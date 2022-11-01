Read full article on original website
2022 Gold Glove Awards announced, Yankees catcher, infielder win Mets get none
The 2022 Gold Glove Awards are here. Below are the winners, updated as they are announced:. - Mets talking offseason trades | Angels’ Shohei Ohtani update. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription. Bridget Hyland may...
Sporting News
MLB Gold Glove winners 2022: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins first gold glove at first base for defensive season
When MLB success is discussed, it's often at the plate. Batting average and OPS are bandied about so often, it's easy to forget there's another part of the game. MLB's Gold Glove Award is the premiere acknowledgement of defensive prowess, and it serves to recognize the best defensive player at every position. Greg Maddux has the most Gold Gloves ever, with a ridiculous 18, including 13 straight for the pitcher position.
batterypower.com
Dansby Swanson, Max Fried win Gold Glove Awards
MLB Awards season officially got underway Tuesday night with the announcement of the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners. The Atlanta Braves were well represented with four finalists with Max Fried and Dansby Swanson taking home the honors. Fried takes home the honor for the third straight season while Swanson...
NBC Miami
Phillies Catcher J.T. Realmuto Wins Gold Glove Award for Second Time
J.T. Realmuto wins second Gold Glove Award after elite defensive season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. J.T. Realmuto had an elite defensive season behind the plate and was honored Tuesday with the second Gold Glove Award of his career. Realmuto beat out Travis d'Arnaud of the Braves and Tomas...
dodgerblue.com
Complete List Of 2022 Fielding Bible Award Winners
Sports Info Solutions (SIS) announced the complete list of the 2022 Fielding Bible Award winners, featuring Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who each took home the honor for the fifth time in their careers. The awards were determined by a...
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Roy Campanella Wins 1951 NL MVP Award; Jim Tracy & Joe Torre Hired
On November 1, 1951, Roy Campanella won the first of three career National League MVP Awards after putting together and impressive season with the Brooklyn Dodgers. Campanella, who was in his fourth season with the Dodgers, went on to win NL MVP in 1953 and 1955 as well. That stretch coincided with eight consecutive All-Star Game appearances.
KFVS12
Cardinals’ Arenado wins 10th straight Gold Glove Award
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight Rawlings Gold Glove Award. According to a release from MLB, the 31 year old became the fourth infielder in AL/NL history to win 10 consecutive Gold Gloves in the same position, joining former Cardinals Ozzie Smith (13) and Keith Hernandez (11) and Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson (16).
dodgerblue.com
2022 Gold Glove Award Winners Include 14 First-Time Recipients
The 2022 Gold Glove Award recipients were announced on Tuesday night prior to Game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Los Angeles Dodgers were represented by Tyler Anderson and Mookie Betts, with the right fielder winning a sixth career Gold Glove Award. Betts bested...
