Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
American Songwriter

Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again

Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...
guitar.com

Billie Eilish to those who call her music ‘depressing’: “Have you listened to the Beatles?”

Billie Eilish has addressed those who think her music is ‘depressing’ saying it’s not dissimilar to the woeful tunes written by the Beatles. Eilish was speaking in an episode of the upcoming Origins, the Audible series which explores the beginnings of artists from Doja Cat to King Princess to Flying Lotus. The entire season is due out next month (17 November).
Rolling Stone

Red Hot Chili Peppers Deliver Rock Crossover Performance of Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

Over 30 years after they brought then-up-and-comers Nirvana on the road for the Blood Sugar Sex Magik tour, Red Hot Chili Peppers performed a cover of “Smells Like Teen Spirit” during a benefit concert for the Silverlake Conservatory of Music over the weekend. The epic rock crossover marks the first time the band has performed the iconic single all together, with guitarist John Frusciante having covered it on his own in the past. Leading the band through the first verse with his face obstructed by a neon fishnet shirt, Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis threw it to Frusciante for the...
HeySoCal

Classic punk drummer D.H. Peligro dies at LA home

A coroner’s examination is expected to be performed in the next day or two to determine the cause of death for ex-Dead Kennedys and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer D.H. Peligro, who possibly died from head trauma in an accidental fall at his Los Angeles home, authorities said Sunday.
