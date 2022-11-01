Read full article on original website
Prevention
Study Finds Vitamin D Deficiency May Increase Risk of Premature Death
A new study suggests that low levels of vitamin D can lead to an increased risk of premature death. Participants deficient in vitamin D were 25% more likely to die of any cause. Researchers found that geography and socioeconomic challenges played a role in participants’ vitamin D levels. Getting...
Study finds moderate to heavy drinkers in their 20s, 30s face higher risk of stroke
People in their 20s and 30s who drink moderate to heavy amounts of alcohol may be more likely to have a stroke as young adults than are nondrinkers or people who drink lightly, a new study suggests.
MedicalXpress
New study shows recently diagnosed adult cancer survivors at higher risk for bone fractures
Adult cancer survivors, particularly those diagnosed within five years and/or have a history of chemotherapy, have an increased risk for bone fractures, specifically pelvic and vertebral fractures, compared to older adults without cancer, according to a new large study by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS). Also, survivors who...
MedicalXpress
Hormonal treatment in pregnancy won't lower odds for preterm birth
A hormone therapy commonly used to prevent preterm births probably isn't effective, a new study reports. Doctors have been prescribing vaginal progesterone treatments to help at-risk pregnant women delay delivery for as long as possible, researchers said. But a new study involving more than 1,600 pregnant women with a history...
MedicalXpress
Regular use of common cholesterol-lowering drug linked to reduction of COVID-19 severity, risk of death
Commonly used cholesterol-lowering statins may reduce the risk of death and severity of COVID-19 disease, suggests a study of more than 38,000 patients being presented at the Anesthesiology 2022 annual meeting. "While there is no 'magic bullet' to help patients who are very ill with COVID-19, statins decrease inflammation, which...
Older Adults Are 40% More Likely To Develop Heart Disease & Cancer If They Always Get Less Than 5 Hours Of Sleep Nightly
Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine if sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study particularly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over 25 years. [i]
Dementia risk may be tied to how long blood pressure stays in target range
The longer a person's blood pressure levels remain under control, the lower their risk may be for dementia, new research shows. The findings add to evidence suggesting that good heart and brain health is best achieved by keeping systolic blood pressure (the upper number) consistently under control, compared to having levels that vary, even if the average falls within the target range.
Taking your blood pressure meds may reduce risk of dementia
CNN — Knowing you have higher than normal blood pressure — and taking medications daily to treat it — may be one key to avoiding dementia in later life, a new study found. Scientists already know that having high blood pressure, particularly between ages 40 and 65,...
What It Means When Your Creatinine Is High
Creatinine is a waste product generated from the normal breakdown of muscle tissues. The body filters this waste through the kidneys and expels it in urine.
MedicalXpress
Getting to the heart of COVID-19 vaccination and its cardiovascular risks
A comprehensive review and meta-analysis of published research confirm that young adults (40 years old and younger) have a slightly elevated risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The analysis is reported in a new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. "Our study analyzes data to...
News-Medical.net
People with COVID-19 infection are at increased risk of cardiovascular problems and mortality
COVID-19 infection is linked to a subsequent heightened risk of poor cardiovascular health and death, particularly among those whose infection is severe requiring hospital admission, finds a large UK Biobank study, published online in the journal Heart. The risk, which is independent of known contributory factors, is greatest within the...
Medical News Today
What is a medullary stroke?
A medullary stroke affects the part of the brain called the medulla. There are two main types of medullary stroke. Although they can present with very different symptoms, the treatment options are similar. This article provides an in-depth guide to medullary stroke. It details its symptoms, diagnosis, and management. It...
Menopause symptoms increase risk of heart disease, study suggests
Menopause symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats may increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in women, new research suggests. Sudden fluctuations in body temperature are a common symptom of menopause, with about 75 per cent of women experiencing hot flashes. But researchers from the University of Pittsburgh suggest...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
News-Medical.net
In mild cases of COVID, blood clot risk is higher
In a recent study published in the journal Heart, researchers examine the association between the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and increased cardiovascular outcomes and mortality sequelae. Study: Cardiovascular disease and mortality sequelae of COVID-19 in the UK Biobank. Image Credit: Artem Oleshko / Shutterstock.com. Background. Previous studies have reported a...
beingpatient.com
Get to Know the Biggest Risk Factors for Dementia
Research shows two of every five cases of Alzheimer’s and related dementias are preventable. According to credible, peer-reviewed scientific studies, here are the 8 biggest risk factors for dementia. Not every risk factor for Alzheimer’s and related dementias is within our control. But many are, and it’s estimated that...
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
Healthline
Multiple Sclerosis (MS): How Weight and BMI at the Time of Diagnosis May Increase Risk of Disability
According to a new study, people who are overweight with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more when diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) have an increased risk of disability. The onset of disability was also accelerated for people with a BMI of 30 or more. Experts note that...
MedicalXpress
Afternoon or evening physical activity is linked to reduced insulin resistance, better control of blood sugar
A new study published in Diabetologia finds that afternoon or evening physical activity is associated with reduced insulin resistance (and thus better blood sugar control) when compared with an even distribution of physical activity through the day. Morning physical activity offered no advantages, concluded the study by Dr. Jeroen van der Velde and colleagues at Department of Clinical Epidemiology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, the Netherlands.
MedicalXpress
Social vulnerabilities linked to cardiometabolic risk during pregnancy
Social vulnerabilities, such as living in poverty, living in a single parent household, not having a car or being described as a minority, were linked to increased cardiometabolic risk during pregnancy, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
