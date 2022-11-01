Read full article on original website
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
Mike Pence Participating in Major CNN EventNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Chetrit plans Upper East Side condo development
On the heels of one of New York’s worst months for new development sales in years, the Chetrit Group is betting buyers will come around. The developer filed to build a 20-story condominium project at 260 East 72nd Street on the Upper East Side. Chetrit’s development will span 190,000 square feet and include 53 apartments and 3,400 square feet of commercial space.
Penthouse at Jersey City’s Beacon hits the market at $2.5 million
Your biggest problem just may be trying to figure out which of three outdoor patio spaces to enjoy. For $2.5 million, you can find out. The duplex penthouse atop 4 Beacon Way, the former Jersey City Medical Center site, has been listed by Brown Harris Stevens agent Dale Fior. And for that price the purchaser gets a lot more than patios.
Kushners look to sell big piece of Manhattan apartment holdings
Kushner Companies is looking to sell a sizable chunk of its Manhattan apartment portfolio as the family firm continues its shift to the suburbs. The New Jersey-based company has put 18 buildings with more than 325 units in Greenwich Village up for sale. The properties account for about a third of the firm’s multifamily portfolio in Manhattan, according to Real Capital Analytics.
iStar plans oceanfront development in Coney Island
Who’s afraid of Coney Island? Evidently, not iStar. The real estate investment trust, led by Jay Sugarman, has filed a new building application to replace a parking lot with a 217,000-square-foot building along the Brooklyn neighborhood’s famous boardwalk. If approved, the 23-story development would put 282 apartments next to the Coney Island Amphitheater and a block from the Atlantic Ocean.
Eliot Spitzer plans high-end condo on Fifth Ave
Eliot Spitzer wants to build New York’s next ultra-luxury condo on the Upper East Side. The former governor’s development firm, Spitzer Enterprises, filed plans for a 26-unit condominium building at 985 Fifth Avenue, between East 79th and East 80th streets. The 19-story, SLCE-designed project will replace a 46-unit rental built by Spitzer’s late father, Bernard Spitzer, in 1969.
SL Green wins rejection against HNA transfer of Loop tower
A U.S. bankruptcy court judge roundly rejected an HNA Group affiliate’s reorganization attempt involving a Loop skyscraper, handing SL Green a victory in the dispute between the two firms. HNA, a Chinese conglomerate, wanted to transfer the 50-story property at 181 West Madison Street to a group of China-based...
Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location
HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
Construction worker dies at Rabsky Group’s 625 Fulton
A 27-year old construction worker died Wednesday after he fell while installing a beam at a Rabsky Group development site in Downtown Brooklyn. Raul Tenelema Puli of Queens was installing an i-beam for a sidewalk shed in front of the site, 625 Fulton Street, when he and the beam fell about 20 feet to the ground, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Buildings. Police arrived and found Puli unconscious.
Kratchman Architect’s visionary master plan guiding renovations at Troy Towers in Union City
Construction has begun on the extensive renovations of the façade and pool deck at Troy Towers, a 22-story residential co-op building at 380 Mountain Road in Union City, according to a Wednesday announcement. The work marks the start of the initial phase of a visionary master plan, created by...
92 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | November 3-6
As we wonder how it’s already November and Election Day is on the horizon, we’re gearing up for all of the fall happenings going on around Hudson County. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like the Hoboken Art Walk + Studio Tour, Sunday Storytime at the Hoboken Fire Museum, Irish dance classes at Grassroots Community Space, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, November 3rd – November 6th, 2022.
Hollywood on the East Coast
The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
Jersey City councilman challenges assemblyman to 5K race, and extends offer to every Hudson pol
Hudson County elected officials better get into shape. And fast. Jersey City Councilman Frank Gilmore has challenged 31st District Assemblyman Will Sampson IV of Bayonne to a 5K race and he’s coming for them next. The first-year Bergen-Lafayette councilman, in a video taken outside of 33-year-old Sampson’s office Sunday,...
Cheap 'JFK Airport' Hack to Get to Midtown Manhattan Is a Game-Changer
Most people aren't aware of this!
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
Long Island landlord forks over $15K to settle voucher case
The owner of two multifamily properties in Suffolk County will hand over a modest sum to settle housing discrimination claims. Renaissance Management, owner of both Renaissance Bay in East Patchogue and Renaissance Hills in Hauppauge, will pay $15,000 under the settlement with Long Island Housing Services, Newsday reported. The real...
Jersey City Removes Curb Parking in Favor of Bike Lanes
Jersey City’s bike lane network will soon expand after the city council approved the removal of parking along two local streets. As Mark Koosau writes in the Hudson Reporter, the council passed two ordinances aimed at filling gaps in the city’s bike infrastructure. “Two new ordinances will ban...
A gunman at large and 2 wounded cops: Why didn’t officials send out any citywide alerts?
The first alert came in at 2:05 p.m. “PD setting up a perimeter, report shooter on a roof with long gun and large amount of rounds fired,” came the message from Breaking News Network, a service that monitors police scanner traffic. The story of a supposed rooftop gunman in...
North Bergen considers banning vehicle coverings on public streets
North Bergen is considering a ban on covering vehicles on public streets and in public parking lots. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners voted to do so at the October 26 meeting. The introduced ordinance would prohibit the covering of vehicles parked in the street or in public parking lots.
AG suit piles on Brooklyn developer accused of stealing deposits
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against a Brooklyn developer accused of stealing more than $5 million by fraudulently selling fake condos. The attorney general on Wednesday announced the lawsuit against Xi Hui “Steven” Wu, accusing him of cheating at least 20 families of Chinese immigrants. The suit comes after affected families filed lawsuits of their own.
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
