 and 15, were fist-fighting on the sidewalk of FM 78 near Converse between Walzem and Crestway at around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a small white sedan shot at both of them. Both were injured in the shooting. The 15-year-old...
Comments / 0