ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Nets worst example of dysfunction and there's no end in sight | Opinion

By Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Welcome, NBA fans, to a special edition of Wheel of Dysfunction.

Today’s contestant, and defending champion, the Brooklyn Nets.

Let’s spin the wheel and see where it lands …

Ime Udoka.

After the Nets dismissed Steve Nash as coach on Tuesday , Udoka was immediately named as the likely successor .

You read that right. Udoka, the suspended Boston Celtics coach, is on the verge of taking over for Nash. The Celtics suspended Udoka just before training camp for “violations of team policies,” which has been reported as having a relationship with a team staff member, and according to ESPN, using crude language.

There’s no doubt Udoka is a good coach. He led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season. But for a franchise mired in controversy, hiring a coach with a recent problematic past involving a team staffer doesn’t make a lot of sense. That’s not saying Udoka should be banished forever from coaching in the NBA. But one team thought it was best he stay away for at least a year.

For all the talk teams do about “culture” and “doing things the right way,” the Nets are intent on maximizing a roster featuring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, even if that means bringing in Udoka who was a Nets assistant under Nash in 2020-21.

Another spin of the wheel …

Nash.

No one likes to get fired.

Generally speaking.

Nash should’ve skipped out of the Nets’ practice facility listening to his favorite tunes and headed for his favorite hipster coffee shop in Brooklyn for a hot beverage and delicious pastry.

He should be happy that he is no longer part of that mess. Nash isn’t free of blame in the Nets problems over the past two-plus seasons.

But he had plenty of injuries, Irving’s nonsense on several fronts, including his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine which made him ineligible to play in several games and his recent dive into anti-Semitic tropes and conspiracy theories , Durant’s desire to have Nash fired and the failed James Harden experiment.

OPINION: Unless Kyrie Irving apologizes, it's time for Nets, NBA to administer consequences

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW: Stay up to date with our sports newsletter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uW21T_0iv1Ihpj00
Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant form the Brooklyn Nets' latest "Big Three." Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports

Nash didn’t need this job but was offered a rare opportunity to coach a team that was believed to be championship ready.

Now, he can get back to the life he enjoyed before he joined the circus.

Another spin of the wheel …

The Nets.

Not long ago they were headed in the right direction.

That cannot be said today for many reasons, both on and off the court.

The Nets sold their soul for a title (that remains well out of their reach right now) and are condensed to the most soulless, joyless team in the NBA.

The Nets are 2-6, reeling from the Irving controversy, the firing of Nash and the potential hiring of Udoka.

Brooklyn hired Kenny Atkinson, one of the game’s superb player development coaches, in 2016, and the Nets went from 20 victories in his first season to 28 to 42. There was progress with young players like D’Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen. It looked like the makings of a solid rebuild.

Until Irving and Durant became available. Atkinson had enough and was dismissed though his reputation in coaching circles is stellar.

And while Durant and Irving play brilliant basketball, there’s nothing substantial to show for it and only mess after mess to clean up, including folding on their initial decision not to play Irving unless he was vaccinated. Even on Tuesday, Marks covered for Irving, who continued to avoid accountability. Marks told reporters Irving won’t speak to the media after Tuesday’s game against Chicago because “We don’t want to cause more fuss right now with more interaction with people.”

He also said he wants the next Nets coach to have “poise, charisma and accountability.” The Celtics didn’t think he had one of those characteristics. It’s a word salad just to hit certain buzzwords.

Let’s spin the wheel one final time …

Bankrupt.

Follow NBA columnist Jeff Zillgitt on Twitter @JeffZillgitt

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brooklyn Nets worst example of dysfunction and there's no end in sight | Opinion

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
IRVING, NY
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwight Howard Has A Message For The Warriors

Dwight Howard wants to play another year. Dwight Howard was a force to be reckoned with during the early stages of his career. Of course, everyone is familiar with how he was able to carry the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals back in 2009. Unfortunately, from there on out, Howard struggled to really find a permanent home in the NBA.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Sports Chicago

Twitter erupts after Nets part ways with Steve Nash, turn to Ime Udoka

The Brooklyn Nets roller coaster is still speeding along. Head coach Steve Nash and the team parted ways on Tuesday with both sides releasing statements amid a 2-5 to start the season. There were questions about Nash’s job security heading into the new campaign after Kevin Durant reportedly presented an ultimatum to owner Joe Tsai.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook

Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith

Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
Cavaliers Nation

Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’

The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Amar'e Stoudemire Unhappy News

Last week, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made unfortunate headlines when published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked about Irving's comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
Chicago Tribune

Column: Kyrie Irving’s latest controversy is no laughing matter — and the NBA needs to put an end to his promotion of hate

Kyrie Irving was once just another famous goofball whose belief that Earth is flat was laughed at by most observers. How could you take someone like that seriously? Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, a fellow product of Duke, seemed to blow it off. “Kyrie and I went to the same college,” Silver said of Irving’s flat Earth theory. “He may have taken some different courses.” Irving eventually ...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

666K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy