Read full article on original website
Related
A pause in the Fed's interest rate hikes would drive a massive allocation shift to stocks, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Equity allocations could surge if the Federal Reserve pauses its interest rate hikes at the end of this year, according to Fundstrat. "A pause simply means [the] Fed is shifting back to data dependency," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Such a pause would come at a time when investors' net allocation...
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warns market conditions are among the worst he's ever seen - and suggests holding cash to ride out the coming storm
Jeremy Grantham rang the alarm on the current market backdrop and said stocks are still overvalued. He said holding cash was a good idea, and confirmed he's betting against the Nasdaq and junk bonds. Grantham was among 6 financial experts sharing their market outlooks with the Wall Street Journal. Jeremy...
u.today
64 Billion DOGE Bought at $0.09 Price as Several Traders Entered at This Point
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Lloyd Blankfein disagrees with Jeremy Grantham on the stock market: It's not as bad as it seems
"Positives may be lurking. Fed pause, Ukraine truce, China lockdown end, etc. Sentiment can shift suddenly," Blankfein tweeted.
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
dailyhodl.com
‘Shock and Awe’ Coming to Bitcoin and Crypto Markets As Macro Conditions Worsen: Analyst Nicholas Merten
Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says the crypto bear market is not over and macroeconomic forces will likely drive prices lower. In a new video update, Merten tells his 513,000 YouTube subscribers that he expects the US Federal Reserve will not let up on its hawkish stance in the short term, driving risk assets like crypto even lower.
dailyhodl.com
Nearly 100% of Institutional Investors Say One Crypto Use Case Will Revolutionize Asset Management: BNY Mellon
A survey commissioned by the Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) is showing that tokenized products are highly popular among institutional investors. The survey, which polled 271 institutional investors, says that over 90% of the respondents would be interested in putting their money into tokenized products. “91% of respondents...
astaga.com
Bitcoin And Crypto Ahead Of The Fed Hike Announcement
As we speak’s Federal Reserve (Fed) FOMC assembly might resolve the destiny of crypto and Bitcoin for the approaching weeks and months. As NewsBTC has reported in latest weeks, monetary markets around the globe are hanging on each phrase from the Federal Reserve to foretell future insurance policies. At...
This Indicator Suggests Something Surprising for the Stock Market
While the S&P 500 index surged 8% in October, sentiment toward stocks dipped, as measured by Bank of America’s Sell Side Indicator (SSI). The Indicator tracks Wall Street strategists’ recommended equity allocation. The SSI slid to 52.8% in October, the lowest level since early 2017, from 53.58% in September.
Market Volatility Increases As Investors Await Fed's Rate Decision
U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday, recording losses for the second straight session. A survey showed US job openings surprisingly increased in September, signalling strong demand for labor even as the Federal Reserve continued to aggressively increase interest rates in a bid to control surging inflation level. Another report showed...
The world’s top stock strategist called markets’ unexpected October rally—what he sees coming next isn’t as pretty
Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, in New York, August 2017. After a dismal start to the year, the Dow Jones industrial average just capped off its best month since 1976, defying the forecasts of many Wall Street analysts. But not all. The world’s top stock market...
Earnings Previews: Block, Carvana, Coinbase, PayPal, Starbucks
After markets close on Thursday, these five companies are on deck to report quarterly earnings. Here's what analysts expect.
CoinTelegraph
Switzerland’s financial regulator extends reporting requirements for crypto transactions
The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, or FINMA, has announced it will be extending an Anti-Money Laundering (AML) ordinance that requires identity checks for reporting certain crypto transactions. In a Nov. 2 notice, the Switzerland financial regulator said it would enforce a threshold of 1,000 Swiss francs — roughly $997...
CoinTelegraph
What will Crypto Twitter look like post-acquisition? Blockchain executives share their insights
Nearly seven months after Tesla CEO Elon Musk first made a tender offer to purchase social media giant Twitter, the $44 billion deal finally came to a close, resembling much of the original terms despite a heated corporate tug-of-war. As a platform for news and announcements, marketing, and developer-user communication in the blockchain realm, crypto enthusiasts have already begun to speculate on the future of Twitter now that it’s in the hands of the billionaire tech entrepreneur.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin on-chain data flashes early signs of the BTC bottom being in
While Bitcoin (BTC) price support may be psychological for some traders, the statistics behind BTC remaining over $20,000 for a week are strong indicators of price support or, in other words, a new bear market floor. Multiple Bitcoin data points might be able to establish a $20,000 support level. Last...
CoinTelegraph
The crypto market bottom is ‘almost in’ — Market Talks chats with trader Korean Jew Crypto
On this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomed Jake, or “KJ” — also known as “Korean Jew Crypto” on Twitter — the founder of The Trading Dojo, a platform that provides coaching and education to help traders identify profitable trades on their own.
CoinTelegraph
In current bear market, crypto derivatives offer crucial diversification for portfolios
In the current bear market, being a crypto investor isn't easy. Extraordinary levels of volatility — brought about by a plethora of challenging headwinds in the global economy — mean going long on Bitcoin or Ether isn't necessarily the best play. And according to Eightcap, this has led...
CoinTelegraph
14th “crypto research report” published
Liechtenstein, Nov.1, 2022 — The annual survey of institutional and professional investor holdings of cryptocurrencies was published by CryptoResearchReport.com in collaboration with Cointelegraph , the largest crypto media company in the world. The survey found that 43% of professional investors currently own digital assets , and 19% plan to...
blockworks.co
MSCI Enlists Goldman Sachs To Organize Crypto Market Chaos
Coin Metrics joins financial services giants in defining digital asset categories for investors looking to navigate the space. MSCI is bringing to market four digital asset indexes and has partnered with Goldman Sachs and Coin Metrics to create a classification system for the nascent space. The New York-based company is...
CoinTelegraph
Santander UK limits crypto transactions for its customers
Multinational banking group Santander has placed a limit on all crypto transactions for its customers in the United Kingdom. The group cited cryptocurrency fraud warnings from regulators as the reason behind its decision. According to an announcement on Nov. 3, the bank plans to protect its customers from the risks...
Comments / 0