Related
Florida, Gulf Coast see record freezing temperatures from cold front
Cold weather and snow are forecast across the eastern Great Lakes and interior Northeast regions through Friday as record warmth comes to an end over the Northwest.
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather Brings Winter Wildfire, Burn Flows to Western US
Winter wildfires and burn flows are a possibility in the Western US as long as the winter weather lasts. Once a wildfire has been put out, the threat remains. Another risk associated with winter storms is the potential for sudden and fatal debris flows in nearby communities due to burn scars left over from the massive summer fires.
NHC now tracking 2 tropical waves off Florida, US. Hurricane Martin grows even larger
The National Hurricane Center is now tracking four systems in the Atlantic basin, including two tropical waves off the southeastern coast of the U.S. The tropical wave closest to Florida currently has a 30 percent chance for development over the next five days. AccuWeather forecasters noted that areas from the Caribbean to the southwestern...
A new tropical storm may rapidly develop in the Gulf of Mexico
An area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that AccuWeather meteorologists have been concerned about since last week may evolve into a tropical depression and storm as early as Wednesday. As Hurricane Julia was closing in on Central America late last week, AccuWeather meteorologists warned that leftover...
Tampa Bay Times
Hurricane season isn’t over yet: Forecasters watch 2 tropical storms
The final month of this year’s hurricane season is off to a busy start as forecasters were watching two tropical storms on Tuesday. Tropical Storm Lisa formed on Monday and forecasters expected it to strengthen into a hurricane before hitting Central America on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Martin formed...
Tropical Depression Twelve Forming In The Atlantic
People are still dealing with the fallout of Hurricane Ian, but now a new storm is forming in the Atlantic. If we are lucky though, this storm will be much smaller and far more short-lived than Hurricane Ian. This tropical depression is known as Tropical Depression Twelve which formed on October 4th. It is, around the time of this particular writing, about four hundred fifty miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the central Atlantic. The depression has wind of thirty-five miles per hour and it is currently moving northwest at a rate of around twelve miles per hour in a constant motion. The system is expected to dissipate by Thursday night. If it becomes an actual storm and grows in strength, the National Hurricane Center will name the storm Julia.
WDSU
Tropical Depression 13 forecast to become a tropical storm Friday
The WDSU Weather team is tracking a tropical depression in the Caribbean. There are no direct threats to us. Depression 13 formed Thursday night near the ABC Islands and the NE Coast of Venezuela. It is now moving west at 15 mph. Max winds are at 35 mph. It is...
Tropical Storm Lisa Projected to Become Hurricane, Make Landfall Wednesday
This storm quickly formed over the last few days, and now it aims for landfall.
Hurricane Roslyn to Cause Heavy Rains in Texas, Southern States: What to Know
Although Hurricane Roslyn will no longer be a trackable entity soon, remnants of the storm will be moving from the Pacific to slam Texas and other southern states with heavy rain and other severe weather this upcoming week. According to Fox Weather, Hurricane Roslyn’s first rains will kick off on...
Forecasters Predict Tropical Storm Lisa to Slam Gulf of Mexico Soon
As it becomes the 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, it has been reported that Tropical Storm Lisa is predicted to make its way to parts of Central America later this week as potentially a hurricane. FOX Weather reports that Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the...
Forecasters watch 2 tropical storms, one expected to make landfall in Honduras
Forecasters were watching three systems in the Atlantic Wednesday: Tropical Storm Lisa, Tropical Storm Martin and a disturbance in the southwest Atlantic. Tropical Storm Lisa was approaching the Bay Islands of Honduras Wednesday morning. Tropical Storm Martin was strengthening in the middle of the Atlantic, but does not pose a...
Tampa Bay Times
Hurricane forecasters give system in Caribbean a high chance of formation
Forecasters say chances have increased for a disturbance in the eastern Caribbean to form into a tropical depression in the next five days. The National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. advisory Friday that an area of low pressure is producing showers and thunderstorms across several hundred miles, starting at the Windward Islands and extending to the west-northwest.
NOLA.com
Hurricane Lisa forms in Caribbean, expected to enter Gulf of Mexico: See path
Hurricane Lisa formed in the Caribbean early Wednesday and is expected to head into the Gulf of Mexico after making landfall in Belize, forecasters said. It does not pose a threat to Louisiana on its current track. In the Atlantic, Hurricane Martin also formed. Plus, there's a third disturbance that's...
natureworldnews.com
Atmospheric River to Blanket the Pacific Northwest, Gulf Coast System Weakens in the South [NWS]
Weather systems are lingering over several regions in the United States in recent days. While the Gulf Coast system is weakening over the South US, an atmospheric river is set to hit the Pacific Northwest and a Gulf of Alaska storm could affect the 49th state, according to US weather authorities.
How high was Hurricane Ian’s storm surge? These scientists hunt down the answer
The first thing James Fountain looks at in a hurricane-ravaged building is the ceiling fans.
New York, East Coast in Sights of Looming Tropical Storm Development
If activity redevelops near the center, "the system is likely to become a tropical depression tonight or [Tuesday] morning."
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak
At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Depression to Come Within a Few Days in Gulf of Mexico
The National Hurricane Center just reported a possible tropical depression in the next two days or so as strengthening system has been identified and a tropical storm has managed to gain some strength on Wednesday. According to Naples Daily News, chances of tropical development increased to 60 percent over the...
Hurricane Julia Forms in Caribbean Sea, Latest Landfall Projection
Julia comes just 10 days after the deadly Hurricane Ian slammed the Florida coast, taking more than 100 lives.
Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in western Mexico
After blossoming throughout the weekend into a strong Category 3 hurricane, Roslyn made landfall on Mexico Sunday morning, with the storm expected to bring heavy rain and damaging winds. Roslyn evolved into a Category 4 storm on Saturday before being downgraded to Category 3 for its landfall at approximately 5:20...
