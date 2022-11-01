ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Southampton 1-4 Newcastle: Miguel Almiron scores again as Magpies thrash Saints to go third in Premier League

Miguel Almiron scored again as Newcastle moved into third place in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 win over Southampton at St Mary's. Almiron's composed finish in the 35th minute - his seventh goal in as many Premier League games - gave Newcastle the lead before substitute Chris Wood (58), Joe Willock (62) and Bruno Guimaraes (90+1) struck in the second half to ensure it was a comfortable afternoon on the south coast for Eddie Howe's side.
SkySports

Reporter notebook: Are Manchester United now back under Erik ten Hag?

The changing face of Manchester United stretches beyond Erik ten Hag, so are they finally steering the right course?. In the expansive indoor fitness centre at Carrington, a virtual wall that spells out the session plan features three directives: 'Dominate, intimidate, regenerate.'. The last one is interesting beyond a performance...
SkySports

Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal: Gabriel winner sends Gunners back to top of Premier League

Arsenal passed arguably the biggest test of their title credentials to date as Gabriel's goal earned them a 1-0 win away at Chelsea and a return to the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners' Brazilian centre-back touched in Bukayo Saka's corner midway through the second half to earn...
SkySports

Rugby League World Cup: England record-breaker Tommy Makinson wants team glory

The 31-year-old became the first player to cross the whitewash five times in a Test match for England and equalled the individual point-scoring record with 30 after kicking five goals too as they dispatched Papua New Guinea 46-6 in the quarter-finals in Wigan on Saturday. Makinson was unsurprisingly named player...
SkySports

Paper Talk: Youri Tielemans - Mikel Arteta asks Arsenal to sign Leicester midfielder

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers... Mikel Arteta has requested Arsenal sign Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans in January. Manchester United will let Aaron Wan-Bissaka go 'home' to Crystal Palace if the clubs can agree a loan deal. David Brooks will be invited to join Wales at...
SkySports

Watford 0-1 Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres earns victory for Sky Blues

Coventry moved clear of the relegation places thanks to a 1-0 win at Watford that ended the Hornets' three-game winning run. A goal from Viktor Gyokeres five minutes into the second half turned out to be just enough on a day when Watford had a goal disallowed as well as seeing Ismaila Sarr miss a golden chance.
SkySports

Nottingham Forest 2-2 Brentford: Mathias Jorgensen's stoppage-time own goal saves point for hosts

Nottingham Forest goalscorer Morgan Gibbs-White says they were "cheated out of the three points" after Saturday's last-gasp 2-2 draw with Brentford at the City Ground. Bottom-of-the-league Forest were heading for defeat after Yoane Wissa lobbed Dean Henderson to make it 2-1 with 15 minutes to go until Mathias Jorgensen's chaotic own goal (90+6) saved a point for the hosts in the final minute of stoppage-time.
SkySports

Blackpool 0-1 Luton: Luke Berry steers Hatters to victory

Luke Berry's first goal since March secured play-off chasing Luton a 1-0 Championship win over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road. The midfielder's 57th-minute strike proved the difference as the struggling Hatters ended a three-game winless run, leaving them two points off the top six. Defeat for the Seasiders was their second...

