KTVZ

25 richest families in America

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images. Aerin Lauder, Ronald Lauder and Jane Lauder at event. Americans are enthralled with watching the lifestyles of the rich and famous unfold on TV and social media. Despite the extravagant cars and vacations showcased on certain programming franchises, the wealth of these celebrities pales in comparison to some of America’s richest families.
24/7 Wall St.

21 Questions About America That Americans Can’t Answer

How many Constitutional amendments are there? Are your Facebook rants considered protected speech? What percentage of U.S. citizens were born abroad? Do you know why Chicago is called the “Windy City”? These are a few of the questions that many Americans struggle to answer about their country.   The United States is a large country, so […]
GEORGIA STATE
TIME

Colonial America Is a Myth

Rather than a “colonial America,” we should speak of an Indigenous America that was only slowly and unevenly becoming colonial.
The Hill

Why America still has the advantage on the world stage

On Oct. 25 — in reaction to General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping assuming a third term in office, becoming the first Chinese premier to do so since Mao Zedong — Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng (HSI) Index fell 6.4 percent. This marked the largest decline for that stock-market index since November 2008. As Jack Hough cogently narrated at Barron’s under the headline “Chinese Stocks Are a Screaming Bargain. Don’t Buy Them,” investors, particularly foreign ones, are increasingly anxious about “autocracy risk.” It now looks increasingly to be the case that a given company’s viability in China could rely more on the whims of one man than its earnings or projected future growth.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newbooksnetwork.com

Religion and Race in American History

If an eighteenth-century parson told you that the difference between "civilization and heathenism is sky-high and star-far," the words would hardly come as a shock. But that statement was written by an American missionary in 1971. In a sweeping historical narrative, Kathryn Gin Lum shows how the idea of the heathen has been maintained from the colonial era to the present in religious and secular discourses--discourses, specifically, of race.
Salon

"We regret to inform you" that Donald Trump is cashing in on white America's death wish

Donald Trump is a white terrorist. This is true in both the literal sense and on a more metaphorical level. As part of Trump's coup plot he incited his followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. It's also true that throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump and his agents have used the propaganda tactic known as "stochastic terrorism" — in which a leader encourages violence while maintaining vaguely plausible deniability.
Daily Mail

Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey - who was fired for speaking out against pandemic school closures - slams corporate America for using 'woke capitalism' for profit

Levi's' ousted brand president Jennifer Sey criticized corporate America for taking part in 'woke capitalism' to profit off Millennial and Gen Z activism. Sey, a mother-of-four who was purged from the company for slamming COVID restrictions in schools, accused US corporations of exploiting social-justice politics to pretend that they share 'progressive values.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud

According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
VIRGINIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

One of America’s Most Sinister Modern Sins Can Begin to Be Fixed

In December 1866, an advertisement in the Annapolis Gazette advertised the “public sale” of a 30-year-old woman named Dilly Harris. Dilly had been found guilty of petty larceny and had been sentenced to be sold for a period of two years. For the passersby who saw her auctioned off on the steps of the courthouse that holiday season it was a familiar sight, the only striking element was that that the 13th Amendment had been passed into law the previous year. While it might seem as if slavery had been abolished in 1865, the 13th Amendment had an exception clause.Tucked...
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

America Has Had It Worse

You could be forgiven for thinking that we live in uniquely horrible times. Four 21st-century horsemen haunt us—a baking planet, the next pandemic, technological singularity, and nuclear war. In the immediate present, Russia has declared war on the West, liberal democracy is weakening around the world, and the United States, at once stagnant and berserk, is suffering possibly irreversible decline, while Americans stare at the return to power of a would-be dictator. In rich countries the terrors are mostly anticipatory, and they coexist with unprecedented comforts. Waiting for the end of the world while ordering dinner on Seamless is its own kind of slow-motion Armageddon.
KANSAS STATE

