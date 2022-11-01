Read full article on original website
Indianapolis-area average gas prices jump back to over $4/gallon
According to data from GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $4.06; that's about 16 cents higher than last week. WRTV saw several stations in Indianapolis selling gas at $4.29.
Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday
A monthly gas sales tax will rise beginning Tuesday in Indiana, after a brief autumnal reprieve, to 23.1 cents per gallon. That’s up a cent from last month and up more than 5 cents from November last year. The sales tax is recalculated each month based on gas prices. Gas cost $3.29 a gallon on […] The post Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
thecentersquare.com
Indiana Dems renew call for suspension of gas tax as prices rises
(The Center Square) — Indiana’s Gasoline Usage Tax increased to 23.1 cents this week, bringing the total tax per gallon of gas paid by Hoosiers to a record high of 74.5 cents. Of that amount 33 cents is Indiana tax and 18.4 cents is federal tax. Though higher...
wfyi.org
Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments
Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state. Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.
wbaa.org
What is Indiana’s Homeowner Assistance Fund and what does it do for struggling homeowners?
Homeowner Assistance Funds were established through the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021 to combat COVID-19-related setbacks. Indiana’s Homeowner Assistance Fund is the state’s fund for Hoosiers. One listener wondered why applications were taking long to process and if others struggled with foreclosures in the process. John Brengle...
INDOT aims to open North Split to traffic by end of 2022, spokesperson says
The Indiana Department of Transportation is aiming to open the North Split to traffic by the end of 2022, a spokesperson now says.
WISH-TV
2 automotive businesses in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
Report shows a widening misalignment between job growth and educational attainment in Indiana post-pandemic
A new report from Ascend Indiana and EmployIndy takes a deeper look at the job market and postsecondary education following the pandemic. Jason Kloth, president, and CEO of Ascend Indiana said there was one key takeaway. “The pandemic rapidly accelerated the demand for degreed talent, while subsequently reducing demand for...
WISH-TV
Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
Indiana customers have energy again, Duke Energy says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Duke Energy said around 9,500 customers in Floyd County, Indiana didn't have power on Wednesday. According to the outage map, power was restored later that day. The spokesperson said the cause was a squirrel in a substation. You can click on the outage map for more...
CEO of AES Indiana talks about retiring coal fired units at Petersburg plant
(WEHT) - Utility company AES announced in October it is converting two of its units in southern Indiana from coal to natural gas. AES provides power to the Indianapolis area, but has a power plant in Petersburg where the change is taking place.
Inside Indiana Business
Second phase of massive solar project to start
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will Thursday join executives from Israel-based Doral Renewables LLC to launch the second phase of a $1.5 billion solar farm in northern Indiana. Last October, Doral announced plans to establish Mammoth Solar across 13,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties,...
Indiana solar power company announces official launch
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — EightTwenty, a new Indiana-based energy services company, announced its plans to create 40 energy jobs as they expand to serve the Louisville Metro market on both sides of the river. The Charlestown company was first established last year by local business leaders with an aim to...
WNDU
Vote for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition is underway in the Hoosier state!. The competition brings 54 different Indiana-based companies from 43 communities together to find out what the “coolest thing made in Indiana” is. The competition is meant to...
fox32chicago.com
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
thecentersquare.com
Report: Indiana public pension funds sustainable
(The Center Square) – Indiana’s public pensions funds overall are funded at a sustainable level and making progress on debt reduction, positioning them for long-term stability and providing a model for long-term improvement according to a report from Pew Charitable Trusts. “The system is set up to be...
WISH-TV
Extended November outlook for Indiana weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
wfyi.org
Indiana misses revenue mark for first time in over a year, still comfortably ahead of budget
Indiana tax collections came in below projections last month, for the first time in more than a year. But state budget expert said that missed projection is mostly a timing issue. The state bases its tax collection expectations on occasional revenue forecasts. The last one of those was in December....
thecentersquare.com
Indiana education PAC funded by out-of-state millionaires
(The Center Square) — A political action committee called Hoosiers for Great Public Schools and headed by former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis Bart Peterson is funded entirely by two out-of-state donors, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Texas business owner John Arnold. The PAC, started in 2020, received donations of...
