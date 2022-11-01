ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Reno

Police respond to bomb threat at SureStay Hotel in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police responded to a bomb threat at the SureStay Hotel across from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Plumb and Terminal Friday afternoon. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Plumb and Terminal for several hours on Nov. 4....
RENO, NV
FOX40

Three-vehicle Truckee I-80 collision cleared

Latest Update Nov. 11 @ 12:18 p.m. The traffic collision has been cleared, according to CHP. Original story below. TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash that involved three vehicles on Eastbound 80 near SR-267 left a horse trapped under a trailer, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Truckee office. At 9:45 a.m., reports came in […]
TRUCKEE, CA
FOX Reno

South Lake Tahoe Police searching for robbery suspect

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — South Lake Tahoe Police officers are looking for the suspect in a convenience store robbery that occurred early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the report of a robbery on Nov. 3 around 1:30 a.m. which had just occurred at 7-11 at 800 Emerald Bay Rd. The 7-11 employee reported that the suspect had already fled the store on foot.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
FOX Reno

Douglas County police searching for suspect who stole equipment from construction site

Police in Douglas County are asking for the public's help locating a man who was caught on camera stealing equipment from a construction site this summer. A man is seen on surveillance video during the nighttime hours of August 10 entering a fenced construction site in the North Sunridge area. The video shows the man leaving and coming back the next day and steals the battery from a backhoe in the construction site.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

RPD says human remains found near Lower Evans Canyon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department says human remains were found in the area of Lower Evans Canyon Monday night. They say around 5:00 p.m., someone called in and said they had found human remains in the dirt area east of there. Detectives from the Robbery/Homicide unit are investigating.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Reno woman found dead in Plumas County Jail cell

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman from Reno who was incarcerated at the Plumas County Correctional Facility died Sunday night. Leana Conrady, a 32-year-old woman from Reno, was found unresponsive in her cell on Oct. 30 around 7:15 p.m. Authorities say Conrady used a bed sheet to hang herself.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Weather-related crashes impact roads in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police responded to three separate weather-related crashes in Fernley Thursday morning. All three crashes were in the area of the roundabout at U.S. 50 Alternate and Farm District Road. One crash involved five vehicles, another involved three, and the third crash involved a single...
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Its recommended drivers go 25 miles around this curve along Lakeside Drive and Holcomb Ranch Lane. Most cars abide by the one sign. The other caution signs have been destroyed by cars where drivers have been under the influence, or they just took the road too fast.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Heavy police presence on north Reno street

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to an incident on Shale Court late Monday night. A large number of officers was seen along the street off Talus Way. Crime scene investigators were seen loading bags into a van. No information has been released about the incident, but officers said they expected to be at the scene all night.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Rollover Crash Near La Posada, Cordoba Under Investigation

Emergency crews had to cut a driver out of a pickup truck after it ended up in a ditch along La Posada Drive in Sparks Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Sparks Police tell us the driver was headed east near Cordoba when for some reason...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Police Investigate Suspicious Death Near Shale Court in Reno

Police say they're investigating a suspicious death near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno. Scene photos show several officers and forensic officials walking on a hillside near a home. Police say they called out to Lower Evans Canyon where someone found human remains. Due to darkness, Washoe County...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Tripledemic concerns this season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Health experts are concerned about the potential of a tripledemic this winter with a perfect storm of RSV, Flu and COVID-19 cases. Dr. Sherilyn Duckworth visited KOLO 8 to talk about what families can do to try to protect themselves during this season when respiratory illnesses become more common.
RENO, NV

