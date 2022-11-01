Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma state superintendent candidate Jena Nelson introduces education plan days before election
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Democratic candidate for Oklahoma state superintendent introduced a new education plan Friday, just four days before the midterm election. Nelson's plan is broken down into five categories: School culture, student achievement, funding, state testing and what she calls trauma-informed classroom education. Pieces of Nelson's plan,...
kosu.org
Oklahoma Elections: Governor, State Superintendent, Oklahoma County DA and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the race for governor between incumbent Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, the election for State Superintendent between Ryan Walters and Jena Nelson and the races for all U.S. Senate and House seats.
Poll: Oklahoma's State Superintendent Race Virtually A Tie
The race to become Oklahoma's next state superintendent is neck-and-neck according to a poll done exclusively for News 9 / News On 6. Republican State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters holds the slimmest of leads over former Oklahoma Teacher of the Year and Democrat Jena Nelson, 45.7 percent to 45.4 percent, according to the poll released Thursday by SoonerPoll.
Oklahoma Daily
2 candidates face Republican incumbent Kevin Hern to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District
Republican incumbent Kevin Hern, Democrat Adam Martin and Independent Evelyn Rogers will compete for the U.S. House of Representatives for Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District seat during the Nov. 8 election. Kevin Hern (R) The OU Daily attempted to contact Hern three times through phone calls but could not reach...
Oklahoma's school enrollment practices a hot topic in the governor's race
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma has some of the best open enrollment practices nationwide, according to a report released Thursday. Reason Foundation, which conducts nonpartisan public policy research, found Oklahoma was one of only five states that have implemented four out of five best practices that allow students to transfer to public schools outside of their assigned school district or zone boundaries.
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker working on new legislation to keep state on daylight saving time
OKLAHOMA CITY — As most of the country prepares to set their clocks back an hour, an Oklahoma lawmaker called on the state to stay on daylight saving time. Oklahoma state Sen. Blake "Cowboy" Stephens, R-Tahlequah, failed to pass legislation last session to do this. But he is working on another piece of legislation that he argued is good for the state.
Oklahoma Isn’t As Politically Red As People Think
Every time the elections come around, especially the national elections, Oklahoma makes a name for itself as the "reddest state in the nation," but that's not the long and short of it. Sure, with the exception of President Johnson in 1964, Oklahoma has voted for every Republican presidential nominee since...
Oklahoma Daily
State elections loom as Oklahoma educators face teacher shortage
Motivational posters cover the walls of PJ Siharath's classroom, a space where books and open curriculum foster curiosity and creativity and where students are taught how to be the next generation of civil leaders. Teachers like Siharath are still adjusting to the post-pandemic classroom, all while facing recent legislation that...
News On 6
Poll: Hofmeister Maintains Small Lead In Final Days Before Oklahoma General Election
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister still holds a lead over incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt less than a week before the Oklahoma general election, according to a poll commissioned exclusively for News 9 / News On 6. Hofmeister, a Democrat, holds a 48.2 percent to 44.9 percent lead over the Republican Stitt....
Hofmeister greets supporters in statewide tour, pushes back against attack ads
TULSA, Okla. — State Superintendent of Public Education and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister kept her schedule packed on the first day of early voting Tuesday, while pushing back against recent campaign rallies held and attack ads produced by her opponent’s campaign. Hofmeister’s ‘Hometown Tour’ Tuesday included stops...
KTEN.com
Task force issues makes recommendations to support Oklahoma mothers
(KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has received final recommendations from the Helping Every Life and Parent task force. Stitt created the group through an executive order in July after the state banned all abortion procedures except in cases of rape, incest, or danger to a mother's health. The...
readfrontier.org
At campaign stops in rural Oklahoma, voters quiz Stitt over school vouchers
During a campaign stop at a coffee shop in the small western Oklahoma town of Seiling, Kevin Stitt was losing his patience as the local newspaper publisher grilled him over private school vouchers. “I’m not cutting expenditures bro,” Stitt said, in response to the publisher’s questions on public school funding....
‘There’s more than enough evidence that Oklahoma did the wrong thing years ago’: Richard Glossip receives his sixth stay of execution
High-profile death row inmate, Richard Glossip has been granted yet another stay of execution in order to give the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals more time to complete its review of a petition for a new hearing.
KXII.com
A look at what’s on the ballot in Oklahoma
Okla. (KXII) -Early voting, which typically begins Thursday through Saturday before Election Day, began Wednesday in Oklahoma, giving voters an extra day to cast their ballot early. And voters are taking advantage of that extra day as Bryan County Election officials say they have been slammed all morning. “Make your...
Longtime Republican Endorses Democrat In Oklahoma Governor Race
"I was a Republican then and I'm a Republican now," says a former Oklahoma congressman endorsing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister.
kgou.org
How Oklahoma counts and certifies votes
If recent history is any indication, upwards of one million Oklahomans will cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 general election. County election officials have started processing tens of thousands of mail-in ballots. Early voting begins today, Wednesday, Nov. 5, and runs through Saturday. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.
String of mistakes leaves Oklahoma woman unable to vote in midterms despite thinking she registered to vote
A string of mistakes has left one Oklahoma woman on the sidelines for this election. Despite thinking she’d registered, she won't be able to vote on Tuesday.
Wheat & Cotton Aren’t The Most Profitable Crops In Oklahoma
If you were to drive to every corner in Oklahoma, you'd likely be amazed at how diverse the agriculture is around the state. In Northwest Oklahoma, the most common traditional crop you'll find is wheat. In fact, it's probably the most common crop you'll find throughout all of Oklahoma. But in the Northwest country, you'll also find canola, oats, milo, and rye. The small portion of Oklahoma within the Great Plains, with loamy sandy soil, makes it ideal for growing grains... but grains aren't the big cash crop in this state.
You Decide 2022: Mullin discusses sale of family business, opponent claims post-sale ethics issue
TULSA, Okla. — Before he was elected to Congress, Oklahomans heard the phrase “Hi, I’m Markwayne Mullin with Mullin Plumbing, the Red Rooter” on their screens for years as future Congressman Markwayne Mullin promoted his family’s plumbing business on TV and online. Whether it be...
The state’s most important Civil War battlefield has a new exhibit that puts visitors in the action
It's been five years since the Oklahoma Historical Society and the Friends of Honey Springs put a project together to better tell the story. That effort now fills a room at the Honey Springs Battlefield Museum.
