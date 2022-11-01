ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OC Health Care Agency Issues Public Health Emergency Declaration and County Local State of Emergency

By Saskia Kennedy
fullertonobserver.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
fullertonobserver.com

Parks Jr. High Celebrated Its 50th Anniversary

The celebration that took place on October 27 was highlighted with duets, choral, and orchestral performances by students that thrilled the audience. Also featured were speeches by Aaruni Thakur (Fullerton School Board member), Larry Beaver (retired Parks Jr. High Principal), Irene Landsberg (one of the original teachers), and a special guest appearance from D. Russell Parks’ son and grandchildren.
FULLERTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy