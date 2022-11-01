ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Valley, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters

Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
GEORGIA STATE
Bossip

Nailed It: Pastor Jamal Bryant Curtly Crucifies Herschel Walker While Second Woman Accusing Candidate Of Abortion Payment Speaks Out

Amen, hallelujah, and take your time, Pastor—but you ain’t have to go in on Herschel Walker like this, did you?. Pastor Jamal Bryant (yes, that Jamal Bryant) of metro Atlanta’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church let it be known that while he loves all of God’s children, not all of them need to be representing the state of Georgia in the U.S. Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Analysis: The story gets worse and worse for Herschel Walker

Republican Herschel Walker has struggled to respond to the abortion allegation consuming his Georgia Senate campaign. In this week's episode of The Point, Chris Cillizza explains how even though Walker hasn't been a great candidate, he could still win his race against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

Herschel Walker’s Candidacy Is Just Insulting

Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia couldn’t be more different from his Republican opponent, the former football player Herschel Walker—and news coverage of their campaigns in the past week is a perfect example. Warnock didn’t generate a single juicy or humiliating headline. Articles about the Democratic incumbent dutifully describe...
GEORGIA STATE
New Pittsburgh Courier

Did Barack Obama do enough to push Stacey Abrams, Raphael Warnock to victories In Georgia?

Thousands of voters made their way to The Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia to hear former President Barack Obama stump for Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock. For Democrats, Obama continues to stand as the party’s leading figure nearly six years after he left the White House. Without doubt, Obama’s star power can influence an election that will impact the political landscape.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
Business Insider

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock blasts GOP opponent Herschel Walker over campaign tumult: 'We have seen some disturbing things'

Raphael Warnock called out Herschel Walker after a campaign appearance on Friday, per the AJC. Warnock said that Walker's campaign tumult centered on abortion shows "a disturbing pattern." "It raises real questions about who is actually ready to represent the people of Georgia," he said. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock on...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Abrams seeks to tie Kemp to Herschel Walker at final Georgia debate

In Georgia's final gubernatorial debate, Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams sought to attack incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's controversial social policies in a rematch for the job that has appeared less competitive than their 2018 race — and even to tie him to his embattled counterpart in the state's high-stakes Senate race, Herschel Walker.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy