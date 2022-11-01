ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman accused of stealing $23K from Memphis school: MPD

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from co-workers at a Memphis school where she ran the payroll.

Police said Whitney Nelson, who worked at Southern Avenue Charter School as a payroll specialist, had four banking accounts and would use payroll account numbers from other workers and put that money into her accounts.

According to an affidavit, an audit reportedly showed Nelson embezzled more than $23,500 over the course of the year. Payroll documents also showed Nelson would change employees’ check account numbers on their pay stubs to her personal accounts.

Police said an employee made the discovery after reviewing documents and realizing there was a difference in salary between Nelson and other employees.

The employee also told police that Nelson was the only one who had administrative rights to the employees’ account numbers on their checks.

Nelson, 34, is charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000 and forgery $10,000-$60,000. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 8.

