Local violence continues to rise in Pittsburgh

As violence escalates in communities across the country, one local man says guns are too accessible for young people.

20-year-old Amir says at least two dozen people in his life have been a victim of gun violence.

“I just got tired of getting in trouble, being like everybody else. I like being different and you can’t do that following a crowd.”

It's a lifestyle he has worked hard to leave behind, but he tells the Big K Morning Show young people continue to get trapped in dangerous patterns, and have become less afraid of consequences.

“It’s anger, there’s trauma, some people just panic because they don’t think in situations, or, now it’s like a game buys just kill for money or they just want reputation. The game’s changed now people will kill you for nothing.”

He said in many instances, all it takes is 20 minutes and a few hundred dollars for someone to buy an illegal gun on the street.

Amir believes to reduce the violence, it will take communities coming together to guide kids in a different direction.

According to NeighborhoodScout, Pittsburgh has a crime rate higher than average in communities with similar population and higher crime rate than 95% of communities in Pennsylvania.