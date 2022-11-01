EXTON, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are demanding answers from a public school district on whether or not it hides their children's gender transitions from them. Parents expressed their outrage over this topic at last week's West Chester Area School District (WCASD) Board of Education meeting. Many allege a lack of clarity, with some saying they had to go so far as to obtain documents through formal public information requests to gather answers.

