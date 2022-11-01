Read full article on original website
Cable One (CABO) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CABO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $11.53 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $8.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8.56%. A...
WideOpenWest (WOW) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
WOW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07 per share. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -85.71%. A...
Vontier Corporation (VNT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
VNT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.87 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.80 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.15%. A...
Earnings Preview: Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial OCN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ocwen Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. Ocwen Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
LPI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $5.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.53 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -18.84%. A...
Recap: ConocoPhillips Q3 Earnings
ConocoPhillips COP reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ConocoPhillips missed estimated earnings by 3.74%, reporting an EPS of $3.6 versus an estimate of $3.74. Revenue was up $10.00 billion from the same period last...
PreMarket Prep Charts Coca-Cola's Q3 Earnings Pop: 'Be Aware Of Any Multiple Contractions'
The price action in an issue during premarket trading following an earnings announcement can often provide clues to how an issue may trade during the regular session. That was the case with Coca-Cola Co KO, which is Tuesday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Street Leans Long Into Coke's Report:...
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
EBay beats third-quarter revenue estimates, shares rise
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ecommerce company eBay Inc EBAY.O on Wednesday beat Wall Street targets for third-quarter revenue as consumers snapped up luxury souvenirs and quirky gifts on its platform. Shares of the company were up 7% in extended trading, following an about 40% slump so far this year. Ebay...
AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ABC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.39 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.78%. A...
Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
CNQ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.40%. A...
Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SSBK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 20.31%. A...
Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CDAY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 66.67%. A...
Installed Building Products (IBP) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
IBP - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.19%. A...
Artivion (AORT) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
AORT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to earnings of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Earnings Outlook For Altisource Portfolio
Altisource Portfolio ASPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Altisource Portfolio will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.48. Altisource Portfolio bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
PRVB - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.34 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.46. This compares to loss of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Compass Pathways's Earnings Outlook
Compass Pathways CMPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Compass Pathways will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.65. Compass Pathways bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Cognizant (CTSH) Q3 Earnings Up Y/Y, Revenues Miss Estimates
CTSH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $1.17 per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved 10.4% year over year. Revenues of $4.9 billion missed the consensus mark by 2.94%. However, the top line increased 2.4% year over year. At constant currency (cc), revenues grew 5.6%. The reported figure was within management’s revenue guidance of $4.90 billion to $4.94 billion.
Peloton (PTON) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
PTON - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.70 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.65. This compares to loss of $1.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
