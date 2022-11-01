Qatar 2022 World Cup: Dr Nas Mohamed urges football community to support campaign highlighting ‘persecution’ of LGBTQ+ people

Gay people should not expect to be able to kiss in the streets during the World Cup, Qatar’s ambassador to the UK has said.Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah also said that visitors during the tournament need to be “mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society” when it gets underway in November. In an interview on Times Radio, the diplomat was asked how the Qatari authorities would react if a same-sex couple, particularly two men, held hands and showed affection such as by kissing in public.Mr bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said holding hands in the streets is “totally permitted”...

8 DAYS AGO