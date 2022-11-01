Read full article on original website
Related
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to current Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is investigating a fresh complaint alleging his work is plagued by academic fraud and misconduct. University of New Brunswick President Paul Mazerolle told The Associated Press in a phone...
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges pending after student pictured with gun in school
BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A picture circulating on social media prompted concern and a police investigation at a high school that serves students in Berks and Montgomery counties. A social media post discovered Tuesday morning appeared to show a former student in a bathroom at Boyertown Area Senior High School in Berks County holding a gun, according to the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.
abc27.com
Quarryville Police Department’s Equine Officer McGillicuddy dies
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post on the Quarryville Police Foundation’s official page, Equine Officer McGillicuddy has passed away. Equine Officer McGilllicuddy died recently as the result of injuries that he sustained in an accidental fall, according to the Facebook post. The police department...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks commissioners support closing Wernersville center
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday voted to support sending a letter in support of closing the Wernersville Community Corrections Center in South Heidelberg Township. Earlier this month, Berks County District Attorney John Adams held a news conference along with state Rep. Barry Jozwiak to make...
Bomb threat forces evacuation, temporary closure of Pa. high school: police
A Chester County high school received a bomb threat on Thursday morning, forcing students and staff to evacuate. According to police, the threat was made to Kennett High School around 9:30 a.m. Kennett Consolidated School District administrative and Kennett Square police worked with the high school to evacuate students to...
WGME
'We are not co-parenting with the government': PA parents question district gender policy
EXTON, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are demanding answers from a public school district on whether or not it hides their children's gender transitions from them. Parents expressed their outrage over this topic at last week's West Chester Area School District (WCASD) Board of Education meeting. Many allege a lack of clarity, with some saying they had to go so far as to obtain documents through formal public information requests to gather answers.
‘Our patients will suffer’: Pennsylvania doctors and elected officials criticize Mehmet Oz’s abortion comments
“They want to have their doctors and themselves be the only people that are involved in making their medical decisions.”. Dr. Lisa Perreira, the chief medical director of the Women’s Centers, took a moment in the middle of her work day to respond directly to U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.
abc27.com
Columbia Borough Police investigating October shooting
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened on Thursday, Oct. 20, when a male gunshot victim was brought to Lancaster General Hospital. Police reported that the victim arrived at the hospital at approximately 10 a.m. Before receiving medical care, the...
WGAL
Police in Lancaster County respond to stabbing incident
MARIETTA, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County responded to a stabbing incident on Tuesday night. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened at the intersection of W. Market Street and S. Waterford Avenue in Marietta at around 9:35 p.m. One person was transported to a local hospital for undisclosed...
abc27.com
Civil rights groups, York County BOE reach temporary agreement amid lawsuit
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Spanish-speaking voters in York County will have an easier time making their voices heard this Midterm Election. The York County Board of Elections reached a temporary agreement with Latino civil rights groups after a lawsuit claimed the board did not provide Spanish-speaking voters with the materials and assistance they needed during the May Primary.
abc27.com
Man charged after violent Adams County home invasion, Trooper assault
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg responded to a vehicle crash that turned into a violent home invasion and assault in Adams County. On Nov. 3 at around 2:10 a.m., PSP Gettysburg was contacted regarding a single vehicle crash. Troopers say the driver of the 2017 Gray Hyundai Sonata then broke into a house and was possessing a knife.
iheart.com
Police: Lancaster Buildings Shot Up, No Injuries
(Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster City Police say they don't have any information on suspects yet but are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning. Buildings in the 600 block of East Walnut Street were hit by gunfire with police saying they recovered about 70 spent bullet casings at the scene. They say the incident was not a random attack. No one was injured.
Lower Windsor Township Police filed Terroristic Thread charge against East Prospect man
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An East Prospect Borough man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault following an incident in York County, according to Lower Windsor Township Police. Michael Allen Ernst, 35, from East Prospect, was charged with more than five offenses in relation to...
Protest over Delco school's ban on hoodies ends in fights, 10 students arrested
Various fights broke out inside and outside the school in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, leading to the arrest of at least 10 students, with more arrests expected in the coming days.
Chesco Man Choked Child, Slammed Woman Into Car During Argument: Police
A Chester County man accused of violently assaulting a woman and choking a child was convicted this week, authorities say. A Chesco jury found Adrian Rodriguez, 37, of Kennett Square, guilty of simple assault and child endangerment, District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a statement. According to police, Rodriguez was...
Mercury
Threats force another closure of Coatesville schools; officials meet with FBI, DA’s office
COATESVILLE — Coatesville school officials received multiple threats late Sunday night, and another more specific one Monday morning, forcing administrators to cancel classes at Coatesville High School and Coatesville Area Intermediate School. Many students had arrived at school, and school buses were forced to take students back home. Shortly...
This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
Central Pa. business damaged during shooting
An overnight shooting in Lancaster damaged a local business, but did not hurt anyone, city police said. About 70 shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting, reported just after 2 a.m. on the 600 block of East Walnut Street, police said. Police said a “commercial property” was...
abc27.com
Missing Dauphin County man found safe: State Police
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police have located a man they say was missing since Oct. 31. According to State Police, Matthew Wayne Bachman was reported missing after not being seen since October 31 at 2:30 p.m. Bachman was last seen on Robin Lane in South Hanover Township...
Quarryville Police Department announces death of miniature pony, Officer McGillicuddy
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Quarryville Police Department is mourning one of its finest. The department announced the death of the miniature pony Officer McGillicuddy on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to a Facebook post, McGillicuddy died as a result of injuries sustained in an accidental fall. "We mourn his loss...
Comments / 1