Nearly seven months after Tesla CEO Elon Musk first made a tender offer to purchase social media giant Twitter, the $44 billion deal finally came to a close, resembling much of the original terms despite a heated corporate tug-of-war. As a platform for news and announcements, marketing, and developer-user communication in the blockchain realm, crypto enthusiasts have already begun to speculate on the future of Twitter now that it’s in the hands of the billionaire tech entrepreneur.

10 HOURS AGO