Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

Yes, Minnesota employers must pay you for time you need to vote

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — In most communities across Minnesota, polls for the 2022 midterm elections will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. If you didn't vote early and need to go to your polling place on election day, Minnesota law requires employers to pay for the time you need to vote if it falls within your scheduled work time.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
MINNESOTA STATE
bulletin-news.com

Minnesota is envy of the nation still with room to grow, says Walz

At the start of the COVID-19 epidemic in March 2020, Governor Tim Walz ordered Minnesotans to stay at home, but George Floyd was killed by police just 62 days later. Following the uprising, a Minneapolis police station was set on fire. Walz imposed a statewide mask requirement for indoor venues...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Steve Simon vs Kim Crockett in secretary of state race

MINNEAPOLIS — The outcome of the 2020 election looms large in the current race for Minnesota Secretary of State. Two-term incumbent Democrat Steve Simon says he's proud of how the state's election workers and voters pulled together in the midst of a pandemic to lead the nation in turnout for the third time in a row.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a gap in northern Minnesota

Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota. The two had had worked for years at the Mesabi Tribune. Burnes served as the paper’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Third party candidate death adds new layer in close Minnesota congressional race

Northfield, Minn. -- The death of a third-party candidate in Minnesota's Second Congressional District adds a new layer in the hotly contested rematch between DFL incumbent U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner.Legal Marijuana Now candidate Paula Overby died in early October and remains on the ballot this fall so voters can technically still choose her at the polls. Right Now USA, a Super PAC that has supported Republican candidates, is encouraging voters to do just that: asking voters in paid advertisements to "honor her contributions to the grassroots cannabis movement." The ad says, "Vote Paula Overby in loving memory." The DFL paying...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Sherif Hutchinson to give up 30 days of pay

Nearly a year after he crashed a Hennepin County squad car near Alexandria while under the influence of alcohol, Sheriff Dave Hutchinson is facing more consequences, this time from the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners. At a Tuesday meeting, the board approved a 30-day suspension of Hutchinson's pay. Because Hutchinson's...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Hennepin County works to expose lead in homes

MINNEAPOLIS — Alta Manuel has lived in her home built in 1958 for 30 years. She has seen her kids grow up there, and now, she's helping out with five grandkids and four great-grandkids. She wants to know for sure if her house is safe from lead. "I've got...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

New police chiefs in Minneapolis, St. Paul will navigate unique challenges

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities are navigating a new era of policing -- together. On Thursday, the Minneapolis City Council unanimously confirmed Brian O'Hara as the next police chief, putting its faith in an external candidate from Newark, New Jersey, to remake the police department after the murder of George Floyd. O'Hara is the first chief hired from outside MPD in nearly two decades.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Statewide Alert Issued for Missing Minnesota Man

Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota BCA has issued a statewide missing person alert for a man last seen in the Duluth area. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Lucas Dudden was last seen in Carlton on October 25. A bulletin says his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Out-of-state money flows to Minnesota as governs race tightens

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – With one week left until the election, national groups are pouring money into Minnesota as polls suggest the race for governor is tightening.  Real Clear Politics identifies the match-up between DFL incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen as a "toss-up" with its averages of polling data showing Walz leading by 2.5 percentage points. Other election analysts predict the contest will be a likely victory for Walz.  Still, the Republican Governors Association last week donated $750,000 to a local political fund, campaign finance records show, and the money is going toward an attack ad against Walz that falsely claims...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Brian O'Hara approved as new Minneapolis police chief

MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday morning the Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved Mayor Jacob Frey's nomination to have Brian O'Hara lead the city's police department. Frey nominated O'Hara for the police chief position back in September after a nationwide search began earlier this year. In January, Medaria Arradondo retired from the Minneapolis police chief position and Interim Chief Amela Huffman has been in the role since.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

GOP candidate for Minnesota governor outlines plan to make abortion ‘less prominent’ in society

(WKBT) — The Republican candidate for Minnesota governor says his plan on abortion can create positive changes in the state. Dr. Scott Jensen is running against DFL incumbent Tim Walz. The Minnesota constitution lists abortion as a legal process. Jensen says he’s not looking to change that. As a pro-life doctor, Jensen said Tuesday he and running mate Matt Birk...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE 11

