Extended November outlook for Indiana weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
Warming underway; Timing weekend rainfall
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine this Wednesday, as dry weather holds again for the entire day! An upper-low is working across the Tennessee Valley at this hour throwing a few clouds back into Indiana, but any rain falling will stay well south of the state, as another day will be enjoyed outside. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 60s, while winds remain light from the southeast at 5-10 mph.
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
Unseasonably warm temperatures continue, rain coming
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cold with patchy to dense fog. The rest of the day will feature warm conditions and sunshine. Our gradual warming trend continues into the end of the week. Sunshine, warm Wednesday. For the rest of your Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the...
Southern Indiana expected to experience above average precipitation this winter
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently released their official weather forecast for December 2022 through February 2023, which predicts Indiana will experience more rain and snow this winter. According to NOAA's forecast, southern Indiana is predicted to see precipitation probabilities 33% to 40% higher than average. Other areas of...
3 years since bitter blast of cold air, mild for today
INDIANAPOLIS – Back in 2019, there was a bitter blast of cold air, setting a new low temperature for the day! Our rainfall record was also set in recent years, just 4 years ago, with 2 inches of rain! No new records are expected today with temperatures in the 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.
How much snow has Indy seen in the last 10 years?
INDIANAPOLIS – Summer is behind us, and winter is ahead. How has Indy measured up in snow totals over the last 10 years?. 2013-2014: 52.2″ (Most in winter in recorded history) 2012-2013: 19.8″. Average first measurable snowfall. Indy’s earliest date for the first measurable snowfall was on October...
This Weekend We Return to Standard Time in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, But Why?
It's almost that time again when we will "fall back" an hour, but why do we change our clocks twice a year?. Ever since I can remember there has always been a bit of a controversy surrounding the time change each year. Each year we change our clocks twice, one when we switch to Daylight Saving Time, and the other when we switch to Standard Time. Standard Time is when we "fall back" an hour. However many don't like when we fall back because we lose an hour of daylight at the end of the day and it's dark by the time many of us get off work.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter 2022-2023 Outlook
November is here, and whether you are someone who immediately decorates for the holidays or someone who wants to hold onto your pumpkin spice latte a little longer, winter is right around the corner.
Indy Snow Force prepares for winter weather
Indianapolis residents have already seen their first glimpse of snow, and the city is working to ensure that the next snowfall commute goes smoothly.
Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway
The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
Indianapolis is the Worst City in the Country…for Dragons?
A new survey just revealed that the worst city in the United States for dragons is right here in Indiana. Over the past several years, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of Dragon" have become worldwide phenomena. Regardless of how you feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones" you have to admit that the show was overall fantastic. One of the most fascinating aspects of both shows has been the dragons.
Need firewood? Indiana state park offering $10 loads
The public is invited to cut up and remove downed trees at Summit Lake State Park in New Castle.
Nebraska Mountain Lion Now at Home in Indiana After Walking to Illinois
We have posted stories about animals found in Indiana or Kentucky that most people didn't think should be there. Some native creatures are a surprise, but they're supposed to be where they are. But others are imported one way or another and are NOT supposed to be where they are.
2 automotive businesses in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
Indiana Silver Alert for Hannah Shelton, 12, canceled
ATTICA, Ind. - Police in Indiana were asking for the public's help Wednesday locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was believed to be in extreme danger. Hannah Shelton was last seen around 5:42 p.m. in Attica, Indiana — which is 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Shelton was believed to...
How to Watch Indiana's Exhibition Game Against Saint Francis
Indiana basketball hosts Saint Francis in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the coaching matchup and three things to see from Indiana.
Be Our Guest: The Nashville House
You don’t have to go to Tennessee for a taste of Nashville!. Hit the road to The Nashville House in Brown County. We’re making the trip worth your while with a half-off discount on a $50 gift card. Click the link to get the card for just $25.
Daylight saving time ending; learn how to adjust to time change
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – This weekend, daylight saving time ends. Moving the clocks back an hour can take a real toll on people’s health. In this segment, find some tips to help you adjust to the time change.
