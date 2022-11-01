Qatar 2022 World Cup: Dr Nas Mohamed urges football community to support campaign highlighting ‘persecution’ of LGBTQ+ people

Read full article on original website
Qatar’s UK ambassador says gay people ‘should not expect to kiss in public’ at World Cup
Gay people should not expect to be able to kiss in the streets during the World Cup, Qatar’s ambassador to the UK has said.Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah also said that visitors during the tournament need to be “mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society” when it gets underway in November. In an interview on Times Radio, the diplomat was asked how the Qatari authorities would react if a same-sex couple, particularly two men, held hands and showed affection such as by kissing in public.Mr bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said holding hands in the streets is “totally permitted”...
mailplus.co.uk
Qatar shuts down Tatchell’s LGBT rights protest
GAY rights activist Peter Tatchell was stopped from staging a pro- LGBT protest in Qatar yesterday, 26 days before the World Cup. Police stepped in after he held up a sign outside the National Museum of Qatar in Doha, where the England men’s football team are set to play in just under four weeks.
Thousands attend South Africa Pride march despite terror warning
Thousands of people gathered for the Pride march in South Africa’s largest city Johannesburg on Saturday despite a warning from the US embassy of a possible terror attack. The event took place under heavy security in the upmarket district of Sandton, identified by the US embassy as a potential target.
'To suggest this is in any way an affront to the LGBTQ+ community shows a lack of understanding of who she is': Naomi Campbell's rep hits back after equality campaigners slammed the model for hosting fashion show in Gulf state where it's illegal to be gay
Naomi Campbell is facing criticism from gay rights campaigners for agreeing to host a 'spectacular' fashion show in Qatar. The supermodel, who has previously spoken passionately in support of LGBT rights, stands accused of helping to 'launder the reputation' of the authoritarian Gulf state where homosexuality is illegal. On Tuesday,...
SkySports
Qatar World Cup 2022: UK football police unclear how supporters will be treated at winter tournament
The head of UK football policing says it's still unclear about how exactly Qatar's police force will treat visitors at the World Cup, and whether supporters will be criminalised for displaying rainbow flags in the country. Chief Constable Mark Roberts has told Sky Sports News that, despite several high-level meetings...
Rochdale grooming gang members to be deported to Pakistan
Adil Khan and Qari Abdul Rauf lose appeal as judges say ‘very strong public interest’ to deport them
mailplus.co.uk
72 hours that proved Britain CAN tackle illegal trafficking — by sending migrants straight home
AS DAWN broke at London’s Stansted Airport on the Thursday before last, a dozen Home Office security vans raced towards a Government-chartered plane waiting on the Tarmac in a quiet spot near the perimeter fence. In each of the 12 vans sat a single Albanian migrant who had been...
BBC
Manston migrant centre like a zoo, says asylum seeker
Conditions at an overcrowded migrant centre in Kent were akin to living in a prison or a zoo, a recent resident has told the BBC. Ahmed - not his real name - said people at the Manston processing centre were treated like "animals" with 130 people forced to share a single large tent.
Widow of death riddle Briton: I fear Myanmar deportation
The widow of a British man whose “suspicious” death in London remains unexplained, according to his family, is facing deportation to Myanmar and fears being targeted by its brutal military. Pan Ei Phyu has been told by the Home Office that she cannot settle in the UK. When...
'I'm an Au Pair in France, There's a Lack of Boundaries'
TikTok star Olivia Kyriakopoulos shares her experience of being an au pair in this exclusive essay.
British minister tells gay World Cup fans to ‘be respectful’
LONDON (AP) — British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly faced criticism Wednesday after telling gay soccer fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar that they should show some “compromise” and be “respectful of the host nation.”. The comments were quickly disavowed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s...
SkySports
Jordan James: The Wales and Birmingham teenager dreaming of joining Gareth Bale and Co in Qatar
Jordan James only turned 18 in July, but that hasn't stopped him dreaming big at such an early stage of his career. That may be because the Birmingham midfielder was called into the Wales senior squad for the first time in October, and now has one eye on a trip to Qatar later in the month.
SkySports
Ben Chilwell injury concerning ahead of England's World Cup campaign, admits Chelsea boss Graham Potter
Ben Chilwell's injury is a concern with less than three weeks until England's World Cup campaign begins, says Chelsea head coach Graham Potter. Chilwell pulled up with an apparent hamstring problem in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday night and left the stadium on crutches.
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo's substitute strop shows football needs to change its relationship with this important role
Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to life among the substitutes has put the role back in the spotlight. But it has done so at a time when the impact and the importance of the Premier League substitute has never been more apparent. Ronaldo was dropped for Manchester United's trip to Chelsea...
Fact Check: Biden Says U.S. Inflation Lowest of 'Almost Any Major Country'
President Joe Biden, seeking to bolster his economic credentials ahead of the midterms, has made similar claims before. But his reasoning is a little muddy.
SkySports
Football Association criticised by first Muslim FA Council member after Asian parents told to 'get educated'
The Football Association has been criticised by the first Muslim FA Council member after an FA official told South Asian parents to "get educated". The remarks were made to Sky Sports News in an interview to coincide with the festival of Diwali by FA head of Diversity and Inclusion Dal Darroch.
SkySports
DP World Tour players given pay guarantee in response to LIV Golf threat
A new Earnings Assurance Programme will see exempt players receive the money if they play a minimum of 15 events. The PGA Tour announced a similar programme in August with rookies guaranteed 500,000 dollars (£445,000). Last place in each of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf events this season was worth...
SkySports
Barcelona, Atletico Madrid embarrassed, Club Brugge seize their chance and a new star emerges in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
The Champions League group stage concluded on Wednesday evening ahead of Monday's last-16 draw. The group winners include three English clubs in Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham, with Liverpool also in the hat as runners up. But there were twists elsewhere, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid crashing out of the...
Albania criticises UK’s lack of cooperation over Channel crossings
Government sources in Tirana say UK has failed to provide information or agree a deportation deal
SkySports
Jude Bellingham: Man Utd revive interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers... Manchester United have revived their interest in £100m-rated England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. Sergio Ramos has issued a last-gasp plea to Spain boss Luis Enrique to include him in the national squad for the first time in...
