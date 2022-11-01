ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 1

Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday

A monthly gas sales tax will rise beginning Tuesday in Indiana, after a brief autumnal reprieve, to 23.1 cents per gallon. That’s up a cent from last month and up more than 5 cents from November last year. The sales tax is recalculated each month based on gas prices. Gas cost $3.29 a gallon on […] The post Indiana gas sales tax set to increase Tuesday appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments

Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state. Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

2 automotive businesses in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WHAS11

Indiana customers have energy again, Duke Energy says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Duke Energy said around 9,500 customers in Floyd County, Indiana didn't have power on Wednesday. According to the outage map, power was restored later that day. The spokesperson said the cause was a squirrel in a substation. You can click on the outage map for more...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Second phase of massive solar project to start

Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will Thursday join executives from Israel-based Doral Renewables LLC to launch the second phase of a $1.5 billion solar farm in northern Indiana. Last October, Doral announced plans to establish Mammoth Solar across 13,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties,...
INDIANA STATE
WHAS11

Indiana solar power company announces official launch

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — EightTwenty, a new Indiana-based energy services company, announced its plans to create 40 energy jobs as they expand to serve the Louisville Metro market on both sides of the river. The Charlestown company was first established last year by local business leaders with an aim to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WNDU

Vote for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition is underway in the Hoosier state!. The competition brings 54 different Indiana-based companies from 43 communities together to find out what the “coolest thing made in Indiana” is. The competition is meant to...
INDIANA STATE
fox32chicago.com

Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. - Check your tickets, because a gas station in northwest Indiana sold a winning $1 million ticket for Monday's Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #7523 located at 1 West 81st Street in Merrillville, Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning Powerball numbers for...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
thecentersquare.com

Report: Indiana public pension funds sustainable

(The Center Square) – Indiana’s public pensions funds overall are funded at a sustainable level and making progress on debt reduction, positioning them for long-term stability and providing a model for long-term improvement according to a report from Pew Charitable Trusts. “The system is set up to be...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Extended November outlook for Indiana weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
buildingindiana.com

Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility

Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
RUSHVILLE, IN
thecentersquare.com

Indiana education PAC funded by out-of-state millionaires

(The Center Square) — A political action committee called Hoosiers for Great Public Schools and headed by former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis Bart Peterson is funded entirely by two out-of-state donors, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and Texas business owner John Arnold. The PAC, started in 2020, received donations of...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy