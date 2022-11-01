ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMZ-TV Online

Charges pending after student pictured with gun in school

BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A picture circulating on social media prompted concern and a police investigation at a high school that serves students in Berks and Montgomery counties. A social media post discovered Tuesday morning appeared to show a former student in a bathroom at Boyertown Area Senior High School in Berks County holding a gun, according to the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Quarryville Police Department’s Equine Officer McGillicuddy dies

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post on the Quarryville Police Foundation’s official page, Equine Officer McGillicuddy has passed away. Equine Officer McGilllicuddy died recently as the result of injuries that he sustained in an accidental fall, according to the Facebook post. The police department...
QUARRYVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks commissioners support closing Wernersville center

READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday voted to support sending a letter in support of closing the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in South Heidelberg Township. Earlier this month, Berks County District Attorney John Adams held a news conference along with state Rep. Barry Jozwiak to make...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGME

'We are not co-parenting with the government': PA parents question district gender policy

EXTON, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are demanding answers from a public school district on whether or not it hides their children's gender transitions from them. Parents expressed their outrage over this topic at last week's West Chester Area School District (WCASD) Board of Education meeting. Many allege a lack of clarity, with some saying they had to go so far as to obtain documents through formal public information requests to gather answers.
EXTON, PA
abc27.com

Columbia Borough Police investigating October shooting

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened on Thursday, Oct. 20, when a male gunshot victim was brought to Lancaster General Hospital. Police reported that the victim arrived at the hospital at approximately 10 a.m. Before receiving medical care, the...
COLUMBIA, PA
WGAL

Police in Lancaster County respond to stabbing incident

MARIETTA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County responded to a stabbing incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened at the intersection of W. Market Street and S. Waterford Avenue in Marietta at around 9:35 p.m. One person was transported to a local hospital for undisclosed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Civil rights groups, York County BOE reach temporary agreement amid lawsuit

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Spanish-speaking voters in York County will have an easier time making their voices heard this Midterm Election. The York County Board of Elections reached a temporary agreement with Latino civil rights groups after a lawsuit claimed the board did not provide Spanish-speaking voters with the materials and assistance they needed during the May Primary.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man charged after violent Adams County home invasion, Trooper assault

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg responded to a vehicle crash that turned into a violent home invasion and assault in Adams County. On Nov. 3 at around 2:10 a.m., PSP Gettysburg was contacted regarding a single vehicle crash. Troopers say the driver of the 2017 Gray Hyundai Sonata then broke into a house and was possessing a knife.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Police: Lancaster Buildings Shot Up, No Injuries

(Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster City Police say they don't have any information on suspects yet but are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. Buildings in the 600 block of East Walnut Street were hit by gunfire with police saying they recovered about 70 spent bullet casings at the scene. They say the incident was not a random attack. No one was injured.
LANCASTER, PA
WETM 18 News

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Central Pa. business damaged during shooting

An overnight shooting in Lancaster damaged a local business, but did not hurt anyone, city police said. About 70 shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting, reported just after 2 a.m. on the 600 block of East Walnut Street, police said. Police said a “commercial property” was...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Missing Dauphin County man found safe: State Police

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have located a man they say was missing since Oct. 31. According to State Police, Matthew Wayne Bachman was reported missing after not being seen since October 31 at 2:30 p.m. Bachman was last seen on Robin Lane in South Hanover Township...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

