Read full article on original website
Related
Historic Banks home in Calhoun County being restored to 20th century museum
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Banks house in Calhoun County is being restored into a 20th Century Museum. It's the residence of former Calhoun County clerk of court Dick Banks who died in 2010. “He was a collector of so many things he was our county historian and what...
Young boy in Cayce brings joy to city sanitation workers
CAYCE, S.C. — A little boy living in Cayce is bringing joy to the city's sanitation workers. Meet Luke! He's a 4-year-old boy diagnosed with Down Syndrome. "When I got the diagnosis pregnant, it was scary and you just don't know and comprehend it, but then he comes and it's a love like you've just never experienced," Lacey Thompson, Luke's mom said.
Community rallies to help Columbia woman repair her roof
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Judith McDonnell has lived her home off Broad River Road for decades. She says years ago, squirrels chewed into her roof and started causing problems. "They chewed holes in the corners and then the rain came in and made it much worse," she explained. "Before I realized it was even like that, the water had started really ruining the wood back there."
abccolumbia.com
China Wing Basket celebrates National Chinese Take Out Day early with some food!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One local restaurant stopped by Good Morning Columbia to celebrate a day dedicated to Chinese take out!. China Wing Basket came by to give Curtis some samples of their food, in honor of National Chinese Take-Out Day, which is this Saturday. The restaurant, located at...
Signs honoring the Town of Chapin's century-old history now in place
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A walk through the Town of Chapin looks a lot different through the adult eyes of Mayor Al Koon. "Back when I was a child, we had one blinking light and our first grocery store which was called Chapin Red and White," Mayor Koon said. It's...
South Carolina baker competes on Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Selena Dennis is the owner of Embellished Dough, a bakery in Columbia. Born out of curiosity of wanting to learn how to make custom sugar cookies, Dennis founded the company in 2018 and taught herself how to make the delicious treats. “I didn't initially start out...
abccolumbia.com
City’s Food Truck Fridays continues into November
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced they will continue Food Truck Fridays in November with new food vendors operating from one location. Food trucks can be visited from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. at 2300 Bull Street (REI Co-op parking lot on the corner of Bull and Colonial) and will be closed for Thanksgiving, Nov. 25.
One Camden resident fills her yard with skeletons and ghosts, letting those come visit for free
CAMDEN, S.C. — Over thirty strands of lights, dozens of blow-up ghosts, and even a cemetery fill the yard of 121 Green Ivy Court in Camden. "I love the holidays, every year I add just a little bit more and a little bit more, it just kinda grew, our yard in Deleware," says Danielle Eichenberg, who has turned her front yard into a Halloween spooktacular for those in the community. "I had so much stuff and we had a very long yard so you couldn't see it all, so we decided to make a path through the yard so that you could actually see all the things through the yard,"
Orangeburg officials ask drivers to avoid intersection near large fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Drivers in the City of Orangeburg are being asked to avoid one area of town as crews work to get a fire under control. A city spokesperson said that firefighters are working in the 1200 block of Woodbine Drive where an intense fire is currently burning. Fire officials said the area of Woodbine Drive and Five Chop Road is currently closed as a result.
Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
WMBF
City of Florence reopens Freedom Florence Gymnastics Center
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Florence is offering the youth in their community another outlet to be active and show off their creativity. Just seven months ago, the Freedom Florence Gymnastics Center was nearly vacant. “I had learned that the program had been closed down for quite some...
WIS-TV
WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 3, 2022
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tuomey Hospital in Sumter is expanding heart care services
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tuomey Hospital is making another expansion to its services with a new cardiology center. According to CDC data, 309 people in Sumter died of heart disease in 2020. Doctors say for many of these people delayed care and a lack of access likely contributed to their heart problems.
Here's how you can be resourceful with your pumpkins post-Halloween
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — According to Statista, a consumer data website, around 150 million Americans carved a pumpkin as part of their Halloween celebrations this year. So what should you do with your leftover pumpkin bits and pieces?. One option is to donate them to a local farm. After...
manninglive.com
Clarendon desperate for foster families
Children are placed into a foster care situation when their biological families are unable to provide acceptable care for them. These children may sometimes be abused, neglected, or at risk of harm. Children can be taken into state custody and placed into foster care. Once in foster care, the children will be placed in an alternative living environment, such as a foster home. Foster care is meant to be temporary, lasting only as long as it takes the family to make the needed changes so that the child may return to a safe and stable environment. If the decision is made that the child cannot return home, he or she may remain in foster care until placed in the care of a relative, adopted or emancipated.
Car crashes into home in early morning high-speed chase on Piney Grove Road
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A driver trying to elude a traffic stop caused an early morning high-speed chase in Lexington County that didn't end even when the driver crashed into a home on Piney Grove Road. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department incident report, at around 12 a.m....
One dead in overnight shooting near North Main Street in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are still on the scene hours after a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight on Thursday morning. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue near North Main Street, around 12:30 a.m. Authorities said a male was shot and...
Sumter emergency services see uptick in calls, visits as renters struggle to pay
SUMTER, S.C. — Cooking at a local nursing home is just one Sabrina McQuilla's jobs. The other is being a mom to three boys. In her down time, she thinks of how to provide for them best. "A lot of times I can't even sleep because I'm trying to...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia’s Spooktacular Halloween Carnival happening tonight!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Get ready to trick or treat at the City of Columbia’s free Spooktacular Halloween Carnival tonight! The event is for everyone ages 6 and up. It’s from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dutch Square Mall. You and the kids can enjoy plenty...
wpde.com
Florence community seeking help from city to improve neighborhood
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some neighbors in and around North McQueen Street in the Northwest community of Florence are asking city leaders to help them clean up their community. Kimberly Mitchell said she grew up in the community and it was always a place that was attractive and home...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 1