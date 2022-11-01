Read full article on original website
pajaronian.com
Political sign drama draws attention
WATSONVILLE—Two wacky sign situations in Watsonville have caught the attention of voters in the final week before the election. On the east side of the city by the Staff of Life Natural Foods grocery store, a pair of political signs for current District 7 City Council representative Ari Parker emblazoned with the quote “When they go low, we go high”—a saying made famous by First Lady Michelle Obama—are offsetting two signs for District 7 candidate Nancy Bilicich.
sanbenito.com
Board urges voters to reject ballot measure
The San Benito County Board of Supervisors last week approved a resolution stating its opposition to local ballot Measure Q, and some have wondered if the action comes too close to violating state laws against using public resources to promote an election campaign. The resolution approved Oct. 25 on a...
montereycountyweekly.com
Pending the outcome of a ballot initiative, and a future hotel, Sand City might be in the catbird seat.
Development of any kind on the Monterey Peninsula has become exceedingly rare, as getting a project over the finish line often involves several permitting hurdles and, quite often, the lack of a legal water supply. Sand City, at least on the water side, is a local outlier – it owns...
New Times
Political gospel: Assembly District 30 candidate Vicki Nohrden wrote a book saying that California's natural disasters are punishment from God
Spanning most of San Luis Obispo County and moving up the coastline to include Monterey and Santa Cruz counties, the 30th Assembly District will usher in either Democrat Dawn Addis or Republican Vicki Nohrden come Nov. 8. In campaign documents, Nohrden identifies as a nonprofit director, educator, and family court...
sanbenito.com
Letter: Don’t let developers decide on growth
As a supporter of “Yes on Measure Q,” I get upset when I read the unsupported claims that the opponents of measure Q are using to promote their cause. This raises the question, what is their cause and why are they willing to go to such extremes of truth bending in their attempt to shut down measure Q? I suppose it comes as no surprise that they really don’t have a “message.” They are simply concerned that the passage of measure Q will make it more challenging for developers to turn our county into something more akin to Silicon Valley.
I was the first biracial mayor of Santa Cruz; why has Santa Cruz ignored my race?
Martine Watkins, vice mayor of Santa Cruz, is perplexed. She is biracial — her father is Black, her mother white — and she was the first biracial woman to serve as the mayor of Santa Cruz. She thinks it's a misrepresentation of local history to call Justin Cummings — who is currently a candidate for District 3 county supervisor — the first Black mayor of Santa Cruz.
santaclaranews.org
Santa Clara City Council Meeting Reveals Official Personnel Investigation of Anthony Becker for Abusive Behavior
The last Santa Clara City Council meeting before the election was long. But some interesting new information came out. A member of the public asked that Mayor Lisa Gillmor be considered for censure for leaking executive session information on the 49er settlement decision and for sending a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom in support of the Related Santa Clara development project.
sanbenito.com
Letter: Measure Q would rob the county of revenue
I am writing today to provide my perspective on Measure Q. Measure Q would remove almost all the commercial nodes from the county’s General Plan and force any projects which seek to rezone agricultural land for other uses to be subject to a countywide vote after they have gone through the normal planning approval process and spent potentially millions of dollars on architectural and engineering plans, planning fees, consultant fees to prepare an environmental impact report, and, under Measure Q, the election costs. If the project is voted down for any reason, the money that was spent will all go down the drain as a complete loss.
With Benchlands clearing complete, Santa Cruz aims for spring park reopening
Though just over 30% of evicted Benchlands residents opted for shelter at the armory, the clearing of Santa Cruz County's largest homeless encampment is now complete, taking only seven phases instead of the anticipated nine or 10. City Homelessness Response Manager Larry Imwalle views the process as successful despite the low rate of uptake.
Pajaro Valley Health Care District voters to decide who will lead hospital out of financial uncertainty, build relationships
Three candidates are vying for two seats on the board of trustees for the newly formed Pajaro Valley Health Care District — the district that now owns and operates the Watsonville Community Hospital. The board is made up of five members; the three other seats will have elections in two years.
sanbenito.com
Community Foundation for San Benito County awards grants
The Community Foundation for San Benito County (CFFSBC) has funded 42 local nonprofits, including Junior Achievement of Northern California (JA), through their 2022 Program Project Grant Cycle, according to a press release. Aided by the $6,668 grant, Junior Achievement’s 2022-23 San Benito County Youth Economic Empowerment program will provide 300...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Investigation Sustains Allegation That Supervisor Bushnell Mistreated County Staff Member
PREVIOUSLY: County Planner Accuses Supervisor Michelle Bushnell of Misconduct in a Cannabis Meeting, Prompting Board to Revisit Its Code of Conduct. An outside investigation has sustained an allegation against Supervisor Michelle Bushnell, finding that she violated the county’s code of conduct by mistreating a staff member during a meeting in the Planning Department late last year.
A look into San Benito County measures on the ballot
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV): Election Day is less than a week away and we will dive into the measures that are on the ballot. There are nine measures on the ballot in San Benito County and here is the impact that each measure could have on the commuinty. County Level Measure P- County Board The post A look into San Benito County measures on the ballot appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
2 ballot measures may determine fate of Hollister's biker rally
HOLLISTER, Calif. — For decades, the Hollister Independence Rally has drawn tens of thousands of bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts to San Benito Street on Fourth of July weekend. But come Election Day, the popular event may be permanently canceled. "If it's a no vote, there will not be a...
Measure O offshoot: The new ruckus over Santa Cruz's plan to remove Lot 4 trees
Could the timing have been any worse? As Santa Cruz voters go to the polls Tuesday to vote up or down on the controversial multiuse library/housing/parking structure downtown on Lot 4, all of sudden the trees on the parcel were tagged for removal. Was it all a plot, a clumsy move — or just part of a long-planned process that protestors find objectionable?
hoodline.com
A flurry of concern emerges after Santa Clara County quietly appoints a new CEO
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to confirm a new county CEO, but the closed-door vote and the way it was announced is raising concerns — and has a lot of people upset. Earlier this month, the board voted 4 to 1 to appoint current Santa Clara County Attorney James Williams to the role of CEO. He will be replacing Jeff Smith, who has decided to retire after holding the position since 2009 — and Smith also revealed recently that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
pajaronian.com
Cabrillo leaders to decide on renaming college
APTOS—On Nov. 14, the Cabrillo College Governing Board will meet to answer a question that has been vexing Santa Cruz County for two years: should the name of its community college be changed?. The effort to possibly change Cabrillo College’s name began in 2020, as the Black Lives Matter...
sanbenito.com
San Benito County steps up water-saving efforts
After a slow start to conserving water in our community, residents started stepping up their efforts in late August. We need more of this effort, but it’s very encouraging news to see our community respond. The following data, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, was provided by Sunnyslope County...
Exposed pipeline in Carmel Valley open space to be repaired
An energy infrastructure company is planning to make repairs to a washout and exposed pipeline on a hillside within the Carmel Mountain Preserve in Carmel Valley, just east of the Carmel Creek Apartments at the end of Carmel Creek Road.
Instagram video showing alleged forcible removal of kids from Santa Cruz home prompts furor
As the anger has spread rapidly through social media in Santa Cruz, county and city leaders called a news conference Thursday, saying they want to take on the issues involved in custody-driven "reunification camp" court orders that lead to sudden removal of children from their homes. At issue, the removals themselves and who is involved in them and how.
