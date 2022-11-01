Over 30 years after they brought then-up-and-comers Nirvana on the road for the Blood Sugar Sex Magik tour, Red Hot Chili Peppers performed a cover of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” during a benefit concert for the Silverlake Conservatory of Music over the weekend. The epic rock crossover marks the first time the band has performed the iconic single all together, with guitarist John Frusciante having covered it on his own in the past. Leading the band through the first verse with his face obstructed by a neon fishnet shirt, Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis threw it to Frusciante for the...

3 DAYS AGO