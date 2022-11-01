Police investigate 2 separate reports of assaults by rideshare drivers in Newark, Delaware

Police in Newark, Delaware are investigating after two separate reports of sexual assault by a rideshare driver.

According to police, the first incident happened just after midnight on Sunday.

The victim was waiting for a rideshare vehicle near her residence that had been ordered by a friend, police said. The victim did not have a description of the vehicle she was waiting for.

Police said the victim got in the car thinking it was the right vehicle. As they began to drive toward the destination, the suspect had sexual contact with the victim.

After a short time, the driver dropped the victim off at the destination.

Police said they have identified the driver in this case and it is under investigation.

A second incident occurred early Monday.

The female victim reported that she ordered a ride through a rideshare app. When the vehicle arrived, she entered the vehicle and they drove towards her destination, police said.

During the ride, the driver stopped the vehicle and began to sexually assault her. The victim was dropped off by the driver and later contacted police.

This case is currently being investigated.

Both victims were examined at an area hospital, but were not injured, police said. No known weapons were involved.

Police said the suspects in the two incidents are different people.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.