Saint Joseph County, IN

WNDU

A look at the numbers: Early voting trends in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of Hoosiers are heading to the polls early to make their voices heard in the upcoming midterm elections. As of Nov. 1, 8,434 people have voted early in St. Joseph County. 2,885 of those are mailed-in ballots, while 5.418 voted in-person. In...
FOX59

Counties in need of more poll workers ahead of Election Day

The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office says more than 458,000 ballots have been cast so far. That’s just under 10 percent of the total voting population. “If you are concerned at all about what’s happening in your community, your county, your state, get out there and vote and let your voice be heard,” said Beth […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
The Associated Press

Indiana GOP elections chief candidate faces fraud questions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Indiana secretary of state candidate Diego Morales faced sharp criticism Thursday as records show he voted in one county while claiming a property tax credit for living in another as he unsuccessfully ran for Congress four years ago. Democrats alleged Morales might have committed voter fraud, a claim that comes days ahead of Tuesday’s elections as Morales has emphasized “election integrity” in his campaign to become Indiana’s top elections official. Hendricks county records, first reported Thursday by The Indianapolis Star, show that Morales voted in the 2018 primary and general elections using the address of a Plainfield condominium. At the same time, Marion County records show he and his wife were also receiving the maximum $45,000 property tax assessment deduction for an Indianapolis house that is limited by state law to a person’s primary place of residence. Morales declined to comment Thursday to The Associated Press, according to his campaign staff.
INDIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Indiana education PAC funded by out-of-state millionaires

(The Center Square) — A political action committee called Hoosiers for Great Public Schools and headed by former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis Bart Peterson is funded entirely by two out-of-state donors, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Texas business owner John Arnold. The PAC, started in 2020, received donations of...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Vote for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition is underway in the Hoosier state!. The competition brings 54 different Indiana-based companies from 43 communities together to find out what the “coolest thing made in Indiana” is. The competition is meant to...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Saint Joseph County election campaign signs being stolen

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. --- Several Saint Joseph County election candidates are growing frustrated; they say their campaign signs are getting stolen just over a week away from Election Day. Indiana House District 5 candidate Heidi Beidinger had to replace her large campaign sign off of Fir Rd. Sunday for...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Gov. Holcomb to attend COP27 climate conference in Egypt

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has announced an economic development trip to Egypt next week. On Nov. 6, Gov. Holcomb will join more than 200 countries at the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Sharm El Sheikl, Egypt. There, Holcomb will deliver a keynote...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Youth Service Bureau to build new youth homeless shelter

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Groundbreaking is set for Thursday on the new 22,000-square foot building that will house the Youth Service Bureau of St. Joseph County. The emergency shelter serves homeless youth ages 12 to 18 while the Young Moms Self-Sufficiency Program assists mothers between 16 and 24 years old.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day

Indiana's top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers

There no longer is any legal question: Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by...
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility

Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
RUSHVILLE, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday

A monthly gas sales tax will rise beginning Tuesday in Indiana, after a brief autumnal reprieve, to 23.1 cents per gallon. That’s up a cent from last month and up more than 5 cents from November last year. The sales tax is recalculated each month based on gas prices. Gas cost $3.29 a gallon on […] The post Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Second phase of massive solar project to start

Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will Thursday join executives from Israel-based Doral Renewables LLC to launch the second phase of a $1.5 billion solar farm in northern Indiana. Last October, Doral announced plans to establish Mammoth Solar across 13,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties,...
INDIANA STATE

