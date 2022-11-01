As a supporter of “Yes on Measure Q,” I get upset when I read the unsupported claims that the opponents of measure Q are using to promote their cause. This raises the question, what is their cause and why are they willing to go to such extremes of truth bending in their attempt to shut down measure Q? I suppose it comes as no surprise that they really don’t have a “message.” They are simply concerned that the passage of measure Q will make it more challenging for developers to turn our county into something more akin to Silicon Valley.

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO