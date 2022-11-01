ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

Winter Weather Brings Winter Wildfire, Burn Flows to Western US

Winter wildfires and burn flows are a possibility in the Western US as long as the winter weather lasts. Once a wildfire has been put out, the threat remains. Another risk associated with winter storms is the potential for sudden and fatal debris flows in nearby communities due to burn scars left over from the massive summer fires.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

A new tropical storm may rapidly develop in the Gulf of Mexico

An area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that AccuWeather meteorologists have been concerned about since last week may evolve into a tropical depression and storm as early as Wednesday. As Hurricane Julia was closing in on Central America late last week, AccuWeather meteorologists warned that leftover...
TEXAS STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane season isn’t over yet: Forecasters watch 2 tropical storms

The final month of this year’s hurricane season is off to a busy start as forecasters were watching two tropical storms on Tuesday. Tropical Storm Lisa formed on Monday and forecasters expected it to strengthen into a hurricane before hitting Central America on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Martin formed...
FLORIDA STATE
Tyler Mc.

Tropical Depression Twelve Forming In The Atlantic

People are still dealing with the fallout of Hurricane Ian, but now a new storm is forming in the Atlantic. If we are lucky though, this storm will be much smaller and far more short-lived than Hurricane Ian. This tropical depression is known as Tropical Depression Twelve which formed on October 4th. It is, around the time of this particular writing, about four hundred fifty miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the central Atlantic. The depression has wind of thirty-five miles per hour and it is currently moving northwest at a rate of around twelve miles per hour in a constant motion. The system is expected to dissipate by Thursday night. If it becomes an actual storm and grows in strength, the National Hurricane Center will name the storm Julia.
WDSU

Tropical Depression 13 forecast to become a tropical storm Friday

The WDSU Weather team is tracking a tropical depression in the Caribbean. There are no direct threats to us. Depression 13 formed Thursday night near the ABC Islands and the NE Coast of Venezuela. It is now moving west at 15 mph. Max winds are at 35 mph. It is...
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters give system in Caribbean a high chance of formation

Forecasters say chances have increased for a disturbance in the eastern Caribbean to form into a tropical depression in the next five days. The National Hurricane Center said in its 2 p.m. advisory Friday that an area of low pressure is producing showers and thunderstorms across several hundred miles, starting at the Windward Islands and extending to the west-northwest.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Depression to Come Within a Few Days in Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center just reported a possible tropical depression in the next two days or so as strengthening system has been identified and a tropical storm has managed to gain some strength on Wednesday. According to Naples Daily News, chances of tropical development increased to 60 percent over the...
AccuWeather

Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in western Mexico

After blossoming throughout the weekend into a strong Category 3 hurricane, Roslyn made landfall on Mexico Sunday morning, with the storm expected to bring heavy rain and damaging winds. Roslyn evolved into a Category 4 storm on Saturday before being downgraded to Category 3 for its landfall at approximately 5:20...
TEXAS STATE

