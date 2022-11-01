ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

No. 6 UTSA soccer advances to C-USA semifinal, defeats No. 3 UAB

For the first time in program history, No. 6 seed UTSA advances to the semifinal round of the Conference USA tournament after defeating No. 3 seed UAB 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon. The Roadrunners played UAB earlier in the season; however, they tied the game 1-1. Needing a decided winner, UTSA took down the Blazers in a second overtime period.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Sonny Dykes Credits Gary Patterson For Why He Picked TCU Over Texas Tech

Sonny Dykes and TCU are a match made in heaven through eight games as the Horned Frogs are undefeated and ranked No. 7 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. There were questions about the fit coming into the season, but Dykes has silenced all the doubters and has TCU playing the best it has in five years.
FORT WORTH, TX
Soccer wins season-finale over UTEP

UTSA ends the regular season with two straight wins, including a 1-0 win over UTEP on Oct. 28. The Roadrunners (9-5-4, 4-3-3 C-USA) aggression on offense helped defeat the Miners (4-11-3, 1-7-2) as they had 15 shots to UTEP’s eight. Nine of UTSA’s shots came in the first period,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New Braunfels, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bracken Christian School basketball team will have a game with New Braunfels Christian Academy on November 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Texas Marching Bands Perform in Regional Competition

Over two dozen marching bands from schools all over Texas gathered at McLane Stadium on Saturday to compete in the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. According to KWTX, a total of 28 school bands competed, hailing from South Texas, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin. This...
TEXAS STATE
In Texas AG race, Rochelle Garza campaigns on Ken Paxton's home turf

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - On Nov. 2, Democratic candidate for Texas Attorney General Rochelle Garza campaigned in McKinney, which is home turf for two-term incumbent Republican Ken Paxton. "We need to be here in Collin County. We need to talk to voters here," said Garza.  She spoke with supporters and candidates from Collin County outside the John and Judy Gay Public Library. It's her third straight day in North Texas after making stops at the Texas Organizing Project in Dallas Tuesday. Garza told members of the organization, "I'm from deep South Texas on the border. For me, politics started at home." She also...
TEXAS STATE
Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection

Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
ARLINGTON, TX
These 16 billionaires from North Texas landed on the Forbes 400

DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Forbes has released its list of the 400 wealthiest Americans, and 43 of the spots are Texans — with 16 residing in North Texas. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) heir Alice...
DALLAS, TX

