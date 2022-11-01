ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Cable One (CABO) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CABO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $11.53 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $8.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8.56%. A...
Zacks.com

WideOpenWest (WOW) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

WOW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -85.71%. A...
Zacks.com

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

VNT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.80 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.15%. A...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Zacks.com

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

LPI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.53 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -18.84%. A...
Benzinga

Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings

ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
NASDAQ

Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close

The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NASDAQ

EBay beats third-quarter revenue estimates, shares rise

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ecommerce company eBay Inc EBAY.O on Wednesday beat Wall Street targets for third-quarter revenue as consumers snapped up luxury souvenirs and quirky gifts on its platform. Shares of the company were up 7% in extended trading, following an about 40% slump so far this year. Ebay...
Zacks.com

AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ABC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.78%. A...
Zacks.com

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

CNQ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.40%. A...
Zacks.com

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

SSBK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 20.31%. A...
Zacks.com

Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

CDAY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 66.67%. A...
Zacks.com

Installed Building Products (IBP) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

IBP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.19%. A...
Zacks.com

Artivion (AORT) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

AORT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Altisource Portfolio

Altisource Portfolio ASPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Altisource Portfolio will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.48. Altisource Portfolio bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Zacks.com

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

PRVB - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.34 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.46. This compares to loss of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Benzinga

Compass Pathways's Earnings Outlook

Compass Pathways CMPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Compass Pathways will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.65. Compass Pathways bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Zacks.com

Cognizant (CTSH) Q3 Earnings Up Y/Y, Revenues Miss Estimates

CTSH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.17 per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved 10.4% year over year. Revenues of $4.9 billion missed the consensus mark by 2.94%. However, the top line increased 2.4% year over year. At constant currency (cc), revenues grew 5.6%. The reported figure was within management’s revenue guidance of $4.90 billion to $4.94 billion.
Zacks.com

Peloton (PTON) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

PTON - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.70 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.65. This compares to loss of $1.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy