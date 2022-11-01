Michigan adds 11,651 new COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The number of reported COVID cases here in Michigan has fallen slightly over the past week.

Around 11,651 new cases have been reported since last week. That’s about 1,600 a day on average.

Around 156 more deaths were reported over the past seven days.

Ingham, Jackson and Clinton counties are in the low transmission rate zone. Ionia is in the medium transmission rate zone.

Around 68.7% of Michiganders have received at least one dose, putting the state 1.3% away from its goal.

