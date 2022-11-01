Read full article on original website
cn2.com
Friday Night Flashback – 11-2 AJ vs. Buford
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Buford Vs. Andrew Jackson. The Jackets looking for more good-luck this Friday night. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
cn2.com
CN2 Athlete of the Week – Nation Ford Volleyball Player Kennedy Martin
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Sports sits down with this Week’s Athlete of the Week Kennedy Martin. Ever since its debut in 1992, CN2 has become an integral part of the community providing quality programming and video production services.
No. 12 Wolves stunned in Homecoming loss
NEWBERRY — Bringing their homecoming weekend to a close, the No. 12 Newberry College (7-2, 5-2 SAC) football team dropped a tightly cont
cn2.com
CN2 TODAY – Podcast “Dare To Live”
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Christine and Shelly talk about their Podcast “Dare to Live” discussing life after loss of their husbands. After spending time on the trails in Fort Mill they found sharing their stories encouraged each other and wanting to share that with others.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Lancaster Nonprofit In Need Of Food, USC Lancaster Celebrates Scholarship Recipients
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster nonprofit, HOPE, is in need of more food as they say donations are down due to inflation. The nonprofit is also seeing less in return from grocery stores as food prices continue to rise. USC Lancaster’s annual scholarship luncheon returns after a...
UNC’s Caleb Love says goodbye to Jordan 11 shoes he wore during Tar Heels’ Final Four run
Caleb Love played his entire sophomore season in different iterations of the Air Jordan 11 shoes. His potential game-tying 3-point shot at the buzzer against Kansas was the last time you’ll see him in 11s while playing for the Tar Heels.
NC State football offers Monroe sophomore Jordan Young
Monroe, N.C. — Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from N.C. State's football program. It is Young's first offer from a school at any collegiate level. Young told HighSchoolOT that NC State is recruiting him for both wide receiver and free safety. Young has...
Raleigh News & Observer
Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur
Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
charlotte49ers.com
WBB MEET THE TEAM: Tamia Davis and Nia Young
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For the next six days, we'll take a look at each member of the Charlotte women's basketball team as they prepare for the 2022-23 season opener on Tuesday, November 8th vs. App. State. Today's feature takes a look at guards Tamia Davis and Nia Young. DAVIS...
cn2.com
CN2 TODAY: All Fall Fun with Strawberries, Podcasts, Halloween Pictures and Fitness
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In this edition of CN2 Today we are talking with two women who have turned their grief of loosing their husbands into a way to help other going through the same journey. Plus, as we get ready for the holidays we learn some...
cn2.com
2022 Rock Hill ChristmasVille
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Christmasville offers ice skating, horse and carriage rides, entertainment and Santa, but was developed primarly as an economic boost to the area businesses. We sit down with ChristmasVille Chair Allison Cleveland to talk about the excitement this year’s festival is sure to bring....
cn2.com
Rock Hill Student-Led Meet-The-Candidates Forum Tonight
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tonight Rock Hill Schools students will be leading a forum for school board candidates. This student-led forum will include questions from students across the district and will take place tonight from 6 pm until 7 pm at Castle Heights Middle School. There will...
CMS becomes one of the largest districts to bring esports to high school students
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Wednesday marks the very first time CMS debuts its varsity esports and STEM League. Esports is a form of competition using video games, usually streamed online. It’s gained traction at the college level with some universities offering programs but has been slow to find its...
‘Great part of the state.’ McMaster makes a campaign stop in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and his team made a stop in York and Lancaster counties today as they show their faces one last time before election day. Voters heard from Rep. Gary Simrill and 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett in Rock Hill this morning and Lancaster County […]
Greater Milwaukee Today
4 vibrant cities every Southern road trip lover should visit
The South is full of amazing cities with unique cultures, delicious foods and beautiful sights. Yet, most residents of the South never get a chance to visit its many offerings. Now it’s time to change that. Here are some of the South’s best places to visit. Charleston, South...
cn2.com
USC Lancaster Brings Back Scholarship Luncheon To Celebrate Students
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – USC Lancaster’s annual scholarship luncheon is back after a 3 year hiatus due to Covid-19. But one thing the college didn’t stop during the pandemic was fundraising for scholarships, and the payoff for that hard work could be seen at this week’s Luncheon.
country1037fm.com
Igloos Return To Charlotte North Carolina
Igloos make their return to Charlotte at the popular rooftop spot Merchant & Trade. According to Axios Charlotte, the igloo will be available Tuesdays-Sundays beginning November 11. From the 19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Merchant & Trade allows for breathtaking views of the city skyline. Visitors can see Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field, as well. “Igloos” first appeared in 2020 as a way of social distancing during the pandemic. They were meant to be temporary. However, everyone loved the idea so much they decided to keep them. This year, when the igloos return to Charlotte, there will only be one, not two. Reservations will be accepted for parties as small as 2 and as big as 10. The theme will be “Apres-ski lodge,” according to the communications manager.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
kiss951.com
10 Of The Worst-Rated Restaurants In Charlotte
It’s a list you don’t likely want to be on if you are a restauranteur. The Mecklenburg County Public Health Department (as reported on Charlotte Stories) has released its list of restaurants that received low inspection scores in October 2022. There is not a lack of restaurants and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Explore these 5 budget-friendly road trips across the Carolinas this fall and winter
Fall is here and winter will arrive in North Carolina soon after, bringing colder temperatures and heralding the arrival of the busy holiday season. And after a year of headlines about inflation and high gas prices, it’s expected to be an expensive travel season. But that doesn’t mean you...
