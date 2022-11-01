ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

64 Billion DOGE Bought at $0.09 Price as Several Traders Entered at This Point

astaga.com

Bitcoin And Crypto Ahead Of The Fed Hike Announcement

As we speak’s Federal Reserve (Fed) FOMC assembly might resolve the destiny of crypto and Bitcoin for the approaching weeks and months. As NewsBTC has reported in latest weeks, monetary markets around the globe are hanging on each phrase from the Federal Reserve to foretell future insurance policies. At...
TheStreet

This Indicator Suggests Something Surprising for the Stock Market

While the S&P 500 index surged 8% in October, sentiment toward stocks dipped, as measured by Bank of America’s Sell Side Indicator (SSI). The Indicator tracks Wall Street strategists’ recommended equity allocation. The SSI slid to 52.8% in October, the lowest level since early 2017, from 53.58% in September.
Benzinga

Market Volatility Increases As Investors Await Fed's Rate Decision

U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, recording losses for the second straight session. A survey showed US job openings surprisingly increased in September, signalling strong demand for labor even as the Federal Reserve continued to aggressively increase interest rates in a bid to control surging inflation level. Another report showed...
CoinTelegraph

Switzerland’s financial regulator extends reporting requirements for crypto transactions

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, or FINMA, has announced it will be extending an Anti-Money Laundering (AML) ordinance that requires identity checks for reporting certain crypto transactions. In a Nov. 2 notice, the Switzerland financial regulator said it would enforce a threshold of 1,000 Swiss francs — roughly $997...
CoinTelegraph

What will Crypto Twitter look like post-acquisition? Blockchain executives share their insights

Nearly seven months after Tesla CEO Elon Musk first made a tender offer to purchase social media giant Twitter, the $44 billion deal finally came to a close, resembling much of the original terms despite a heated corporate tug-of-war. As a platform for news and announcements, marketing, and developer-user communication in the blockchain realm, crypto enthusiasts have already begun to speculate on the future of Twitter now that it’s in the hands of the billionaire tech entrepreneur.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin on-chain data flashes early signs of the BTC bottom being in

While Bitcoin (BTC) price support may be psychological for some traders, the statistics behind BTC remaining over $20,000 for a week are strong indicators of price support or, in other words, a new bear market floor. Multiple Bitcoin data points might be able to establish a $20,000 support level. Last...
CoinTelegraph

14th “crypto research report” published

Liechtenstein, Nov.1, 2022 — The annual survey of institutional and professional investor holdings of cryptocurrencies was published by CryptoResearchReport.com in collaboration with Cointelegraph , the largest crypto media company in the world. The survey found that 43% of professional investors currently own digital assets , and 19% plan to...
blockworks.co

MSCI Enlists Goldman Sachs To Organize Crypto Market Chaos

Coin Metrics joins financial services giants in defining digital asset categories for investors looking to navigate the space. MSCI is bringing to market four digital asset indexes and has partnered with Goldman Sachs and Coin Metrics to create a classification system for the nascent space. The New York-based company is...
CoinTelegraph

Santander UK limits crypto transactions for its customers

Multinational banking group Santander has placed a limit on all crypto transactions for its customers in the United Kingdom. The group cited cryptocurrency fraud warnings from regulators as the reason behind its decision. According to an announcement on Nov. 3, the bank plans to protect its customers from the risks...

