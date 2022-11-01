Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Former congresswoman campaigned with Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard accompanied Gov. Kristi Noem as she campaigned in Sioux Falls on Wednesday. Gabbard commented on Gov. Noem’s character, saying, “Kristi is someone who has a, a servant’s heart, a she has fought for and served the people a here in South Dakota both in congress and now as governor for four years a and she’s shown that she’s not afraid to take on a challenge a and uphold the constitution, uphold the freedoms of the people of South Dakota.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Election 2022 Special Report: The Slaughterhouse Vote
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is taking a closer look at the ballot initiatives going before South Dakota voters. Wednesday night, we focused on the proposed slaughterhouse ordinance in Sioux Falls, which aims to ban future slaughterhouses within city limits. The proposal stems from a plan by Wholestone Farms to build a pork processing plant in northeast Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnehaha voter tabulation machines test for public viewing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is required under South Dakota Law that the voter tabulation machines be tested for the public to see, and that took place on Thursday morning. Ben Kyte, the Minnehaha county auditor oversees these tests. “We’ve received a premarked testing deck from our...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Legislative candidate survey: Susan Wismer
SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Susan Wismer is running as an Independent for the South Dakota State Senate in District 1. District 1 consists of a portion of Brown county, and includes the counties of Day, Marshall, and Roberts. Wismer previously represented the district in the Senate, but was defeated by current Senator Michael Rohl (R-Aberdeen) in the 2020 general election. She will face Rohl once again this year.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pro-marijuana group says state officials may have broken laws
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The group that pushed forward South Dakota’s medical marijuana measure in 2020 is officially sitting out of the 2022 election and not actively promoting any measure. But it’s taking a closer look at the actions from opponents of Initiated Measure 27 and other pro-marijuana measures.
dakotanewsnow.com
November is Adoption Awareness Month in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is an ongoing need for parents willing to adopt siblings, older children, and young people with complex medical and behavioral needs, with more than 100 children and teens in foster care in need of adoption in South Dakota. According to a press release...
dakotanewsnow.com
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls auto warranty company a scam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With the business growth in the area, our community has a lot to be proud of. But when a possible scam is based in South Dakota, it’s cause for concern. It was an online ad that caught the eye of Wisconsin resident Ayman...
dakotanewsnow.com
Canaries mascot “Peep” up for national award
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Canaries mascot “Peep” is up for two Golden Reggy awards, from the Mascot Hall of Fame. You can vote for “Peep” at www.mascothalloffame.com. The voting goes thru November 12th.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Urban Indian Health hosts positive parenting courses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota Urban Indian Health held a graduation ceremony for members of their Positive Indian Parenting course. The eight-week program involves attending class each week to learn about different aspects of parenting while incorporating indigenous values. The program is open to Indigenous parents, caregivers,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities consider allowing pets in state park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission is considering allowing pets to stay overnight in the state park. The next GFP Commission meeting on Nov. 3 and 4 will decide whether authorities will change the rules to allow people staying in a cabin, lodge, or suite within a state park to have their dog or cat inside with them during their stay.
dakotanewsnow.com
Special Olympics South Dakota to hold State-wide Bowling Tournament
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More than 500 Special Olympics South Dakota athletes will participate in the State Singles Bowling Tournament. The tournament will be held at Village Bowl in Aberdeen on Nov. 4, 5, and 6. The first shift runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, the bowling continues from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Afterward, the annual Special Olympics South Dakota banquet will begin at 6 p.m. at the Yelduz Shrine Center with awards and presentations. The last day of the tournament, Sunday, Nov. 6, will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 2:30 p.m.
dakotanewsnow.com
Landfill extends deadline for free tire drop off
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill has now extended its program of accepting waste tires from residential customers for free to Jan. 7, 2023. Originally ending on Oct. 31, the program is part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls native and partner open MatchBox Candle Co. downtown
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jeremy Nosbush grew up in Sioux Falls and decided to open a candle store along with his partner, Tyler Pate, in his hometown after two successful shops in Colorado. They both shared the same hobby of enjoying candles and started small by making...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dell Rapids ticket wins $50,000 of Powerball Jackpot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A ticket sold in Dell Rapids won a portion of the $1.2 billion Powerball Jackpot. According to the South Dakota Lottery’s Facebook post, a ticket sold at Casey’s won a lucky player $50,000 and was only one number away from winning the whole Jackpot.
dakotanewsnow.com
Big Sioux River & Sustainability Summit held Dec. 8
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual Big Sioux River Water Summit will bring together stakeholders working to improve and conserve the Big Sioux River and those working on other sustainability initiatives in the region. The Summit will be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, 1101 North...
dakotanewsnow.com
Big changes taking place
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A strong cold front is pushing through the region today and that’s causing some big changes across the region. As the front moves through, we’ll see the wind switch around to the northwest. This will happen first in central South Dakota where we could have wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph. Temperatures by the afternoon around Pierre and out west will only get into the 40s, but further east we’ll warm up into the 60s. Rain will begin late Thursday evening and as temperatures fall we will see some snowflakes mixing in. Less than an inch of snow is expected from Brookings to Mitchell to Lake Andes and west.
dakotanewsnow.com
DTSF staff prepare for Parade of Lights
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 30th annual Parade of Lights is returning on November 25 in Downtown Sioux Falls. The deadline for float entries is November 14 at 5:00 pm and nominations for the Junior Grand Marshall are open until November 11. DTSF staff talked to us about what else you can expect this year.
dakotanewsnow.com
Tuesday recap of HS Volleyball from Iowa State Tourney and SD Regions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. and DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Wolfpack of Western Christian lost the first set at the Iowa State 2-A Volleyball Tournament Tuesday, but they stormed back to win the final three sets and advance to the semi’s. Sioux Center didn’t need a dramatic rally as the Warriors were in complete control in a 3-0 sweep of West Liberty in Class 3-A. But Unity Christian’s hopes for a state title ended with a 3-0 loss to Mount Vernon also in Class 3-A.
dakotanewsnow.com
Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three separate bomb threats were reported at businesses in southern Sioux Falls yesterday afternoon. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that Costco, Dollar Tree and Goodwill each recieved calls around 5:30 p.m. from someone claiming that there was a bomb on the grounds of each facility.
dakotanewsnow.com
BUDDY- The Buddy Holly Story taking place at the Washington Pavilion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The latest Broadway production, BUDDY- The Buddy Holly Story, takes place tonight and tomorrow night at the Washington Pavilion. Mitchell Olson joined Dakota News Now to talk about the musical.
Comments / 0