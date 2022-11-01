Read full article on original website
Erik Ten Hag’s Brutally Honest Assessment Of Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United
Erik Ten Hag had plenty to say following Manchester United’s 3-1 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday.
Unpredictability of Darwin Núñez gives Liverpool an extra dimension
The Uruguay forward ruffled Tottenham with a mesmersising display of power and energy to earn Jürgen Klopp’s side a vital win
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle: Miguel Almiron scores again as Magpies thrash Saints to go third in Premier League
Miguel Almiron scored again as Newcastle moved into third place in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's. Almiron's composed finish in the 35th minute - his seventh goal in as many Premier League games - gave Newcastle the lead before substitute Chris Wood (58), Joe Willock (62) and Bruno Guimaraes (90+1) struck in the second half to ensure it was a comfortable afternoon on the south coast for Eddie Howe's side.
PSV Sporting Director Gives Permission For Cody Gakpo To Join Liverpool Over Manchester United
Cody Gakpo and Liverpool could be a match made in heaven according to PSV sporting director Marcel Brands.
Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager admits his side are Premier League title contenders after victory at Chelsea
Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal are competing for the title after their win at Chelsea - but did call for respect towards Manchester City's recent record in English football. Since the start of the season, Arteta has been coy about the Gunners' chances to win the title despite 10 consecutive...
Reporter notebook: Are Manchester United now back under Erik ten Hag?
The changing face of Manchester United stretches beyond Erik ten Hag, so are they finally steering the right course?. In the expansive indoor fitness centre at Carrington, a virtual wall that spells out the session plan features three directives: 'Dominate, intimidate, regenerate.'. The last one is interesting beyond a performance...
Tottenham vs Liverpool: Substance over style for Spurs but it's time for changes at Liverpool, says Jamie Redknapp
There was big drama in the Premier League last weekend for Tottenham and Liverpool, with Spurs fighting back to beat Bournemouth with a late winner before Liverpool were stunned at Anfield by Leeds. And Antonio Conte's side will be bouncing into their Super Sunday clash with Liverpool - live on...
Europa League play-off draw: Manchester United to learn fate, Arsenal wait for last-16 draw in February
With Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Sevilla potential opponents, here's all you need to know as Manchester United await the draw for the Europa League play-offs. The play-off draw only affects the sides who finish second in their Europa League groups, pitting them each against one of the eight teams who finish third in their Champions League groups.
Everton 0-2 Leicester: Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes strikes see Foxes to Premier League victory
Superb strikes from Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes in either half gave Leicester a 2-0 victory against Everton on Saturday Night Football. It was another special goal from the Belgian midfielder, who followed up a sensational effort against Wolves with a similarly sensational effort at Goodison Park. On the stroke...
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal: Gabriel winner sends Gunners back to top of Premier League
Arsenal passed arguably the biggest test of their title credentials to date as Gabriel's goal earned them a 1-0 win away at Chelsea and a return to the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners' Brazilian centre-back touched in Bukayo Saka's corner midway through the second half to earn...
Unai Emery targets winning a trophy and playing in Europe with Aston Villa: 'I want to be here for a long time'
New boss Unai Emery has targeted an end to Aston Villa's trophy drought. The former Arsenal manager wants to win Villa's first silverware in 26 years and take them back into Europe after joining from Villarreal. Emery takes charge for the first time against Manchester United on Sunday having returned...
Sheffield United 5-2 Burnley: Vincent Kompany's side throw away half-time lead in spectacular fashion at Bramall Lane
Burnley suffered a second-half capitulation at Sheffield United as the Championship leaders threw away a half-time lead to be thrashed 5-2 by the Blades for just their second league loss of the season. Vincent Kompany's Clarets led 2-1 at half-time as Manuel Benson scored two goals gifted to him by...
Why Borussia Dortmund's 2014-15 implosion under Jurgen Klopp should worry Liverpool supporters
Almost a decade ago, Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund went from German champions and one of Europe's most-feared sides to barely being able to win a match as the German's seven-year spell at the club came to a shuddering halt - so could things be repeating themselves now at Liverpool?. Heading...
Premier League hits and misses: James Maddison 'ready' for England World Cup place while Erling Haaland rescue act was written in the stars
It was another match-winning performance from James Maddison on Saturday evening. The attacking midfielder drove Leicester forward throughout their 2-0 win against Everton and picked up two brilliant assists. The numbers match up too. He was top in the match for assists (2), shots (8) - seven of which were...
Julen Lopetegui: Wolves appoint former Spain and Real Madrid boss as new head coach
Wolves have appointed former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui as the club's new manager. Lopetegui succeeds Bruno Lage, who was sacked on October 2 after winning just one of his final 15 games in charge. He will begin work on November 14 when he officially takes charge at...
Rugby League World Cup: England record-breaker Tommy Makinson wants team glory
The 31-year-old became the first player to cross the whitewash five times in a Test match for England and equalled the individual point-scoring record with 30 after kicking five goals too as they dispatched Papua New Guinea 46-6 in the quarter-finals in Wigan on Saturday. Makinson was unsurprisingly named player...
Paper Talk: Youri Tielemans - Mikel Arteta asks Arsenal to sign Leicester midfielder
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... Mikel Arteta has requested Arsenal sign Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans in January. Manchester United will let Aaron Wan-Bissaka go 'home' to Crystal Palace if the clubs can agree a loan deal. David Brooks will be invited to join Wales at...
Watford 0-1 Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres earns victory for Sky Blues
Coventry moved clear of the relegation places thanks to a 1-0 win at Watford that ended the Hornets' three-game winning run. A goal from Viktor Gyokeres five minutes into the second half turned out to be just enough on a day when Watford had a goal disallowed as well as seeing Ismaila Sarr miss a golden chance.
Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford: Mathias Jorgensen's stoppage-time own goal saves point for hosts
Nottingham Forest goalscorer Morgan Gibbs-White says they were "cheated out of the three points" after Saturday's last-gasp 2-2 draw with Brentford at the City Ground. Bottom-of-the-league Forest were heading for defeat after Yoane Wissa lobbed Dean Henderson to make it 2-1 with 15 minutes to go until Mathias Jorgensen's chaotic own goal (90+6) saved a point for the hosts in the final minute of stoppage-time.
Blackpool 0-1 Luton: Luke Berry steers Hatters to victory
Luke Berry's first goal since March secured play-off chasing Luton a 1-0 Championship win over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road. The midfielder's 57th-minute strike proved the difference as the struggling Hatters ended a three-game winless run, leaving them two points off the top six. Defeat for the Seasiders was their second...
