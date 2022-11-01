ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Montgomery County street sign gets Phillies makeover — through Thursday, at least

By Mike De Nardo
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28nAKQ_0iv1IrPl00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — You won’t find Houston Road in Lower Gwynedd Township during the World Series. It has been renamed Phillies Road, at the suggestion of 10-year-old resident Noah Beck.

“I don’t know why it should be called Houston Road, because we’re rooting for the Phillies,” Noah said.

Noah and his mom Karen Beck contacted the Lower Gwynedd Township Board of Supervisors, to suggest a new name for the road.

“We told them it should be called Phillies Road since we’re in the World Series. And then a couple of days later, we were looking out the window, and my mom was like: ‘Look at that!’ And I looked and I saw the Phillies sign up,” Noah said.

Danielle Duckett, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said the local government loved the concept.

“We agreed that it would be awesome,” Duckett said. “And so our public works director reached out to different sign companies to try and see if there was anybody that was able to help us and get those temporary signs.”

She said they found a company that could produce vinyl stickers reading “Phillies Road” to be placed over the Houston Road signs — at a cost of $260.

“Our interim township manager received [the request] on the 28th and said, ‘Yeah, that’s an awesome idea,’” Duckett said.

The signs were installed before lunchtime on Monday.

Mom Karen Beck says perhaps there’s a lesson for Noah in this experience.

“Hopefully he’s learning that, if you see something that needs to be changed and you contact the right people, you can make a difference,” she said.

The Phillies Road signs will be up for the duration of the World Series.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

SRPRA on Track to Restore Rail Service between Reading and Philadelphia

The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority is on track to begin the restoration process from Reading to Philadelphia, according to a BCTV.org report. Rail authority members voted unanimously on Oct. 24 to advance the project by formalizing an agreement with Smart Growth America, a Washington, D.C. community-building advocacy group. Smart Growth’s Transportation for America organization supports land use policies for transportation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Philadelphia Tops List of Worst Cities for Driving

In the post-pandemic era, motorists in Philadelphia fare worse behind the wheel than in any other major U.S. city, writes Jim Gorzelany for Forbes. The City of Brotherly Love topped the list of the worst cities for its driving among the 100 most-populated areas in the country based on 30 key factors, according to a new report by WalletHub. The measured variables included hours spent stuck in traffic, gas prices, frequency of accidents, auto maintenance costs, and the number of auto-repair shops.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Montgomery County Featured in New Maps Exhibit

PENNSBURG PA – An exhibit that includes never-before displayed maps which illustrate southeastern Pennsylvania, and historical events in the region from the colonial period to the early 1900s, are featured in a new exhibit at the Schwenkfelder Library & Heritage Center, 105 Seminary St. Original historical and large-reproduction maps...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WGME

Man wanted for homicide in Philadelphia arrested in Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) -- One of Philadelphia’s most wanted fugitives was arrested in Maine. Police in Auburn arrested 43-year-old Earl Hassan of Philadelphia on Tuesday as a fugitive of justice stemming from a homicide warrant issued for him out of Philadelphia. According to police, Hassan was a passenger of a...
AUBURN, ME
mainlinetoday.com

Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs

From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

How will fans choose between Phillies, Eagles on Thursday night?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia sports fans have a dilemma after Game 3 of the World Series was delayed due to rain. With the World Series being pushed back a day, Game 5 of the World Series and the Eagles will now be played at the same time Thursday night. Fans will have a tough decision to make. Philadelphia sports fans are bursting with excitement, but never imagined this call: do we watch Game 5 of the World Series or the undefeated Eagles? "I'll be in and out of both games, primarily watching the Phillies and see where that goes," Essington resident Ron Rodarmel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy