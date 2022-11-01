ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

cn2.com

Friday Night Flashback – 11-2 AJ vs. Buford

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Buford Vs. Andrew Jackson. The Jackets looking for more good-luck this Friday night. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
LANCASTER, SC
cn2.com

CN2 TODAY – Podcast “Dare To Live”

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Christine and Shelly talk about their Podcast “Dare to Live” discussing life after loss of their husbands. After spending time on the trails in Fort Mill they found sharing their stories encouraged each other and wanting to share that with others.
FORT MILL, SC
WRAL News

NC State football offers Monroe sophomore Jordan Young

Monroe, N.C. — Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from N.C. State's football program. It is Young's first offer from a school at any collegiate level. Young told HighSchoolOT that NC State is recruiting him for both wide receiver and free safety. Young has...
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur

Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
DURHAM, NC
charlotte49ers.com

WBB MEET THE TEAM: Tamia Davis and Nia Young

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For the next six days, we'll take a look at each member of the Charlotte women's basketball team as they prepare for the 2022-23 season opener on Tuesday, November 8th vs. App. State. Today's feature takes a look at guards Tamia Davis and Nia Young. DAVIS...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

2022 Rock Hill ChristmasVille

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Christmasville offers ice skating, horse and carriage rides, entertainment and Santa, but was developed primarly as an economic boost to the area businesses. We sit down with ChristmasVille Chair Allison Cleveland to talk about the excitement this year’s festival is sure to bring....
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Student-Led Meet-The-Candidates Forum Tonight

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tonight Rock Hill Schools students will be leading a forum for school board candidates. This student-led forum will include questions from students across the district and will take place tonight from 6 pm until 7 pm at Castle Heights Middle School. There will...
ROCK HILL, SC
Greater Milwaukee Today

4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit

The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
CHARLESTON, SC
cn2.com

USC Lancaster Brings Back Scholarship Luncheon To Celebrate Students

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – USC Lancaster’s annual scholarship luncheon is back after a 3 year hiatus due to Covid-19. But one thing the college didn’t stop during the pandemic was fundraising for scholarships, and the payoff for that hard work could be seen at this week’s Luncheon.
LANCASTER, SC
country1037fm.com

Igloos Return To Charlotte North Carolina

Igloos make their return to Charlotte at the popular rooftop spot Merchant & Trade. According to Axios Charlotte, the igloo will be available Tuesdays-Sundays beginning November 11. From the 19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Merchant & Trade allows for breathtaking views of the city skyline. Visitors can see Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field, as well. “Igloos” first appeared in 2020 as a way of social distancing during the pandemic. They were meant to be temporary. However, everyone loved the idea so much they decided to keep them. This year, when the igloos return to Charlotte, there will only be one, not two. Reservations will be accepted for parties as small as 2 and as big as 10. The theme will be “Apres-ski lodge,” according to the communications manager.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

10 Of The Worst-Rated Restaurants In Charlotte

It’s a list you don’t likely want to be on if you are a restauranteur. The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department (as reported on Charlotte Stories) has released its list of restaurants that received low inspection scores in October 2022. There is not a lack of restaurants and...
CHARLOTTE, NC

