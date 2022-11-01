Montgomery County street sign gets Phillies makeover — through Thursday, at least

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — You won’t find Houston Road in Lower Gwynedd Township during the World Series. It has been renamed Phillies Road, at the suggestion of 10-year-old resident Noah Beck.

“I don’t know why it should be called Houston Road, because we’re rooting for the Phillies,” Noah said.

Noah and his mom Karen Beck contacted the Lower Gwynedd Township Board of Supervisors, to suggest a new name for the road.

“We told them it should be called Phillies Road since we’re in the World Series. And then a couple of days later, we were looking out the window, and my mom was like: ‘Look at that!’ And I looked and I saw the Phillies sign up,” Noah said.

Danielle Duckett, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said the local government loved the concept.

“We agreed that it would be awesome,” Duckett said. “And so our public works director reached out to different sign companies to try and see if there was anybody that was able to help us and get those temporary signs.”

She said they found a company that could produce vinyl stickers reading “Phillies Road” to be placed over the Houston Road signs — at a cost of $260.

“Our interim township manager received [the request] on the 28th and said, ‘Yeah, that’s an awesome idea,’” Duckett said.

The signs were installed before lunchtime on Monday.

Mom Karen Beck says perhaps there’s a lesson for Noah in this experience.

“Hopefully he’s learning that, if you see something that needs to be changed and you contact the right people, you can make a difference,” she said.

The Phillies Road signs will be up for the duration of the World Series.