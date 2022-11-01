Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Cardinals: Three Free Agent Targets this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have roster holes to fill before the 2023 season. Here are three free agents John Mozeliak and company should consider signing. The 2023 St. Louis Cardinals are going to have fresh faces on and off the field. Gone are franchise favorites Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, as they officially retire after the season. The Cardinals, by all accounts, have not discussed resigning 2023 free agents Jose Quintana or Corey Dickerson.
2022 Gold Glove Awards announced, Yankees catcher, infielder win Mets get none
The 2022 Gold Glove Awards are here. Below are the winners, updated as they are announced:. - Mets talking offseason trades | Angels’ Shohei Ohtani update. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription. Bridget Hyland may...
Yardbarker
Cubs Left Fielder Ian Happ Wins NL Gold Glove
Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ won his first Gold Glove, Rawlings announced Tuesday. Happ, who led NL left fielders in defensive runs saved (13) this season, according to FanGraphs, beat out David Peralta and Christian Yelich. Peralta split the season between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays, while Yelich is with the Milwaukee Brewers. Peralta (2019) and Yelich (2014) have previously won the award.
White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff
As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff. "The only specifics I can get into today are about those individuals who we are certain will be on his staff," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Ethan Katz and Curt Hassler will return in their previous roles. And we're pleased to also share with you that Charlie Montoyo will be joining Pedro's staff as his bench coach."
Ex-Red Sox Kyle Schwarber Destroys Home Run In World Series Game 3
Former Boston Red Sox and current Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber already has some memorable home runs this postseason. The 29-year-old can add another to the list. The left-handed hitting Schwarber continued a home run derby of sorts for the Phillies in the bottom of the fifth inning in Game...
Ian Happ in Exclusive Company in Cubs History With Gold Glove Honor
Happ in exclusive company in Cubs history with Gold Glove originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As a shortstop who was “obsessed” with watching Omar Vizquel defensive highlights, Ian Happ dreamed during his youth of winning a Gold Glove in the big leagues one day. So, what would...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Ofrenda For Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Maury Wills & Mike Brito Placed At Dodger Stadium
A Los Angeles Dodgers ofrenda was set up at Dodger Stadium to pay tribute to the late Mike Brito, Tommy Lasorda, Vin Scully and Maury Wills, among others with ties to the organization in recognition of Día de Los Muertos. All but Lasorda passed away this year. The Hall...
theScore
Report: White Sox to hire Pedro Grifol as next manager
The Chicago White Sox are expected to hire Pedro Grifol as their next manager, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney. An announcement from the White Sox is expected to come later this week. Grifol has been with the Kansas City Royals since 2013, serving as the team's bench coach last season.
KFVS12
Cardinals’ Arenado wins 10th straight Gold Glove Award
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado won his 10th straight Rawlings Gold Glove Award. According to a release from MLB, the 31 year old became the fourth infielder in AL/NL history to win 10 consecutive Gold Gloves in the same position, joining former Cardinals Ozzie Smith (13) and Keith Hernandez (11) and Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson (16).
Ian Happ Wins First Career Gold Glove Award
Chicago Cubs leftfielder Ian Happ won the first Rawlings Gold Glove of his career.
theScore
White Sox manager Grifol uncertain about Abreu's future
New Chicago White Sox skipper Pedro Grifol isn't sure if first baseman Jose Abreu will return to the team next season. "I think all 30 managers want to see Jose Abreu in their lineup ... but again, we have to sit down and see how this roster shakes out ... and see where we go from there," Grifol said Thursday when asked if he would like to see the longtime White Sox slugger in his managerial future, according to NBC Sports Chicago.
Sporting News
Kyle Schwarber home runs by the numbers: Breaking down every Schwarbomb from Phillies slugger's 2022 postseason
If you come for The Swing King, you best not miss. Kyle Schwarber's 2022 season was a year defined by its extremes. More often than not, a Schwarber plate appearance ended in one of three ways: he was either going yard (as he did an NL-leading 46 times), taking first after a walk (86 times), or headed back to the dugout after a strikeout (and MLB-high 200 times).
The Chicago White Sox get a new perspective by hiring Pedro Grifol
The Chicago White Sox have a new manager and he has no prior ties to the organization. The White Sox tabbed Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to lead the team out of the disaster that was Tony La Russa’s second tenure running the clubhouse. He is the first manager hired with no prior connection to the franchise since 1992 when the Sox tabbed Gene Lamont.
Yardbarker
On This Day in History: Cubs Introduce Joe Maddon as Manager
Joe Maddon took the Tampa Bay Rays from worst to first. Joining a Chicago Cubs teams that finished last-place in 2014, it took one season at the helm for Maddon to vault into the playoffs and to 97 wins. On Nov. 3, 2014, the Cubs introduced Maddon as their new...
Yardbarker
Happy Anniversary Cubs Fans! Relive the 2016 World Series Game 7
November 2, 2016 may go down as the best day in Cubs history for fans. The Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians, in Cleveland to seal the first World Series in franchise history 108 years. The game was a roller coaster of emotions that included a two run wild pitch, multiple comebacks, four home runs, and career defining moments.
Cubs Season in Review: Rowan Wick
The Chicago Cubs relied heavily upon players with little Major League experience in 2022, Rowan Wick was one of them.
