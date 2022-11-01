ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local violence continues to rise in Pittsburgh

By Kdka News Staff
 2 days ago

As violence escalates in communities across the country, one local man says guns are too accessible for young people.

20-year-old Amir says at least two dozen people in his life have been a victim of gun violence.

“I just got tired of getting in trouble, being like everybody else. I like being different and you can’t do that following a crowd.”

It's a lifestyle he has worked hard to leave behind, but he tells the Big K Morning Show young people continue to get trapped in dangerous patterns, and have become less afraid of consequences.

“It’s anger, there’s trauma, some people just panic because they don’t think in situations, or, now it’s like a game buys just kill for money or they just want reputation. The game’s changed now people will kill you for nothing.”

He said in many instances, all it takes is 20 minutes and a few hundred dollars for someone to buy an illegal gun on the street.

Amir believes to reduce the violence, it will take communities coming together to guide kids in a different direction.

According to NeighborhoodScout, Pittsburgh has a crime rate higher than average in communities with similar population and higher crime rate than 95% of communities in Pennsylvania.

Comments / 7

Bob Michaels
1d ago

Well maybe the liberal Democrats in Pittsburgh should continue to go after the police instead of the criminals. They blame guns, not the person pulling the trigger. They never mention the continuing rise in the number of people in the city who have little value for human life.

Reply
7
Patrick
2d ago

don't vote for fetterman and Shapiro! Shapiro has been DOJ for 6 yes and crime has gotten worse....why put him in the govs house?

Reply
8
mark may
2d ago

Break down the numbers by race! Find out why it’s higher in some races than others

Reply
7
 

