No. 6 UTSA soccer advances to C-USA semifinal, defeats No. 3 UAB

For the first time in program history, No. 6 seed UTSA advances to the semifinal round of the Conference USA tournament after defeating No. 3 seed UAB 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon. The Roadrunners played UAB earlier in the season; however, they tied the game 1-1. Needing a decided winner, UTSA took down the Blazers in a second overtime period.
Volleyball extends losing streak to seven games

UTSA volleyball lost its seventh straight game against No. 21 Rice and North Texas. This match was the second time this season the Roadrunners (7-16, 2-9 C-USA) lost to these two teams, and in turn, UTSA finds themselves at the bottom of the Conference USA standings. The ‘Runners played nationally...
3 blue-chip 2023 commits Texas football could land in November

In the next few weeks, Texas football recruiting is going to host quite a few important visitor weekends. Over the course of the two remaining home games during the regular season slate, it looks like Texas will be hosting at least a dozen key visitors among targets of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes.
Soccer wins season-finale over UTEP

UTSA ends the regular season with two straight wins, including a 1-0 win over UTEP on Oct. 28. The Roadrunners (9-5-4, 4-3-3 C-USA) aggression on offense helped defeat the Miners (4-11-3, 1-7-2) as they had 15 shots to UTEP’s eight. Nine of UTSA’s shots came in the first period,...
New Braunfels, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bracken Christian School basketball team will have a game with New Braunfels Christian Academy on November 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
Tricks and Treats! Canyon set for TNL

When the Canyon Cougars took the field bright and early Monday morning, they were treated to a costume party by the coaching staff! A great way to start a short work week with Wagner looming for this week's Taco Cabana Thursday Night Lights broadcast. Here's more on New Braunfels Canyon.
'Monarch' Chronicles the Wavering Legacy of a Texan Country Music Family — But Was It Filmed in Texas?

Did someone say, "Susan Sarandon"? Count us in. Did someone say, "Susan Sarandon as an aging rhinestone-studded country star"? Count us in times infinity!. In Fox's multigenerational family drama Monarch, the heir to a country music dynasty is challenged when her family's legacy is put in jeopardy. Beneath the layers of sweet country twang and deep-seated family rivalry are nasty secrets and lies, which, of course, makes for great TV.
Amazing Magnets opens new Round Rock headquarters

Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way, Round Rock, on Oct. 6. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way,...
Get Involved: Week of Nov. 1 through Nov. 8

Early voting is available from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4 in the H-E-B Student Union (HSU 1.102). Visit @utsaengaged on Instagram for more information. The Military Affiliated Collaborative is hosting the third annual Jacqueline Smith Foundation Thanksgiving Military Food Drive now through Nov. 17. Two donation boxes will be located at the Vet Lounge and CMAS Office in the John Peace Library (JPL 4.03.04 and JPL 1.01.14). The drive is looking specifically for canned food, boxed goods and non-perishable items.
