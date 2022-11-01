ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UCLA selected to study health impacts of Aliso Canyon gas leak

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jgg3X_0iv1In8500

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - UCLA has been selected to conduct a study to evaluate the long- and short-term health impacts of the massive 2015 Aliso Canyon gas leak, it was announced today.

The leak occurred at the Southern California Gas Company's Aliso Canyon gas storage facility located in the Santa Susana Mountains near Porter Ranch. More than 109,000 metric tons of methane gas was released into residential communities surrounding the facility for 111 days, and thousands of residents were displaced due to heath concerns.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that the contract award for the study is almost $21 million. Research is expected to begin this month.

During the blowout, people in neighboring communities experienced "rotten egg" odors, oily mists, and acute health symptoms, including eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches and respiratory symptoms.

"The award of the Health Study contract is a major milestone and the first step in bringing long-awaited scientific research and answers to residents affected by the Aliso Canyon incident," Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement.

"Residents still have lingering questions about potential impacts to their health and well-being. By engaging this highly qualified group of researchers from UCLA, the county is showing it's committed to bringing forth information that will empower and inform the impacted communities."

The study will be overseen by a Scientific Oversight Committee composed of independent scientific experts and regulatory agency representatives.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westsidetoday.com

Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Ordinance to end oil drilling in LA moves forward

LOS ANGELES - A second council committee recommended adoption of a proposed ordinance Tuesday that would phase out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. The Planning and Land Use Management Committee voted 3-0 to adopt a Mitigated Negative Declaration...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kclu.org

Fire chiefs from Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange Counties say 2022 brush fire potential still high

Two giant firefighting helicopters are hovering over a special helipad in the Santa Monica Mountains. But, this time, it isn’t the real deal. It’s a demonstration for a unique partnership involving the Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange County Fire Departments, which are getting the use of extra helicopters during high fire season thanks to Southern California Edison.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

Pasadena Hotel & Pool in Pasadena, CA Opens

MCR has reopened the historic, 161-room Pasadena Hotel & Pool on Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue following an extensive restoration of the hotel’s public spaces. It is the company’s second hotel in California. MCR purchased the hotel, formerly named Hotel Constance, in February 2022. The hotel had been...
PASADENA, CA
kcrw.com

Most vulnerable to flooding: Long Beach north to Bell Gardens

In LA, drought and fire are considered the biggest climate problems. But Angelenos should also worry about flooding, according to a new study from UC Irvine. Researchers found that hundreds of thousands of LA County residents could be inundated by at least a foot of flood water — should a once-in-a-100-year storm hit the area.
LONG BEACH, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Santa Clarita Shopping Center Totaling 74,415 SQFT Listed for $50MM

Over the past year, retail assets throughout the Greater Los Angeles area have been drawing a significant amount of interest from investors. However, some remain on the market, waiting to be traded. One such property in Santa Clarita is the Tesoro Village, a 74,415 square foot shopping center in Valencia. According to a property listing by Kidder Mathews, the property is being offered at $50 million, or about $671 per square foot.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

November Storm Brings Snow to SoCal Mountains With Cooler Temperatures Ahead

A winter weather advisory is in effect Thursday morning for Southern California's mountains, where some residents are waking up to snow and chilly temperatures. The region is on the southern edge of a low pressure system that's producing rain, wind and snow during the first week of November. Temperatures will again run below normal Thursday, when more snow is expected in the mountains.
LOS ANGELES, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Traffic Concerns Continue Near Schools

CVW spent two days this week with California Highway Patrol officers in the unincorporated area of Los Angeles County/La Crescenta-Montrose. Local residents contacted CVW regarding traffic safety around schools. Crescenta Valley Town Council (CVTC), Glendale Unified School District and law enforcement have all worked together to educate drivers on how to safely pick up and drop off their students at schools; however, there are still a few drivers who have not gotten the message, which puts everyone in danger.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Rapidly spreading viral infections force Orange County to declare health emergency

Orange County officials have declared a health emergency because of rapidly spreading viral infections that have caused record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits. The proclamation allows the county to use state and federal resources to get a handle on the situation and get mutual aid from other counties.The country has been hit with a perfect storm of COVID-19, the flu and the respiratory syncytial virus, which is especially dangerous for young children."While there isn't a vaccine against RSV, we want OC residents to know there are many ways to protect children and at-risk individuals," said Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, the Chief Medical Officer of the OC Health Care Agency.Chinsio-Kwong also urged residents to stay up-to-date with their vaccinations to help reduce the strain on the area's hospitals. "Our best shot at protecting ourselves and our children from respiratory illnesses continues to be the same things we practiced throughout the pandemic including the use of masks when indoors around others and staying home when you are sick," she said.
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy