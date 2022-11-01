Read full article on original website
Jerry Lee Lewis' Final Photo Shows Legend in Ill Health While Visiting With Kris Kristofferson
Following the death of Jerry Lee Lewis, many of the music legend's fans are reflecting in his final Instagram photo. The picture shows Lewis, who was in ill health at the time, during a visit with fellow music icon Kris Kristofferson. In the photo, which we've shared below, Lewis is seen in bed while Kristofferson stands beside him.
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Are ‘Pretty Much Inseparable’
Country music superstar Reba McEntire has been dating actor Rex Linn for more than a few years now. And, according to the couple, the pair is “pretty much inseparable.”. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Reba McEntire discussed her history with Rex Linn. And the magic that makes the famous couple’s relationship work. According to McEntire she and Linn have known each other since the 1990s after working on various projects together. However, the couple never took things to the next level until they truly got to know each other’s eccentricities. Getting to know each other’s quirks has helped the couple thrive, McEntire tells the outlet.
CMA Awards 2005: Miranda Lambert Literally Sets The Stage On Fire With Debut CMA Performance Of “Kerosene”
With the CMA’s right around the corner, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the greatest moments on the show throughout the years. From Alan Jackson’s 1999 protest performance of “Choices”, to Waylon Jennings’ 1975 acceptance speech, to Sturgill Simpson’s iconic busking performance outside of Bridgestone Arena and plenty more, we’ve seen wild stuff happen since the shows inception in 1967.
Reba McEntire Reveals How She and Boyfriend Rex Linn Bonded During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, are spending a lot of time together these days. They are both part of the new season of Big Sky, and they also have a new Lifetime movie on the way. They grew even closer during the pandemic. The 67-year-old talked to People about how distance between them actually made their bond stronger.
Miranda Lambert Reveals the One Song That Should Have Been a Single
For many artists, having a record deal is a give-and-take relationship. The label gives musicians funding and pushes their music to the masses. However, labels have a long history of taking creative control from artists which comes in many forms. For instance, some labels will tell a musician which songs will be singles and which will remain album cuts. Miranda Lambert has experienced this more than once.
Reba McEntire shares how she was able to raise her son not to be a 'spoiled brat'
Reba McEntire recently opened up about raising son Shelby not to be spoiled and how having him changed her perspective on life and made her less selfish.
Gregg Philbin, REO Speedwagon Legend, Has Died
Gregg Philbin, the former REO Speedwagon bassist, died earlier this week, the band announced. Philbin was the group's second bassist and appeared on their first six studio albums. He was also the bassist on their first major success, the 1977 live double album, Live: You Get What You Pay For.
Fans Think Miranda Lambert ‘Hit the Jackpot’ With Brendan McLoughlin in the Singer’s Birthday Post for Her Husband
Some country music fans think singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert 'hit the jackpot' by marrying her husband Brendan McLoughlin.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Treats Her to a Homemade Meal Amid Vegas Residency
In between concerts for the country singer's Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin made them a homemade meal.
Behind The Band Name: REO Speedwagon
Founding an enduring rock outfit is a finicky endeavor. You need just the right recipe or things will quickly begin to falter—great songs, great musicians, and a great band name. Typically, the first two are cultivated first. You actually need to be able to play together before you can dub yourself a band. But, eventually, every fledgling rock group has to face the age-old question— “yeah, but what are we gonna be called?”
James Hetfield Pays Tribute To 'Stranger Things' With His Halloween Costume
"Eddie Munsons says Happy Halloween."
Huey Lewis and the News Sells Catalog to Primary Wave for $20 Million (EXCLUSIVE)
Primary Wave Music continues its steady stream of acquisitions, announcing today a partnership with multi-platinum rock act Huey Lewis and The News. The deal, which sources tell Variety is for around $20 million, encompasses the band’s entire commercially released music catalog from inception through 1994, the period of its biggest hits. Included in the partnership are such hits as “Heart of Rock & Roll,” “Hip to Be Square,” “Workin’ For a Livin’,” and more. Also included in the deal is the band’s 1985 single “The Power of Love.” Written for the blockbuster film “Back to the Future,” the song became the band’s...
Motley Crue Announces John 5 Will Replace Mick Mars
Motley Crue has announced that guitarist John 5 will replace Mick Mars in the band's touring lineup. "While change is never easy, we accept Mick's decision to retire from the band due to the challenges with his health," Motley Crue wrote in a statement. "No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick's shoes, so we are grateful that our good friend John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward." Mars, a co-founding member who had been in the group for 41 years, recently announced he was retiring from touring "due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis."
Brantley Gilbert's Song With Blake Shelton, Vince Gill 'Just Isn’t Enough'
Brantley Gilbert made a big announcement this week, but "one song just isn’t enough..." Here's what he has planned.
Cinema dates announced for unseen Neil Young documentary Harvest Time
Harvest Time comes to cinemas in December to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Neil Young's classic album Harvest
Motley Crue Officially Name John 5 as New Touring Guitarist, Release Statement
The rumors were true and now Motley Crue have officially announced that Mick Mars is retiring from the band, while also naming John 5 as their new guitarist. The 71-year-old Mars, an original member, has served as Motley Crue’s lead guitarist since their formation in 1981, with singers Vince Neil and his one-time replacement John Corabi having contributed additional guitar on occasion. It’s one of the most significant lineup changes in the band’s history, as they’ve long prided themselves on still touting the original four members at such a late stage in their career.
Sheryl Crow Recalls Getting ‘Disgusting’ Human Feces Thrown at Her During Woodstock ‘99 Performance: ‘It Was So Disturbing’
A real s—t show? Sheryl Crow got candid about her experience at Woodstock ‘99 — and the incident that made her leave the infamous music festival. "It was debauched from the beginning because we were on the first day. You could look out and see girls who were topless on guys' shoulders, trying to get […]
Want to see Taylor Swift or Elton John in Colorado? It'll cost you
Concertgoers hoping to catch some of the biggest musicians coming to Colorado might have to shell out hundreds of dollars for the occasion. An analysis of ticket prices for upcoming Colorado shows found that Elton John and Taylor Swift fans will be paying the steepest, three-digit prices, while Snoop Dogg and Nathaniel Rateliff fans can still nab a seat for under $100.
Reba McEntire, Katy Perry, The Black Keys and More to Perform at 2022 CMA Awards
Reba McEntire, Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry, The Black Keys, and Luke Combs are just a handful of the artists lined up to perform at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Nov. 9. Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the CMA Awards will air live from The Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with reigning Entertainer of the Year winner Luke Combs set to perform his new single “The Kind of Love We Make,” off his most recent album Growin’ Up.
