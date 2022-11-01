Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Veracity Foodie Report – Applebee’s Bar & Grill - 6235 Zebulon Rd, Macon, GA 31210Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Veracity Foodie Report – Fajitas Mexican Grill - 4696 Presidential Pkwy, Macon, GA 31206Brooklyn LassiterMacon, GA
Macon Traffic Cameras are Catching School Zone Speeders in BunchesKurt DillonMacon, GA
Related
Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'
Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters
Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Nailed It: Pastor Jamal Bryant Curtly Crucifies Herschel Walker While Second Woman Accusing Candidate Of Abortion Payment Speaks Out
Amen, hallelujah, and take your time, Pastor—but you ain’t have to go in on Herschel Walker like this, did you?. Pastor Jamal Bryant (yes, that Jamal Bryant) of metro Atlanta’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church let it be known that while he loves all of God’s children, not all of them need to be representing the state of Georgia in the U.S. Senate.
Pastor Rips Herschel Walker in Viral Sermon: Taking Orders From White Men
A Georgia pastor said white men will control the Republican Senate candidate if he is victorious next week.
Herschel Walker stumbles in attempt to respond to allegation he paid for girlfriend's abortion
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker attempted to explain the allegation he paid for the abortion of one of his children’s mothers in a series of interviews but a litany of questions still remains. On Monday, they had evidence that Walker had. Walker denied the report and said he didn't...
Analysis: The story gets worse and worse for Herschel Walker
Republican Herschel Walker has struggled to respond to the abortion allegation consuming his Georgia Senate campaign. In this week's episode of The Point, Chris Cillizza explains how even though Walker hasn't been a great candidate, he could still win his race against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Washington Examiner
Herschel Walker’s ‘baggage’ is becoming too ‘unbearable,’ Georgia lieutenant governor says
Georgia’s Republican lieutenant governor criticized Herschel Walker for recent reports made against him, calling the latest allegations that the GOP Senate candidate paid for a woman’s abortion part of Walker’s “baggage” that is becoming “unbearable” for the party. In an interview with CNN...
Herschel Walker Suggests Biden, Warnock Behind Abortion Allegations
After a second woman came forward anonymously Wednesday to say that Herschel Walker urged her to get an abortion, the Georgia Senate candidate claimed the allegation was a “lie” in a Fox News interview. “You’re saying you don’t know this person?” Bret Baier asked, referring to the woman...
Herschel Walker’s Candidacy Is Just Insulting
Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia couldn’t be more different from his Republican opponent, the former football player Herschel Walker—and news coverage of their campaigns in the past week is a perfect example. Warnock didn’t generate a single juicy or humiliating headline. Articles about the Democratic incumbent dutifully describe...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Did Barack Obama do enough to push Stacey Abrams, Raphael Warnock to victories In Georgia?
Thousands of voters made their way to The Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia to hear former President Barack Obama stump for Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock. For Democrats, Obama continues to stand as the party’s leading figure nearly six years after he left the White House. Without doubt, Obama’s star power can influence an election that will impact the political landscape.
Walker’s empty lectern co-stars in Senate debate with Warnock, Oliver
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock tried to make the most of Republican Herschel Walker’s absence at the Atlanta Press Club debat...
Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock blasts GOP opponent Herschel Walker over campaign tumult: 'We have seen some disturbing things'
Raphael Warnock called out Herschel Walker after a campaign appearance on Friday, per the AJC. Warnock said that Walker's campaign tumult centered on abortion shows "a disturbing pattern." "It raises real questions about who is actually ready to represent the people of Georgia," he said. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on...
WJCL
Herschel Walker holds rally in Richmond Hill, avoids talking about abortion allegations
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — The newest poll from the Atlanta Journal Constitution shows republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker with a slight lead over incumbent U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. The growing support for Walker was on full display in Richmond Hill on Wednesday. That's where one of Walker's final...
Former President Barack Obama Blasts Herschel Walker’s Campaign While Stumping In Georgia
Former President Barack Obama called Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker “a celebrity that wants to be a politician,” during a speech in Georgia Friday night. CNN reports the former president did call the former pro football player “one of the best running backs of all-time,” but added that he is not qualified to serve in the U.S. Senate.
Abrams seeks to tie Kemp to Herschel Walker at final Georgia debate
In Georgia's final gubernatorial debate, Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams sought to attack incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's controversial social policies in a rematch for the job that has appeared less competitive than their 2018 race — and even to tie him to his embattled counterpart in the state's high-stakes Senate race, Herschel Walker.
WALB 10
State Rep. Clay Pirkle, Mickeayla Brockington vying for Ga. House District 169 seat
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Clay Pirkle is running for Georgia House of Representatives. This time for District 169. He has served as a representative for District 155 since 2015. During an interview with WALB, he talked about his passions: farming, education for children and the needs of the community. Pirkle...
Houston County inducts impactful educators into Teacher Hall of Fame
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County School District recognized some special teachers by inducting them into the Hall of Fame. The Houston County Teacher Hall of Fame recognizes extraordinary classroom teachers who affected the lives of their students. Nominees must have taught in Houston County Schools for at...
Douglass Theatre's HBCU Art Series to raise funds for Central Georgia students
MACON, Ga. — The Douglass Theatre is bringing the HBCU homecoming experience home to Macon. The theater will host a fundraiser in the spirit of homecoming at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It all kicks off Thursday at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Douglass Theater HBCU Art Series.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0