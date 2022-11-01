ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

APD saw ‘abnormal’ number of shootings on Saturday

By Kaley Green
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police responded to four unrelated shootings across the city on Saturday, which left one person dead and five others injured.

Cpl. Jeb Hilton with APD said on Tuesday that is an abnormal number of shootings for a Saturday. So far, only one arrest has been made from these incidents.

APD arrested Bol Deng for murder after a shooting in the 1900 block of NW 18th on Saturday night. One man died at the scene and two other people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

“That suspect has been caught. The homicide detectives have done a great job on that, tracking down the suspect,” said Hilton. “We had another where the suspect appeared to be in a road rage incident with the victim, shot the victim, and then fled. We’re still looking for that suspect.”

“We had another where the suspect and victim seemed to have an accident. The victim gets out of the vehicle and ends up getting shot. So we haven’t caught either to those two suspects yet, but those are still being investigated.”

There was also another shooting at Avondale school park, where a 15-year-old was injured.

“The main thing usually people ask is, ‘Are we in danger? You know, you haven’t caught somebody who shot at this person.’ It doesn’t look like these are random shootings. There was something that led to it,” Hilton said. “There was a road rage incident. There was, you know, some sort of something that led to this happening.”

He continued, “It wasn’t somebody like a year ago when we had this person driving around on Labor Day shooting random people. This doesn’t appear to be that. So it doesn’t seem like there is an outside danger from these incidents to anybody.”

According to Hilton, APD does tend to see more violent crime on weekends.

“You’ve got more people out and about more people in certain places. You get more people hanging out, you know, having alcoholic beverages, things like that. So, you know, it is not a normal Saturday to see this many shootings. But you know, it isn’t unlikely to see it happen on a weekend as opposed to during the week when people are out doing their jobs and doing things they’re supposed to be doing.”

Hilton encouraged gun owners to be responsible and consider whether they should carry at certain times and in certain states of mind.

“If you know that you’re easily irritated, is having a weapon on you at all times the best thing to do? Making sure that you’re securing your guns and things from your children. We’re seeing more and more shootings happening with younger adults and teenagers. So making sure that those firearms aren’t accessible to them are all things that could possibly lead to seeing less of these,” he added. “If you’re planning on going out and having some drinks, there’s no reason to carry your firearm with you. It’s something that could put you in a bad situation and lead to you possibly going to jail because of that bad decision you made.”

Comments / 1

milissa sandoval
2d ago

praying for this world and the law enforcement APD thanks for your service of providing protection to the community may God put his shield 🛡 of armor and protection upon u

Reply
2
 

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

