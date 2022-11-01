Read full article on original website
Julie E
2d ago
There was NO NEED for him to be shot that many times!! What’s wrong with Tasers anymore!? Cops eating too many damn donuts to be able to move fast enough after they tase anyone, so they have to get all trigger happy!?!?!! Totally NO NEED for that!!!
The Oakland Press
Judge: Accused killer of Lyft driver ‘acute danger’ and ‘continued threat’
Calling him “an acute danger” to the community, a judge again denied bond for a teenager accused of murdering a female Lyft driver from Eastpointe who was reportedly killed while working in Pontiac. At a hearing Thursday afternoon, 50th District Judge Ronda Gross declined to set bond for...
Charged with homicide, 40+ defendants out on tether in Wayne County
Records obtained through the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office show that, as of September, 47 defendants charged with homicide countywide were released on electronic tethers.
Have you seen Sieara? Detroit teen disappeared two days ago and police need your help
Detroit police say the search is on for a missing teen who disappeared several days ago after getting dropped off at a party on Halloween night.
fox32chicago.com
$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals
GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
Suspect sought by Detroit police after alleged theft of copper piping leaves Cody High School without heat
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on camera after he allegedly stripped copper piping from a high school in Detroit over the weekend.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect involved in Family Dollar armed robbery
DETROIT – Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Detroit Family Dollar. The robbery took place on Oct. 24 at 6:40 p.m. on the 15000 block of West McNichols Road. According to Detroit police, the suspect approached the cashier counter, displayed a weapon...
6 Detroiters indicted in 'street justice' kidnapping, beating — of the wrong person
In what the federal government is calling a stunning retaliation plot, six Detroiters have been indicted on charges of kidnapping and beating a woman they thought took part in the carjacking of a friend last fall. But they had the wrong person, the government says. According to the indictment, which was unsealed...
fox2detroit.com
Geoffrey Fieger seeking $50 million from Detroit police officers who shot Porter Burks
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Attorney Geoffrey Fieger has filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against the Detroit police officers who shot and killed Porter Burks. Four officers fired 38 shots at 20-year-old Burks earlier last month. Burks, who was experiencing a mental health crisis, was armed with a knife and wouldn't drop the weapon.
fox2detroit.com
Driver flees after hitting teen on skateboard in Detroit; victim in critical condition
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A driver is wanted after hitting a teen who was riding a skateboard in Detroit early Oct. 25. Police said the 17-year-old was on Joy near Stahelin when he was hit from behind just after 3:05 a.m. He is in critical condition. The hit-and-run vehicle is...
fox2detroit.com
Twin brother of murder victim attacks handcuffed suspect in Macomb County after video shows execution
MACOMB, Mich. (FOX 2) - The twin brother of a man who police said was executed in July attacked the suspect charged with the brutal murder after the prosecutor's office played video of the victim being shot multiple times. Jeffrey Clark was in a Macomb County courtroom on Wednesday for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Update: Couple involved in deadly dog attack in Macomb County have come forward
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The owners of the English Mastiff who killed a smaller dog outside the Kozy Korner Saloon have come forward. Police had been trying to locate the couple who left the bar in a rush on Oct. 22 after one of their dogs bit “Olaf” the Bichon.
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for teen accused of causing father’s death by dousing him with drain cleaner
Trial is scheduled for a Groveland Township teen accused of throwing drain cleaner on her father, which prosecutors say eventually led to his death. Jury selection is set to begin April 17, 2023 for the case against Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 19, charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and unlawful possession or use of harmful devices – imitation/irritants – causing death, a felony, for the Oct. 1, 2021 assault on her father, Konrad Imirowicz.
Detroit-area police cruiser strikes, kills pedestrian
MSP says a Taylor Police Department officer was responding to a call, was not speeding, and did not have their emergency lights on.
Kalamazoo Gazette
Guns and marijuana spark FBI raid involving Michigan ‘Boogaloo boy’
A Michigan man, who attended armed protests and espoused support for anti-government groups, now faces federal charges after police found marijuana, a water bong, guns, ammo and body armor in a Plymouth home where he sometimes stayed. Gun owners are in violation of federal law if they use marijuana, which...
Police seek suspect who stole cases of beverages from Gordon Food Service in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole items from a Gordon Food Service store in Detroit. The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 25. Police say the suspect is wanted for taking cases of beverages without paying for them. If anyone has any information on this suspect, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jewish community center in Oakland County targeted with threatening phone calls
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Police are investigating after a Jewish community center in West Bloomfield received two threats in the last two days. At about 8:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit, located on West Maple Road, reportedly received a “called in threat.” West Bloomfield police say this is the second threat made in two days, as the community center received a threatening phone call on Tuesday, as well.
19-year-old who fled crashed pickup with body in bed faces 2 counts
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 19-year-old man with two felony counts in connection with the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of a crashed pickup truck.Stephen Freeman of Lexington faces charges of receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. A judge set his bond at $75,000 surety only with a GPS tether upon release, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.It wasn't clear whether Freeman has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.The body of Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township was discovered Thursday afternoon...
Detroit News
Reward offered for tips on suspect who robbed mail carrier in Detroit
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to a $50,000 reward for tips that lead to the conviction of a suspect who robbed a letter carrier with a gun last week in Detroit, officials said. The robbery happened at about 1 p.m. last week Wednesday in the 14600 block...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for stealing cases of drinks from Detroit Gordon Food Service
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who stole cases of drinks from Gordon Food Service on Sept. 25. Surveillance photos show the suspect pulling a cart of beverages out of the store at 2760 E. Jefferson at 5 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to...
Woman shot and killed at Flint apartment complex on Halloween night
FLINT, MI – Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex off Lippincott Boulevard on Halloween night. Officers with the Flint Police Department responded around 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, to the 2100 block of Midway Circle, east of Dort Highway, after a report of a possible shooting.
