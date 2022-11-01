Read full article on original website
WNDU
A look at the numbers: Early voting trends in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of Hoosiers are heading to the polls early to make their voices heard in the upcoming midterm elections. As of Nov. 1, 8,434 people have voted early in St. Joseph County. 2,885 of those are mailed-in ballots, while 5.418 voted in-person. In...
WNDU
'Flock' surveillance system rolls out in South Bend with promising results
As of Nov. 1, 8,434 people have voted early in St. Joseph County. Michigan secretary of state gives updates on early voting, election security. During the conference, Sec. Jocelyn Benson made it a point that her office and other officials are working to keep the elections safe and fair.
Counties in need of more poll workers ahead of Election Day
The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office says more than 458,000 ballots have been cast so far. That’s just under 10 percent of the total voting population. “If you are concerned at all about what’s happening in your community, your county, your state, get out there and vote and let your voice be heard,” said Beth […]
Indiana GOP elections chief candidate faces fraud questions
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Indiana secretary of state candidate Diego Morales faced sharp criticism Thursday as records show he voted in one county while claiming a property tax credit for living in another as he unsuccessfully ran for Congress four years ago. Democrats alleged Morales might have committed voter fraud, a claim that comes days ahead of Tuesday’s elections as Morales has emphasized “election integrity” in his campaign to become Indiana’s top elections official. Hendricks county records, first reported Thursday by The Indianapolis Star, show that Morales voted in the 2018 primary and general elections using the address of a Plainfield condominium. At the same time, Marion County records show he and his wife were also receiving the maximum $45,000 property tax assessment deduction for an Indianapolis house that is limited by state law to a person’s primary place of residence. Morales declined to comment Thursday to The Associated Press, according to his campaign staff.
WNDU
Michigan secretary of state gives updates on early voting, election security
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan’s secretary of state held a news conference Thursday regarding some of the upcoming elections in the state. According to Sec. Jocelyn Benson, 1.3 million Michiganders have cast a ballot so far, and she expects over 3 million more people to join them before Election Day on Nov. 8.
WNDU
Youth Service Bureau breaks ground on new building in St. Joseph County
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made a stop in Benton Harbor Thursday. It comes just days before the midterm elections. Baby boy killed in crash involving drunk driver in St. Joseph Co., Mich. Updated: 5 hours ago. It happened on Tuesday just before 7 a.m. in the area of M-60 and...
thecentersquare.com
Indiana education PAC funded by out-of-state millionaires
(The Center Square) — A political action committee called Hoosiers for Great Public Schools and headed by former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis Bart Peterson is funded entirely by two out-of-state donors, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Texas business owner John Arnold. The PAC, started in 2020, received donations of...
WNDU
Vote for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition is underway in the Hoosier state!. The competition brings 54 different Indiana-based companies from 43 communities together to find out what the “coolest thing made in Indiana” is. The competition is meant to...
abc57.com
Saint Joseph County election campaign signs being stolen
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Several Saint Joseph County election candidates are growing frustrated; they say their campaign signs are getting stolen just over a week away from Election Day. Indiana House District 5 candidate Heidi Beidinger had to replace her large campaign sign off of Fir Rd. Sunday for...
WANE-TV
Indiana Rep. Bob Morris: Stop turning my signs into pumpkin signs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Handmade signs to advertise pumpkins on the city’s north side seem to have something in common beyond the spray paint. They were originally signs for something – or someone – else. Like State Rep. Bob Morris’ (R-Dist. 84) campaign. “In...
WNDU
Gov. Holcomb to attend COP27 climate conference in Egypt
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has announced an economic development trip to Egypt next week. On Nov. 6, Gov. Holcomb will join more than 200 countries at the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Sharm El Sheikl, Egypt. There, Holcomb will deliver a keynote...
WNDU
Youth Service Bureau to build new youth homeless shelter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Groundbreaking is set for Thursday on the new 22,000-square foot building that will house the Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County. The emergency shelter serves homeless youth ages 12 to 18 while the Young Moms Self-Sufficiency Program assists mothers between 16 and 24 years old.
Times-Union Newspaper
Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day
Indiana's top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
INDOT aims to open North Split to traffic by end of 2022, spokesperson says
The Indiana Department of Transportation is aiming to open the North Split to traffic by the end of 2022, a spokesperson now says.
warricknews.com
Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers
There no longer is any legal question: Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by...
Lake Michigan bike path connects Illinois to Indiana and the Mitten
Michigan, Indiana and Illinois residents will be able to explore all three states through a nonmotorized bike path along the south shore of Lake Michigan — the Marquette Greenway Trail. The new trail, largely funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation through a $17.8 million grant, will span 58 miles, connecting Michigan's...
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday
A monthly gas sales tax will rise beginning Tuesday in Indiana, after a brief autumnal reprieve, to 23.1 cents per gallon. That’s up a cent from last month and up more than 5 cents from November last year. The sales tax is recalculated each month based on gas prices. Gas cost $3.29 a gallon on […] The post Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Inside Indiana Business
Second phase of massive solar project to start
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will Thursday join executives from Israel-based Doral Renewables LLC to launch the second phase of a $1.5 billion solar farm in northern Indiana. Last October, Doral announced plans to establish Mammoth Solar across 13,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties,...
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
