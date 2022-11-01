ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
kosu.org

Oklahoma Elections: Governor, State Superintendent, Oklahoma County DA and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the race for governor between incumbent Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, the election for State Superintendent between Ryan Walters and Jena Nelson and the races for all U.S. Senate and House seats.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Poll: Oklahoma's State Superintendent Race Virtually A Tie

The race to become Oklahoma's next state superintendent is neck-and-neck according to a poll done exclusively for News 9 / News On 6. Republican State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters holds the slimmest of leads over former Oklahoma Teacher of the Year and Democrat Jena Nelson, 45.7 percent to 45.4 percent, according to the poll released Thursday by SoonerPoll.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Center Square

Oklahoma's school enrollment practices a hot topic in the governor's race

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma has some of the best open enrollment practices nationwide, according to a report released Thursday. Reason Foundation, which conducts nonpartisan public policy research, found Oklahoma was one of only five states that have implemented four out of five best practices that allow students to transfer to public schools outside of their assigned school district or zone boundaries.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Isn’t As Politically Red As People Think

Every time the elections come around, especially the national elections, Oklahoma makes a name for itself as the "reddest state in the nation," but that's not the long and short of it. Sure, with the exception of President Johnson in 1964, Oklahoma has voted for every Republican presidential nominee since...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

State elections loom as Oklahoma educators face teacher shortage

Motivational posters cover the walls of PJ Siharath's classroom, a space where books and open curriculum foster curiosity and creativity and where students are taught how to be the next generation of civil leaders. Teachers like Siharath are still adjusting to the post-pandemic classroom, all while facing recent legislation that...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Task force issues makes recommendations to support Oklahoma mothers

(KTEN) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has received final recommendations from the Helping Every Life and Parent task force. Stitt created the group through an executive order in July after the state banned all abortion procedures except in cases of rape, incest, or danger to a mother's health. The...
OKLAHOMA STATE
readfrontier.org

At campaign stops in rural Oklahoma, voters quiz Stitt over school vouchers

During a campaign stop at a coffee shop in the small western Oklahoma town of Seiling, Kevin Stitt was losing his patience as the local newspaper publisher grilled him over private school vouchers. “I’m not cutting expenditures bro,” Stitt said, in response to the publisher’s questions on public school funding....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

A look at what’s on the ballot in Oklahoma

Okla. (KXII) -Early voting, which typically begins Thursday through Saturday before Election Day, began Wednesday in Oklahoma, giving voters an extra day to cast their ballot early. And voters are taking advantage of that extra day as Bryan County Election officials say they have been slammed all morning. “Make your...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

How Oklahoma counts and certifies votes

If recent history is any indication, upwards of one million Oklahomans will cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 general election. County election officials have started processing tens of thousands of mail-in ballots. Early voting begins today, Wednesday, Nov. 5, and runs through Saturday. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Wheat & Cotton Aren’t The Most Profitable Crops In Oklahoma

If you were to drive to every corner in Oklahoma, you'd likely be amazed at how diverse the agriculture is around the state. In Northwest Oklahoma, the most common traditional crop you'll find is wheat. In fact, it's probably the most common crop you'll find throughout all of Oklahoma. But in the Northwest country, you'll also find canola, oats, milo, and rye. The small portion of Oklahoma within the Great Plains, with loamy sandy soil, makes it ideal for growing grains... but grains aren't the big cash crop in this state.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy