wglc.net
Repeat offender kicks cop in the groin, again
A Chicago man was recently released from prison after being arrested for punching a woman in the face and kicking a cop in the groin. Six days lafter his parole, he was arrested again for punching a woman in the face and kicking a cop in the groin. Both the woman and the cop are fine. The man was charged with felony aggravated battery of a peace officer and misdemeanor battery.
Chicago police officers pack courtroom at hearing for suspect in shooting of Officer Danny Golden
Injured Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden was escorted home in a massive police convoy that stretched from downtown to the South Side.
Cops: ‘Hood CNN’ reporter’s murder solved but no prosecution
CHICAGO — (AP) — The 2018 killing of “ZackTV," a trailblazer in a perilous genre of gangland reporting he called "‘hood CNN,” seemed destined to go unsolved, even though gunmen attacked him on a downtown Chicago street lined with surveillance cameras. Police never announced arrests...
Police warn of scammer using popular rapper's name for donations
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker first told you about a scammer and his elaborate con in back in April, using a popular Chicago rapper's name and a community organization.Now, Chicago police are officially warning you to be on the lookout for the guy.In April, you met the Cole sisters, who lost tens of thousands of dollars to a man they knew as Jeffrey Washington. They met him outside their banks on 83rd Street.He offered to pay their cell phone bill and mortgages in return for a cash donation to help CEDA, an organization that helps low income...
‘I made you suffer’: Chicago man charged with murder of missing pregnant girlfriend
CHICAGO — A man has been charged with the murder of his pregnant girlfriend who had been missing since last month. Yaer Shen, 46, is facing one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of intentional homicide of an unborn child and one felony count of concealing homicidal death. Shen was arrested Tuesday at […]
Off-duty CPD officer found not guilty of allegedly firing gun at Evergreen Park carjacking suspects
Prosecutors previously said the officer fired her gun at a group who stole her car, but the group had not displayed a firearm or threatened her prior to the incident.
CPD warns of thieves smashing into businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crime CBS 2 first told you about on Monday is happening over and over again across the northwest side. Earlier this week, CBS 2 showed video of thieves throwing a brick through the glass front door of a pizza shop, then making off with a safe.Chicago police are warning that the same thing has happened at least eight other times at businesses stretching from Niles to Jefferson Park.Each time, the burglars use a brick or large rock to smash their way in, then, drive off in a gray Dodge Charger. If you have any information, you're asked to call police.
Charges announced in multi-state retail theft ring bust
JOLIET, Ill. — Ten individuals have been charged with a range of felonies following a yearlong undercover investigation across multiple states. The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office announced the charges today which came nearly one month after multiple search warrants were executed on October 6, 2022 in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook, and three locations […]
ABC7 Chicago
Judge reduces bail for pregnant Chicago woman accused of killing baby's dad after baby shower
CHICAGO -- A Cook County judge on Thursday reduced bail for a pregnant woman charged with first-degree murder so she won't have to give birth behind bars. The decision got no argument from prosecutors, even though just last week they asked a different judge to hold Keshia Golden without bail.
University of Chicago Investigating After Several Students Say Their Drinks Were Spiked
The University of Chicago has received multiple reports in which undergraduates say they suspect their drinks were spiked at parties. Since September, the University has received seven different complaints from students that say these incidents occurred at parties. In one case, an undergraduate student reported that they were likely sexually...
Man stabbed in domestic incident in South Shore
CHICAGO — A man was stabbed by a known individual inside of a home on the city’s South Shore neighborhood early Thursday morning. The 28-year-old man sustained a stab wound during a physical altercation with a known individual at the 2000 block of East 75th Street around 3:30 a.m. The man was transported to the […]
Human remains found in Chicago neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Human remains have been found in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.Chicago police said the remains were discovered Wednesday morning at Washington about a block west of Cicero. The medical examiner is doing an autopsy on Thursday.Police detectives are conducting a death investigation but have not released much information on the case.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in Fernwood shooting
CHICAGO - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in the Fernwood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. Corey Monegain, 25, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old man on Oct. 14 in the 10200 block of South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police. Monegain was arrested...
fox32chicago.com
Lawyers for accused cop killers want to question former CPD Superintendent Garry McCarthy
CHICAGO - Lawyers for three men charged in the decade-old murder of a Chicago police officer want to put former CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy on the witness stand to answer questions about the monthslong dragnet that led to the trio’s arrests. A trove of 35,000 pages of emails recently...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with threatening to 'mutilate and kill' Darren Bailey
CHICAGO - Prosecutors say anger over a political television ad at a bar led a Chicago man to send Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to mutilate and kill him and his family — a threat that also prompted a lockdown of schools associated with the state senator and his family.
Family Secrets mobster moved to halfway house after serving time for murder linked to Chicago Outfit
Chicago mobster Paul Schiro has been moved to a halfway house after serving time for the 1986 murder of Arizona businessman Emil Vaci, whom Outfit bosses had feared was cooperating with law enforcement in a casino death case.
Darren Bailey Responds After Man Charged With Sending Him Voicemail Death Threat
Darren Bailey has issued a statement response after a Chicago man was charged with allegedly sending the Republican gubernatorial candidate a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" him. In a statement to NBC Chicago, Bailey implored the state to come together to "fight for the safety and prosperity of every...
Suspects displayed gun, robbed Skokie bank: FBI
SKOKIE, Ill. - The FBI is searching for two suspects wanted for robbing a bank in Skokie Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:07 p.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America located at 9553 Skokie Blvd. The two suspects verbally demanded funds and displayed a gun.
cwbchicago.com
CPD sergeant found not guilty of shooting at thieves who stole her car
A veteran Chicago police sergeant has been found not guilty of recklessly discharging her firearm by allegedly shooting at juveniles who stole her SUV during an off-duty incident in suburban Evergreen Park. Judge Steven Rosenblum made the not guilty finding after a short bench trial on Tuesday, according to court...
Independent Monitor Overseeing Chicago Police Consent Decree Notes Staffing Issues Raised by Ousted Reform Chief
The attorney charged with monitoring reform in the Chicago Police Department has pointedly noted how departmental staffing is affecting those reform efforts. It’s a concern which was also raised this summer by the chief of CPD’s Office of Constitutional Policing and Reform. He was fired the next day.
NBC Chicago
