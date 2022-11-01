Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Cedar Key Art Center gallery exhibit closing
CEDAR KEY — The Cedar Key Art Center is honored to have hosted the October Gallery Exhibit featuring Mr. Ernest M. Lee. A well-known folk artist from Gainesville, Lee passed away unexpectedly at age 59, leaving a legacy with his work. Mrs. Lee can be quoted, “Ernest always wanted to return Cedar Key, and we didn’t get that chance. I am delighted to bring his work to Cedar Key with this memorial show.”
WCJB
The BASH music festival will take over Depot Park this weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The BASH will take place on Saturday, November 5th, and Sunday, November 6th. There will be a pre-party on Friday, November 4th. BASH stands for blues, americana, soul, and heritage. Headliners include Mavis Staples and Drive-By Truckers. There will also be local artists, vendors, food trucks,...
click orlando
Country music concert coming to Ocala to benefit ‘recalibrated’ veterans
OCALA, Fla. – An upcoming country music concert is headed to Ocala with the aim of benefitting “recalibrated” military veterans, according to a release. The concert, dubbed “Never Give Up On Country,” is scheduled for December at the World Equestrian Center, the release says. The performance will include artists like Kidd G, Colt Ford and Jimmie Allen.
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.
Sounds of the Season(via University of Florida) For fans of Holiday spectacle, the only thing better than the return of St. Nick himself is the music and majesty of their favorite Holiday shows. Beginning Sunday, December 4th the Philips launches its Holiday program.
WCJB
HOMETOWN HERO: Chanda Mayes is inspiring youth and business owners in East Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “My purpose is to make sure my community can thrive,” that community is all too familiar to Chanda Mayes who was born and raised on the east side of Gainesville. Having lived there her whole life — Mayes’ list of involvements is lengthy....
WCJB
Micanopy holds 47th annual Fall Festival
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people flooded the streets of tiny Micanopy this weekend for the 47th annual Fall Festival. The event celebrates the historic town of Micanopy, as well as the season of fall. Guests were treated to music, arts and crafts, dance and lots of great food...
wuft.org
Tom Petty’s daughter donates $25,000 to Cade Museum
Florida Gator fans already have a reason to love Tom Petty; the lyrics of his 1989 hit “I Won’t Back Down” echo through Ben Hill Griffin Stadium during every home football game. Now fans have more reason to love the late Gainesville native and rock icon after several donations to the community have been made in his honor.
floridaweekly.com
Blue Springs State Park in North Florida
Recently I returned to one of my favorite Florida state parks: Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park. Although Florida has many of its famous crystal blue springs as state parks, Blue Springs is the park I have visited the most. Located five miles west of the city of High Springs, this former private campground was purchased several years ago by the State of Florida and is slowly going through the process of updating and improving its fragile infrastructure. I first visited the park in December 2020, waking up one morning to a temperature of 26 degrees — for Florida, that’s cold!
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a food distribution
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in southeast Gainesville on Wednesday. The event starts at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. It is located at 1100 SE 7th Dr.
ocala-news.com
‘Bring the Harvest Home’ holiday food drive underway in Marion County
Marion County is encouraging residents and businesses to help those in need this holiday season by taking part in its 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” holiday food drive. “We encourage our community to pull together again to help ‘bring the harvest home’ in support of Marion County’s...
Senior Living Communities Worth Celebrating in Central Florida
The demand for quality senior living communities is growing exponentially. Beyond the expectations of security and care, seniors today search for communities customized for their independent lifestyle. They want better choices for dining, special events, and luxurious amenities. They also want well-appointed apartments and welcoming indoor and outdoor living spaces that complement their personal lifestyle without forgoing their freedom – and rightfully so.
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Annual Veterans Day Celebration to be held November 11
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Community Support Services’ Veteran Services Division (and other Alachua County departments); the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center; and multiple veterans, non-profit, and community organizations are hosting their annual Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at the Veterans Memorial Park (7400 S.W. 41st Place, Gainesville).
ocala-news.com
Cattle, peanut farmer to be inducted into Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame on November 17
Terry Teuton, a local cattle and peanut farmer, will be inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame during a banquet that will be held later this month in Ocala. The banquet will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Marion County UF/IFAS Extension Auditorium located at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road. The event is one of the planned activities for Farm City Week, which begins on Wednesday, November 16 and runs through Wednesday, November 23.
wuft.org
Mall walking at the Oaks Mall protects active seniors from the elements
Brice and Beth Keith have gone to the Oaks Mall nearly every day for years. But the couple hasn’t spent a penny on merchandise. In fact, they haven’t even entered a store. Instead, they go to the Oaks Mall each morning before shops open simply to walk laps. They walk twice around the mall, which equals around 1.6 miles.
WCJB
“It’s opening a big can of worms”: Possible zoning change angers Ocala residents in single-family neighborhood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - What is currently a neighborhood of single-family homes, could soon have a multi-family development. The plot of land on the corner of Pine Radial Run and Water Trak could become a development with 21 townhouses, and the people who live across the street are not happy about it.
Independent Florida Alligator
DJ Diesel rocks the swamp
DJ Diesel — also known as Shaquille O'Neal — comes to Gainesville for a Halloween bash to spin some music for thousands of fans. UF students, Gainesville locals and Shaq fanatics flocked to Vivid Sky Warehouse on Oct. 31 to hear Shaquille O'Neal, Kaivon and Butler DJ'ing for one night only.
WCJB
Ocala city leaders reject golf cart route expansion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A golf cart route in Ocala won’t be expanded after city leaders voted no in a heated argument. The proposal was to expand the route into parts of downtown Ocala. City council members went back and forth, with some bringing up the dangers of more...
WCJB
Old Town woman, group spreading missing teen fliers
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of a Dixie County town are going from light post to light post, handing out fliers with the information of a teen missing for over two weeks. 14-year old Demiah Appling was last seen near the Church of God in Old Town, that’s located...
mainstreetdailynews.com
HCA names new North Florida Division president
Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City, and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. The HCA Healthcare North Florida...
Missing woman last seen in Green Cove Springs
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help locate a missing woman. Tricia May Payton, 28, was last seen in the area of Sweat Road in Green Cove Springs. Payton is described as being around 5 feet, 4 inches in height, with brown/blonde hair.
Comments / 0