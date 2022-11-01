Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Police identify woman found dead in north Reno hills, detectives ask for public's help
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police have identified the woman found dead in the hills above a north Reno neighborhood earlier this week. The body of 48-year-old Carol Herrera was found by a hiker in the evening hours of Oct. 31 in a dirt area east of Lower Evans Canyon.
FOX Reno
Police respond to bomb threat at SureStay Hotel in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police responded to a bomb threat at the SureStay Hotel across from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Plumb and Terminal Friday afternoon. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Plumb and Terminal for several hours on Nov. 4....
Three-vehicle Truckee I-80 collision cleared
Latest Update Nov. 11 @ 12:18 p.m. The traffic collision has been cleared, according to CHP. Original story below. TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash that involved three vehicles on Eastbound 80 near SR-267 left a horse trapped under a trailer, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Truckee office. At 9:45 a.m., reports came in […]
FOX Reno
South Lake Tahoe Police searching for robbery suspect
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — South Lake Tahoe Police officers are looking for the suspect in a convenience store robbery that occurred early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the report of a robbery on Nov. 3 around 1:30 a.m. which had just occurred at 7-11 at 800 Emerald Bay Rd. The 7-11 employee reported that the suspect had already fled the store on foot.
FOX Reno
Douglas County police searching for suspect who stole equipment from construction site
Police in Douglas County are asking for the public's help locating a man who was caught on camera stealing equipment from a construction site this summer. A man is seen on surveillance video during the nighttime hours of August 10 entering a fenced construction site in the North Sunridge area. The video shows the man leaving and coming back the next day and steals the battery from a backhoe in the construction site.
FOX Reno
Carson City Sheriff's Office asking for help in locating runaway teen
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Investigations Division is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old runaway last seen the night of October 31 in Carson City. According to CCSO, Kaci Furtado was last seen in the area of Sherman and Bel Aire...
KOLO TV Reno
RPD says human remains found near Lower Evans Canyon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department says human remains were found in the area of Lower Evans Canyon Monday night. They say around 5:00 p.m., someone called in and said they had found human remains in the dirt area east of there. Detectives from the Robbery/Homicide unit are investigating.
2news.com
Woman’s Death Being Investigated as Suspicious
Reno Police have identified the woman whose body was found in the lower Evans Canyon on Halloween night. Police have released the name of the woman found dead earlier this week.
FOX Reno
Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
KOLO TV Reno
Weather-related crashes impact roads in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police responded to three separate weather-related crashes in Fernley Thursday morning. All three crashes were in the area of the roundabout at U.S. 50 Alternate and Farm District Road. One crash involved five vehicles, another involved three, and the third crash involved a single...
KCRA.com
Video: Bear breaks into Nestlé Toll House Café in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A bear was captured on video making a stop for cookies in South Lake Tahoe. The break-in happened at Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip at Heavenly Village around 7 p.m. The animal climbed on a counter and ate some cookies. Video...
At least 2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Verdi (Verdi, NV)
Nevada State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured at least two people. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of I-80 in Verdi near Grand Ranch. According to the police, the crash involved six tractor-trailer trucks and at least one car. A portion of I-80 was shut down...
KOLO TV Reno
Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Its recommended drivers go 25 miles around this curve along Lakeside Drive and Holcomb Ranch Lane. Most cars abide by the one sign. The other caution signs have been destroyed by cars where drivers have been under the influence, or they just took the road too fast.
Watch: Bear wanders into California cafe, steals cookies
A bear paid a visit to a cafe in California and was caught on camera stealing cookies before being ejected by the police.
KOLO TV Reno
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to an incident on Shale Court late Monday night. A large number of officers was seen along the street off Talus Way. Crime scene investigators were seen loading bags into a van. No information has been released about the incident, but officers said they expected to be at the scene all night.
2news.com
Rollover Crash Near La Posada, Cordoba Under Investigation
Emergency crews had to cut a driver out of a pickup truck after it ended up in a ditch along La Posada Drive in Sparks Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Sparks Police tell us the driver was headed east near Cordoba when for some reason...
2news.com
Police Investigate Suspicious Death Near Shale Court in Reno
Police say they're investigating a suspicious death near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno. Scene photos show several officers and forensic officials walking on a hillside near a home. Police say they called out to Lower Evans Canyon where someone found human remains. Due to darkness, Washoe County...
KOLO TV Reno
Tripledemic concerns this season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Health experts are concerned about the potential of a tripledemic this winter with a perfect storm of RSV, Flu and COVID-19 cases. Dr. Sherilyn Duckworth visited KOLO 8 to talk about what families can do to try to protect themselves during this season when respiratory illnesses become more common.
FOX Reno
Northern Nevada law enforcement to host symposium on community policing Thursday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The public is encouraged to attend a symposium about community policing held by law enforcement agencies across the Reno-Sparks area. The event, which is free to the public, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the new Hug High School from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
