ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Cedar Key Art Center gallery exhibit closing

CEDAR KEY — The Cedar Key Art Center is honored to have hosted the October Gallery Exhibit featuring Mr. Ernest M. Lee. A well-known folk artist from Gainesville, Lee passed away unexpectedly at age 59, leaving a legacy with his work. Mrs. Lee can be quoted, “Ernest always wanted to return Cedar Key, and we didn’t get that chance. I am delighted to bring his work to Cedar Key with this memorial show.”
CEDAR KEY, FL
WCJB

The BASH music festival will take over Depot Park this weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The BASH will take place on Saturday, November 5th, and Sunday, November 6th. There will be a pre-party on Friday, November 4th. BASH stands for blues, americana, soul, and heritage. Headliners include Mavis Staples and Drive-By Truckers. There will also be local artists, vendors, food trucks,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Country music concert coming to Ocala to benefit ‘recalibrated’ veterans

OCALA, Fla. – An upcoming country music concert is headed to Ocala with the aim of benefitting “recalibrated” military veterans, according to a release. The concert, dubbed “Never Give Up On Country,” is scheduled for December at the World Equestrian Center, the release says. The performance will include artists like Kidd G, Colt Ford and Jimmie Allen.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Micanopy holds 47th annual Fall Festival

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people flooded the streets of tiny Micanopy this weekend for the 47th annual Fall Festival. The event celebrates the historic town of Micanopy, as well as the season of fall. Guests were treated to music, arts and crafts, dance and lots of great food...
MICANOPY, FL
wuft.org

Tom Petty’s daughter donates $25,000 to Cade Museum

Florida Gator fans already have a reason to love Tom Petty; the lyrics of his 1989 hit “I Won’t Back Down” echo through Ben Hill Griffin Stadium during every home football game. Now fans have more reason to love the late Gainesville native and rock icon after several donations to the community have been made in his honor.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridaweekly.com

Blue Springs State Park in North Florida

Recently I returned to one of my favorite Florida state parks: Ruth B. Kirby Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park. Although Florida has many of its famous crystal blue springs as state parks, Blue Springs is the park I have visited the most. Located five miles west of the city of High Springs, this former private campground was purchased several years ago by the State of Florida and is slowly going through the process of updating and improving its fragile infrastructure. I first visited the park in December 2020, waking up one morning to a temperature of 26 degrees — for Florida, that’s cold!
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Vinyard Church will hold a food distribution

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in southeast Gainesville on Wednesday. The event starts at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates. It is located at 1100 SE 7th Dr.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Style Magazine

Senior Living Communities Worth Celebrating in Central Florida

The demand for quality senior living communities is growing exponentially. Beyond the expectations of security and care, seniors today search for communities customized for their independent lifestyle. They want better choices for dining, special events, and luxurious amenities. They also want well-appointed apartments and welcoming indoor and outdoor living spaces that complement their personal lifestyle without forgoing their freedom – and rightfully so.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua County Annual Veterans Day Celebration to be held November 11

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Community Support Services’ Veteran Services Division (and other Alachua County departments); the Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center; and multiple veterans, non-profit, and community organizations are hosting their annual Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at the Veterans Memorial Park (7400 S.W. 41st Place, Gainesville).
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Cattle, peanut farmer to be inducted into Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame on November 17

Terry Teuton, a local cattle and peanut farmer, will be inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame during a banquet that will be held later this month in Ocala. The banquet will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Marion County UF/IFAS Extension Auditorium located at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road. The event is one of the planned activities for Farm City Week, which begins on Wednesday, November 16 and runs through Wednesday, November 23.
MARION COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Mall walking at the Oaks Mall protects active seniors from the elements

Brice and Beth Keith have gone to the Oaks Mall nearly every day for years. But the couple hasn’t spent a penny on merchandise. In fact, they haven’t even entered a store. Instead, they go to the Oaks Mall each morning before shops open simply to walk laps. They walk twice around the mall, which equals around 1.6 miles.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

DJ Diesel rocks the swamp

DJ Diesel — also known as Shaquille O'Neal — comes to Gainesville for a Halloween bash to spin some music for thousands of fans. UF students, Gainesville locals and Shaq fanatics flocked to Vivid Sky Warehouse on Oct. 31 to hear Shaquille O'Neal, Kaivon and Butler DJ'ing for one night only.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala city leaders reject golf cart route expansion

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A golf cart route in Ocala won’t be expanded after city leaders voted no in a heated argument. The proposal was to expand the route into parts of downtown Ocala. City council members went back and forth, with some bringing up the dangers of more...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Old Town woman, group spreading missing teen fliers

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of a Dixie County town are going from light post to light post, handing out fliers with the information of a teen missing for over two weeks. 14-year old Demiah Appling was last seen near the Church of God in Old Town, that’s located...
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

HCA names new North Florida Division president

Brian T. Cook has been named President of the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division, including its affiliated HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital in Lake City, and HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville. The HCA Healthcare North Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy